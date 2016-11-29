Spartan hockey teams win home openers

Boys hockey

The Spartans outshot Rice Lake 34-11, including 14-1 in the opening period.

Caden Welch benefited from Superior’s defensive play and was only forced to make nine saves in his winning effort.

Sophomore Taylor Burger gave Superior a 1-0 lead with his fifth goal of the season at 10:02 of the opening period. Tyler Nelson, also a sophomore, picked up his sixth assist of the year on the only goal of the first period.

Brock Gilbertson gave Superior a 2-0 lead with a short-handed goal with 1:41 left in the second period, but Rice Lake cut the lead in half when Lucas Robarge scored on the same power play just 38 seconds later.

Blake Hansen’s goal with 40 seconds left in the second period gave Superior a 3-1 lead.

Rice Lake’s Brandon Sutton scored the only goal in the third period.

Hunter Holmes finished with 31 saves for Rice Lake.

Superior hosts Antigo at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Robins are coming off a 4-2 loss to Stevens Point.

Rice Lake................................ 0 1 1 — 2

Superior.................................... 1 2 0 — 3

First Period — 1. SHS, Taylor Burger (Tyler Nelson), 10:02.

Second Period — 2. SHS, Brock Gilbertson (Braden LaPorte), 15:19 (sh). 3. RL, Lucas Robarge (Jacob Tomesh), 15:57 (pp). 4. SHS, Blake Hansen, 16:20.

Third Period — 5. RL, Brandon Sutton (Steve Scheurer), 5:13.

Saves — Hunter Holmes, RL, 13-5-13—31. Caden Welch, SHS, 1-4-4—9.

Girls hockey

Emma Peterson scored four goals and Autumn Siers had 23 saves in Superior’s win over Chippewa Falls-Menomonie.

Peterson also assisted on Samantha Young’s goal, which gave Superior a 2-0 lead 1:12 into the second period.

Addie Young finished with four assists and Alee Milinkovich-Gray had one.

Peterson’s final two goals came in the third period — one on a power play and the other short-handed.

Haley Frank had 42 saves for Chippewa Falls.

Superior (1-3) plays at Moose Lake on at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Chippewa Falls...................... 0 0 0 — 0

Superior.................................... 1 2 2 — 5

First period — 1. Emma Peterson (Addie Young), 11:09.

Second period — 2. Samantha Young (Peterson, A. Young), 1:12; 3. Peterson (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 15:58.

Third period — 4. Peterson (A. Young), 2:16 (pp); 5. Peterson (A. Young), 13:18 (sh).

Saves — Haley Frank, CFM, 42; Autumn Siers, S, 23.