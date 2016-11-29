Spartan girls improve to 2-0

Defense was once again the main ingredient in the Spartans’ winning formula.

After opening the season with a 40-22 win at Ashland, Superior’s defense was at again and didn’t allow Proctor to score for the opening 5 minutes and 43 seconds.

While they were shutting down the Rails, Superior opened up an 11-0 lead.

Freshman Katelyn Marunich scored Proctor’s first basket with 12:17 on the clock and the Rails eventually got within 15-13 on a Paige Nylund 3-pointer at 7:00.

Superior turned up its defensive pressure again and in the process scored the final seven points to take a 22-13 lead in the intermission.

Ellie Leadstrom, who scored 13 of Superior’s points in the first half, finished with a game-high 20 points. Natalie Olson finished with eight points and Madison Newman added seven.

Six of Olson’s points came on a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute of the second half.

Superior went on to outscore Proctor 23-14 in the second half with a majority of the points coming on 14-of-23 shooting from the free-throw line.

Overall, the Spartans were 18-of-31 on free throws.

Sam Pogatchnik led Proctor with seven points.

The Spartans host Chisago Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Chisago Lakes is led by Carmen Backes, a 6-foot-1 junior guard. She is currently the 45th ranked player in the country.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior won the JV game 33-29. The Spartans were led by Lexi Jensen’s eight points. Juliana Haller, Briley Izzard and Emily Hunter added six points apiece.

Proctor 13 14 — 27

Superior 22 28 — 50

Proctor — Sam Pogatchnik 7, Emma Terhaar 6, Sam Parendo 5, Katelyn Marunich 4, Paige Nylund 3.

3-point goals — Terhaar 2, Pogatchnik, Nylund.

Superior — Ellie Leadstrom 20, Natalie Olson 8, Madison Newman 7, Chloe Kintop 3, Jessica Kimmes 2, Lauren Gray 2, Erika Olson 2, Daisy White 2.

3-point goals — N. Olson 2, Newman 2, Leadstrom 2.