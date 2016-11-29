Young to play hockey at UW-River Falls

“Sam is the type of player any coach can turn to to get the job done,” SHS coach Kayla Chillstrom said. “She’s a team leader, has a great work ethic and always has a positive attitude.”

Young is a four-year varsity player for the Spartans and has been the team’s MVP the past two seasons. She was honorable mention and received second-team honors the past two seasons in the Lake Superior Conference and second-team all-state.

“Sam doesn’t just succeed in sports but also excels in the classroom,” Chillstrom said. “She has been on the A honor roll, has been a member of the National Honor Society since her junior year and is part of the senior mentor program.”

UWRF has made nine appearances at the NCAA Division III national tournament, placing second in 2016 and third in 2014 and 2015.

Duluth 5, Superior 4

DULUTH — The Spartans girls hockey team fell to 0-3 on the season with a 5-4 loss to the Duluth Northern Stars Saturday night at the Heritage Center.

Superior led by scores of 2-0 and 4-1 only to see Duluth rally to win the Lake Superior Conference contest.

Emma Peterson had two goals and an assist for Superior. Samantha and Addie Young also scored Spartan goals, and Taylor Routley, Rose Ion and Alee Milinkovich-Gray had assists.

Autumn Siers was in goal for Superior and Keelan Syck got the win for Duluth.

Superior hosts Chippewa Falls-Menomonie at 6 p.m. today at the Superior Ice Arena.

Superior........................... 2 2 0 — 4

Duluth............................. 1 1 3 — 5

First Period — 1. SHS, Emma Peterson (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 3:48. 2. SHS, Samantha Young (Peterson), 7:27. 3. D, Noelle Stellmaker, 11:16.

Second Period — 4. SHS, Peterson (Taylor Routly), 13:26. 5. SHS, Addie Young (Rose Ion), 14:41. 6. D, Izzy Sutherland, 16:53.

Third Period — 6, D, Sutherland, 6:59. 7. D, Sydney Schuman (Sutherland), 6:07. 8. D, Elizabeth Karakas (Payton Conlin), 9:26.