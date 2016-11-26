Spartans win third-place game in ECM tournament

The Spartans rebounded from a 7-1 loss to Wisconsin’s No. 1 ranked Wausau West Friday night with a 6-3 win over Green Bay Notre Dame Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Burger scored four goals and Caden Welch finished with 43 saves, including 20 in the third period, in Superior’s win over GBND.

Superior led 3-0 after one period and 4-1 after two. GBND got within 4-3 early in the third period, but the Spartans answered back with the final two goals of the game.

Luke Drougas scored for the Spartans in Friday’s loss to Wausau West, which defeated the host Old Abes 5-2 in the championship game.

ECM defeated GBND 5-1 in Friday’s other semifinal game.

The Spartans host Rice Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Antigo at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Friday's game

Superior 0-0-1—1

Wausau West 3-3-1—7

Saturday's game

Superior 3-1-2—6

Green Bay Notre Dame 0-1-2—3