Sports Echoes – Nov. 25
Fresh from football action and without even one day of preseason wrestling practice, Jim Viane, a UW-Superior junior from Kaukana, won two matches and the heavyweight championship in the 10th annual Northern Open Tournament sponsored by UWS. He decisioned Dan Rivera of Bemidji State 9-2 and won 5-0 over UMD’s John Heisek in the championship match. (1982)
Denise Groth was a major factor in the Superior Senior High School girls basketball team’s 56-38 season-opening win over Hibbing. She poured in 32 points, to top by a single point the school scoring record set by Lisa Lindstrom in 1981. She also pulled down 15 rebounds, blocked three shots and had three assists. (1983)
NOTE: The current record is 39 points set by Mackenzie Kmecik in 2016.