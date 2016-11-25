Sports Echoes – Nov. 25

Denise Groth was a major factor in the Superior Senior High School girls basketball team’s 56-38 season-opening win over Hibbing. She poured in 32 points, to top by a single point the school scoring record set by Lisa Lindstrom in 1981. She also pulled down 15 rebounds, blocked three shots and had three assists. (1983)

NOTE: The current record is 39 points set by Mackenzie Kmecik in 2016.