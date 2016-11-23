Ellie Leadstrom and Madisen Myer scored 10 points apiece for the Spartans, who led 19-12 at the half.

Also for Superior, Lauren Gray had seven points; Chloe Kintop, five; Natalie Olson, four; and Erika Olson and Madison Newman, two apiece. Leadstrom and Newman also had seven rebounds each.

Superior’s defense limited Ashland to just 5-of-20 shooting from the field in the first half and 1-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The Spartans’ defense also forced Ashland into 27 turnovers, including 14 in the second half.

Ashland got within 19-14 early in the second half, but Superior quickly got the lead to double figures on a hoop by Kintop at 26-16 with 12:16 left. The Spartans led by double figures the rest of the way.

Myer scored the game’s first five points, and five different Spartans scored in the first half.

“The girls look for each other,” SHS coach Phil Roe told the Ashland Daily Press. “We had a lot of long possessions. The big thing is we’re working on being more patient. We’ll push the ball in transition and be aggressive, but in the back court, we’ll be patient and get a good possession. We have a long ways to go. But for a first game, I saw some good things and some things we need to work on.”

Aneesa Tucker led the Oredockers (0-2, 0-1 LSC) with 12 points, and Cassie Perry had nine rebounds.

Superior hosts Proctor Tuesday and Chisago Lakes Nov. 27. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior was 0-for-6 on 3-point attempts. Ashland was 1-of-7. … The Spartans were 16-of-50 shooting for 32 percent, made 8-of-14 from the line and had 16 turnovers. … Ashland finished 8-of-35 shooting for 23 percent and made 5-of-14 free throws. … Ashland won the JV game 31-30, and the Spartans took the C game 46-26. … The Oredockers host South Shore Monday.

Superior................................. 19 21 — 40

Ashland................................. 12 10 — 22

Superior—Chole Kintop 2-12 1-2 5, Natalie Olson 2-5 0-0 4, Madison Newman 0-2 2-2 2, Ellie Leadstrom 5-13 0-1 10, Madisen Myer 4-11 2-3 10, Lauren Gray 2-4 3-6 7, Daisy White 0-1 0-0 0, Nicole Hendry 0-0 0-0 0, Erika Olson 1-2 0-0 2, Jessica Kimmes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 8-14 40.

3-point goals—Myer 0-1, E. Olson 0-1, Kintop 0-4.

Ashland—Aneesa Tucker 4-13 4-8 12, Kaylee McPeak 0-1 0-0 0, Harper Bucholz 0-2 1-3 1, Lexi St. Germain 0-2 0-0 0, Cassie Perry 2-6 0-3 4, Lucia Novotna 1-5 0-0 3, Megan DeHate 1-3 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Dickrell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 8-35 5-14 22.

3-point goals—Novotna 1.