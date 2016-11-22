Spartan RDP: SHS girls lose opener at Eau Claire

The Stars led 5-0 until Spartan senior Samantha Young scored the first of her two goals 7:45 into the second period.

Superior also got goals from Emma Peterson and Destiny Holmes; two assists from Addie Young and an assist each from S. Young, Peterson and Alee Milinkovich-Gray.

Autumn Sears had 30 saves for the Spartans, before giving way to Brooke Olson, who stopped four shots in the third period. Annamarie Holz had 30 saves for the Stars.

Superior was called for eight penalties and Eau Claire seven.

The Spartans have two games this week — at New Richmond at 6 p.m. today and against Duluth at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Center in Duluth.

Superior................................. 0 2 2 — 4

Eau Claire............................... 2 4 1 — 7

First period — 1. ECA, Lauren Carmody, 2:14; 2. ECA, Cameron Carmody (Abigail Stow), 10:46.

Second period — 3. ECA, Stow (Abby Jochimsen), 3:25; 4. ECA, Charlotte Akervik (Stow, L. Carmody), 4:00; 5. ECA, Ava Kison (Annika Olson), 5:10; 6. S, Samantha Young, 7:45; 7. ECA, Brooklyn Arbs (Jaiden Sullivan, Young), 12:09; 8. S, Emma Peterson (Addie Young, S. Young), 16:19.

Third period — 9. ECA, Kison (Akervik, Stow), 5:13; 10. S, S. Young (A. Young, Peterson), 15:15; 11. S, Destiny Holmes (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 16:03.

Saves — Autumn Sears, SHS, 14-12-4—30. Brooke Olson, SHS, x-x-4—4. Annamarie Holtz, ECA, 30.

Boys Hockey

The Spartans will participate in the Lake Superior Conference jamboree tonight at the Heritage Center in Duluth.

Superior will play Ashland at 5:15 p.m., Proctor at 6:10 p.m., and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay) at 6:50 p.m.

Each game is 17 minutes.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.

Football

Fifteen members of the Superior High School football team were named to the Big Rivers Conference all-conference team.

Junior running back Gunnar Gronski was first-team on offense and junior defensive back Max Plunkett was first team defense.

Named to the second team were junior offensive lineman Sam Oosten; senior linebacker Blake Graskey; and senior kicker Sam Kline.

Kline and Plunkett were also honorable mention at wide receiver.

Other honorable mention selections were Oscar Flaherty (OL), Gunner Johnson (QB), Josiah McDonald (DL), Chase Smmerfield (DL), Jack Sannes (DL), Zach Tharge (LB), Corey Sanders (LB) and Luke Drougas (DB).

2016 Big Rivers Conference

All-Conference Football team

Offensive Player of the Year

Jace LaBuda, Menomonie.

Defensive Player of the Year

Cale Hannusch, Chippewa Falls.

Coach of the Year

Joe LaBuda, Menomonie.

First Team Offense

OF—Isaac Benner, CF; Devin Paschke, Hudson; Alex Fenton, Men.; Channer Schutts, Men.; Arik Johnson, RL.

QB—La Buda, Men.

RB—Mitch Weber, Men.; Gunnar Gronski, Superior; Codie Meinen, CF.

WR—Rhett Sheehan, Men.; Mason Graetz, RF.

TE—Cormac Sampson, ECM.

First Team Defense

DL—Cole Godbout, Hudson; Daniel Ronning, RL; Simon Martineau, CF; Jack Kern, ECM.

LB—Mitch Weber, Menomonie; Cale Hannusch, CF; Adam Krajewski, ECM; Dominic Situmbeko, Hudson.

DB—Jake Goodman, Menomonie; Max Plunkett, Superior; Evan Spaeth, CF.

First Team Special Teams

Punter—Devon Daulton, Hudson.

Kicker—Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson.

Specialty—Jordan Steinmetz, CF.

Second Team Offense

OL—Vinny Lein, CF; Kevon Sabelko, Menomonie; Jack Stoffel, RF; Sam Oosten, Superior.

QB—Steve Scheurer, RL.

RB—Aaron Squires, Hudson; Billy Brown, RL; Jack Brown, ECM.

Receiver—Jake Goodman, Men.; Kenny Bednarek, RL.

TE—Brett Lecheler, Men..

Second Team Defense

DL—Isac Schindler, Hudson; Waylon Quilling, Men.; J.P. Entorf, Men.; Steve Luther, ECN.

LB—Easton Pierce, RL; Blake Graskey, Superior; Mason Platter, Men.; Bryce Harder, CF.

DB—Zach Wolfe, ECM; Spencer Schmidt, Hudson; Rhett Sheehan, Men.; Brandon Sutton, RL.

Second Team Special Teams

Kicker—Sam Kline, Superior; Mason Craker, ECM.

Specialty — Andre Burgess, Hudson.

Superior Honorable Mention

Oscar Flaherty (OL), Gunner Johnson (QB), Sam Kline (WR), Plunkett (WR), Josiah McDonald (DL), Chase Summerfield (DL), Jack Sannes (DL), Zach Tharge (LB), Corey Sanders (LB), Luke Drougas (DB).

Volleyball

SHS senior Hannah Kolanczyk represented the Spartans in the St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine High School All Star Volleyball Game Nov. 16 at UW-Superior.

Kolanczyk played for Team Wisconsin, which lost 3-2 to Team Minnesota.

Volleyball Border Battle Roster

Team Minnesota

Kashay Sheff................ Duluth East Libero

Shanelle Oakland........... Proctor Libero

Kailey Mihalik................. Hermantown Setter

Haley Neumann.............. Hermantown Setter

Libby Palokangas........... Proctor Setter

Erika Medved............... Marshall Outside

Judy Wagemaker........... Esko Outside

Keira Salo..................... Hermantown Outside

Taylor Robinson............. Esko Middle

Maddy Horvath............. Proctor Outside

Daisy Hoops................. Duluth East Middle

Jordyn Thomas.............. Hermantown Middle

Coach: Danna Anderson, Duluth East

Team Wisconsin

Linzy Solberg ............... Chip. Falls Libero

Sydney Gonyea............. E.C. Mem. Libero

Brianna Buhrow............. Chip. Falls Setter

Molli McNulty................. E.C. Mem. Setter

E. McGarthwaite........... Hayward Setter

Victoria Czech............... Chip. Falls Outside

Emma Hesse................ E.C. Mem. Outside

Kylee Christiansen.......... Hudson Outside

Emily Beehler................ Hayward Middle

Taylor Severson............. E.C. Mem. Middle

Hannah Kolanczyk.......... Superior Middle

Alyssa Phippen............. E.C. Mem. Outside

Coach: Kris Chapman, E.C. Mem.

Special Olympics

Superior High School’s Sophia Schwieger finished in second place at the Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament last weekend in Wausau.

Schwieger advanced to state with a second-place finish at the regional tournament.

Also competing in the regional tournament were Cassidy Moore, who finished in fifth place; and Tom Bedard, a seventh-place finisher.