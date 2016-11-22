Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Spartan RDP: SHS girls lose opener at Eau Claire

    By Ken Olson Today at 9:26 a.m.

    The Superior High School girls hockey team opened its season with a 7-4 loss to the Eau Claire Area Stars Saturday afternoon at Hobbs Ice Center.

    The Stars led 5-0 until Spartan senior Samantha Young scored the first of her two goals 7:45 into the second period.

    Superior also got goals from Emma Peterson and Destiny Holmes; two assists from Addie Young and an assist each from S. Young, Peterson and Alee Milinkovich-Gray.

    Autumn Sears had 30 saves for the Spartans, before giving way to Brooke Olson, who stopped four shots in the third period. Annamarie Holz had 30 saves for the Stars.

    Superior was called for eight penalties and Eau Claire seven.

    The Spartans have two games this week — at New Richmond at 6 p.m. today and against Duluth at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Center in Duluth.

    Superior................................. 0     2     2     —    4

    Eau Claire............................... 2     4     1     —    7

    First period — 1. ECA, Lauren Carmody, 2:14; 2. ECA, Cameron Carmody (Abigail Stow), 10:46.

    Second period — 3. ECA, Stow (Abby Jochimsen), 3:25; 4. ECA, Charlotte Akervik (Stow, L. Carmody), 4:00; 5. ECA, Ava Kison (Annika Olson), 5:10; 6. S, Samantha Young, 7:45; 7. ECA, Brooklyn Arbs (Jaiden Sullivan, Young), 12:09; 8. S, Emma Peterson (Addie Young, S. Young), 16:19.

    Third period — 9. ECA, Kison (Akervik, Stow), 5:13; 10. S, S. Young (A. Young, Peterson), 15:15; 11. S, Destiny Holmes (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 16:03.

    Saves — Autumn Sears, SHS, 14-12-4—30. Brooke Olson, SHS, x-x-4—4. Annamarie Holtz, ECA, 30.

    Boys Hockey

    The Spartans will participate in the Lake Superior Conference jamboree tonight at the Heritage Center in Duluth.

    Superior will play Ashland at 5:15 p.m., Proctor at 6:10 p.m., and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay) at 6:50 p.m.

    Each game is 17 minutes.

    Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.

    Football

    Fifteen members of the Superior High School football team were named to the Big Rivers Conference all-conference team.

    Junior running back Gunnar Gronski was first-team on offense and junior defensive back Max Plunkett was first team defense.

    Named to the second team were junior offensive lineman Sam Oosten; senior linebacker Blake Graskey; and senior kicker Sam Kline.

    Kline and Plunkett were also honorable mention at wide receiver.

    Other honorable mention selections were Oscar Flaherty (OL), Gunner Johnson (QB), Josiah McDonald (DL), Chase Smmerfield (DL), Jack Sannes (DL), Zach Tharge (LB), Corey Sanders (LB) and Luke Drougas (DB).

    2016 Big Rivers Conference

    All-Conference Football team

    Offensive Player of the Year

    Jace LaBuda, Menomonie.

    Defensive Player of the Year

    Cale Hannusch, Chippewa Falls.

    Coach of the Year

    Joe LaBuda, Menomonie.

    First Team Offense

    OF—Isaac Benner, CF; Devin Paschke, Hudson; Alex Fenton, Men.; Channer Schutts, Men.; Arik Johnson, RL.

    QB—La Buda, Men.

    RB—Mitch Weber, Men.; Gunnar Gronski, Superior; Codie Meinen, CF.

    WR—Rhett Sheehan, Men.; Mason Graetz, RF.

    TE—Cormac Sampson, ECM.

    First Team Defense

    DL—Cole Godbout, Hudson; Daniel Ronning, RL; Simon Martineau, CF; Jack Kern, ECM.

    LB—Mitch Weber, Menomonie; Cale Hannusch, CF; Adam Krajewski, ECM; Dominic Situmbeko, Hudson.

    DB—Jake Goodman, Menomonie; Max Plunkett, Superior; Evan Spaeth, CF.

    First Team Special Teams

    Punter—Devon Daulton, Hudson.

    Kicker—Keyser Helterbrand, Hudson.

    Specialty—Jordan Steinmetz, CF.

    Second Team Offense

    OL—Vinny Lein, CF; Kevon Sabelko, Menomonie; Jack Stoffel, RF; Sam Oosten, Superior.

    QB—Steve Scheurer, RL.

    RB—Aaron Squires, Hudson; Billy Brown, RL; Jack Brown, ECM.

    Receiver—Jake Goodman, Men.; Kenny Bednarek, RL.

    TE—Brett Lecheler, Men..

    Second Team Defense

    DL—Isac Schindler, Hudson; Waylon Quilling, Men.; J.P. Entorf, Men.; Steve Luther, ECN.

    LB—Easton Pierce, RL; Blake Graskey, Superior; Mason Platter, Men.; Bryce Harder, CF.

    DB—Zach Wolfe, ECM; Spencer Schmidt, Hudson; Rhett Sheehan, Men.; Brandon Sutton, RL.

    Second Team Special Teams

    Kicker—Sam Kline, Superior; Mason Craker, ECM.

    Specialty — Andre Burgess, Hudson.

    Superior Honorable Mention

    Oscar Flaherty (OL), Gunner Johnson (QB), Sam Kline (WR), Plunkett (WR), Josiah McDonald (DL), Chase Summerfield (DL), Jack Sannes (DL), Zach Tharge (LB), Corey Sanders (LB), Luke Drougas (DB).

    Volleyball

    SHS senior Hannah Kolanczyk represented the Spartans in the St. Luke’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine High School All Star Volleyball Game Nov. 16 at UW-Superior.

    Kolanczyk played for Team Wisconsin, which lost 3-2 to Team Minnesota.

     

    Volleyball Border Battle Roster

    Team Minnesota

    Kashay Sheff................ Duluth East           Libero

    Shanelle Oakland........... Proctor                 Libero

    Kailey Mihalik................. Hermantown          Setter

    Haley Neumann.............. Hermantown          Setter

    Libby Palokangas........... Proctor                 Setter

    Erika Medved............... Marshall                Outside

    Judy Wagemaker........... Esko                    Outside

    Keira Salo..................... Hermantown          Outside

    Taylor Robinson............. Esko                    Middle

    Maddy Horvath............. Proctor                 Outside

    Daisy Hoops................. Duluth East           Middle

    Jordyn Thomas.............. Hermantown          Middle

    Coach: Danna Anderson, Duluth East

    Team Wisconsin

    Linzy Solberg ............... Chip. Falls             Libero

    Sydney Gonyea............. E.C. Mem.            Libero

    Brianna Buhrow............. Chip. Falls             Setter

    Molli McNulty................. E.C. Mem.            Setter

    E. McGarthwaite........... Hayward              Setter

    Victoria Czech............... Chip. Falls             Outside

    Emma Hesse................ E.C. Mem.            Outside

    Kylee Christiansen.......... Hudson                Outside

    Emily Beehler................ Hayward              Middle

    Taylor Severson............. E.C. Mem.            Middle

    Hannah Kolanczyk.......... Superior               Middle

    Alyssa Phippen............. E.C. Mem.            Outside

    Coach: Kris Chapman, E.C. Mem.  

    Special Olympics

    Superior High School’s Sophia Schwieger finished in second place at the Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament last weekend in Wausau.

    Schwieger advanced to state with a second-place finish at the regional tournament.

    Also competing in the regional tournament were Cassidy Moore, who finished in fifth place; and Tom Bedard, a seventh-place finisher.

    Explore related topics:sportsSpartanspreps superior
    Advertisement
    randomness