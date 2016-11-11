Versatile Jensen named Telegram Player of the Year

“It’s (best) not saying that you’re a hitter and that’s all you can do. Just try everything,” Jensen said.

That attitude has enabled Jensen to become a versatile, six-rotation player.

With the Spartans this season, she led the attack at the net but also starred on defense and was Superior’s top server.

“Caleigh led the team in all stats except for sets and receptions,” said Brenda Pluntz, Spartan head coach.

Jensen, the 2016 Superior Telegram Volleyball Player of the Year, was a true all-around asset for Superior this season. She led the Spartan offense with 29 ace serves and 180 kills, and on defense she recorded a team-high 371 digs and 62 total blocks.

For Jensen, leading the team in any statistical category — much less four — came as a surprise.

“I worked hard in practice and I wanted to do my personal best, but I didn’t expect this,” Jensen said.

Pluntz expressed no surprise at the sophomore’s breakout season.

The Spartan coach praised Jensen’s attitude, which tends toward humility, and called her a “very smart player for being so young.”

But Jensen has put in the time to become the player she is today.

When she was younger, Jensen spent so many hours practicing volleyball at the YMCA that she was known on a first-name basis.

Her dedication to the sport has not waned since. When she’s not playing with the Spartans, Jensen attends clinics to improve her skills and plays club volleyball with Minnesota North.

She’s also a fan of the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs — a perennial NCAA Division II power — and the Bulldog players serve as an inspiration to Jensen. She remembers watching Kate Lange, who finished her collegiate career in 2013 with more than 2,000 total kills.

“I wanted to be just like her,” Jensen said. “And Jessica Lindstrom. We used to come to high school games and I always wanted to hit as hard as her.”

Lindstrom, a 2014 graduate of Superior High School, is believed to hold school records in career kills (983) and blocks (437).

“I’ve set high standards for myself, but I’d like to keep that going as well as I can,” Jensen said.

Eventually, Jensen hopes to play at the collegiate level, but she has two years of high school to consider first.

One of her goals next season is to tally at least 200 kills. She’d also like to see the Spartans take a step forward as a team. The last time Superior won a playoff match was 2011, when it defeated Antigo in three sets.

Superior fell to Menomonie in the opening round this year; but Jensen and several classmates will return for the Spartans next year, and Jensen was impressed by the skill level and attitudes of Superior’s freshman class.

“I think we have a bright future,” Jensen said.

Family support

Since her days of practicing at the YMCA, Jensen said her mother, Mary Kay, has been her key supporter. This year, though, Jensen got an extra boost from another family member.

“My brother helps me out a lot because before every game he would practice with me, just to warm up a little bit,” Jensen said

Brennen Jensen, who is five years older than Caleigh, helped his sister warm up before every home game this season.

Caleigh said he’d helped her off-and-on before, but this year she wheedled him into a regular warm-up routine.

“At first he would just toss the ball to me and I would hit it,” Caleigh said. “Then I would try to serve it to him, work on spot serving.”

The siblings went through the routine before every home game at the net set up in their back yard.

“It really helped,” Caleigh said. “He’s a good big brother.”

Past Telegram Volleyball Players of the Year

2016 — Caleigh Jensen, Superior, So.

2015 — Cheyenne Johnson, Northwestern, Sr.

2014 — Nicole Sorensen, Superior, Sr.

2013 — Jessica Lindstrom, Superior, Sr.

2012 — Jessica Lindstrom, Superior, Jr.

2011 — Jessica Lindstrom, Superior, So.

2010 — Ally May, Northwestern, Jr.

2009 — Anna Morgan, Northwestern, Sr.

2008 — Salann Gilbert, Solon Springs, Sr.; Lindsay Taipale, Northwestern, Sr.

2007 — Nikki Hughes, Northwestern, Sr.

2006 — Northwestern Team

2005 — Ciara Gilbert, Solon Springs, Jr.

2004 — Cayla Rozowski, Superior, Sr.

2003 — Kristy Siegner, Northwestern, Sr.

2002 — Jenny Carlson, Northwestern, Sr.