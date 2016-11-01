Spartan soccer team honored; swim team in action

The award honors a team that displays a positive attitude and competes in a sporting manner. Teams are nominated by LSSRA members and voted upon by the association members.

The LSSRA provides soccer officials for area schools.

“It is nice of the officials’ association to recognize our players and coaches,” said Ray Kosey, SHS activities director. “Nice job SHS boys soccer, and congratulation on receiving this honor.”

Girls swimming

The Superior High School girls swimming and diving team finished the regular season Thursday at the Lake Superior Conference Meet.

Duluth Denfeld won the team title with 361 points, while the Spartans finished fourth with 200.

Individually, Erin Walpole won the 100-meter breaststroke for Superior, and Alaina Lamoreaux earned a second-place finish in 1-meter diving.

The Spartans will next swim in the WIAA sectional meet Nov. 5 at Hudson. The state meet is Nov. 12 in Madison.

Lake Superior Conference Meet

At Duluth East High School

Teams

1. Duluth Denfeld, 361; 2. Proctor-Hermantown, 272; 3. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 261; 4. Superior, 200.

Individuals

1-meter diving — 1. Shelby Johnson, DD, 370.35; 2. Alaina Lamoreaux, SHS, 216.90.

200-yard medley relay — 1. Duluth Denfeld (Erin Rudd, Keeli Gustafson, Maggie Kaptonak, Hannah Feyen), 2:00.00; 2. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Maddie Dostal, Rachel Gorski, Makayla Suominen, Faith Carlson), 2:00.60;

200 freestyle — 1. Feyen, DD, 2:10.52; 2. Carlson, CEC, 2:11.21;

200 individual medley — 1. Rudd, DD, 2:24.09; 2. Sophie Foster, PH, 2:26.58;

50 freestyle — 1. Suominen, CEC, 24.63; 2. Hannah Ewer, PH, 26.49;

100 butterfly — 1. Kaptonak, DD, 1:05.58; 2. Carlson, CEC, 1:08.00;

100 freestyle — 1. Suominen, CEC, 54.40; 2. Gracie Anderson, DD, 1:00.52;

500 freestyle — 1. Feyen, DD, 6:01.08; 2. Lindsay Johnson, DD, 6:10.11;

200 freestyle relay — 1. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Carlson, Gorski, Elizabeth House, Suominen), 1:46.54; 2. Duluth Denfeld (Kaptonak, Anderson, Johnson, Kyle Shea), 1:50.54;

100 backstroke — 1. Rudd, DD, 1:04.80; 2. Ariel Carlson, PH, 1:09.90;

100 breaststroke — 1. Erin Walpole, S, 1:11.79; 2. Foster, PH, 1:14.24;

400 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth Denfeld (Feyen, Kayla Nelson, Anderson, Rudd), 4:00.65; 2. Proctor-Hermantown (Ewer, Haley Melin, Carlson, Foster), 4:06.81.