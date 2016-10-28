Six Spartans named all-LSC

Jarrett Kallinen, Blake Hanson and Brandon Conklin were named all-conference in boys soccer.

Junior Audrey Phillips and sophomore Chloe Kintop were second-team selections on the LSC cross country team.

Senior Brendan Crayne was named to the second team on the boys cross country team.

Lake Superior Conference

All-Conference Teams

Boys Soccer

First Team

Parker Bjorlin, Sr., Hermantown; Braden Emanuelson, Sr., Duluth Denfeld; Evan Gray, Sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Parker Simmons, Sr., Hermantown; Jon Faynik, Soph., Duluth Denfeld; Royce Pichetti, Jr., Marshall; Zach Conklin, Jr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Jarrett Kallinen, Jr., Superior; Riley Larson, Jr., Ashland; Cody Fernandez, Sr., Proctor; James Faynik, Sr., Duluth Denfeld.

Second Team

Ryan Lenz, Jr., Hermantown; Paul Foldesi, Soph., Duluth Denfeld; Kade Bender, Soph., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Keelan Golat, Soph., Duluth Marshall; Blake Hanson, Jr., Superior; Brandon Hair, Sr., Duluth Denfeld; Bran Bystram, Jr., Ashland; Trent Madill, Jr., Hermantown; Evan O’Connor, Jr., Proctor; Andy Acers, Soph., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Jay Boder, Sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

Honorable Mention

Griff Pichetti, Marshall; Brandon Conklin, Superior; Connor Friday, Marshall; Austin Danelski, Hermantown; Jon Harstad, Denfeld; Nathan Hammond, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

Girls Cross Country

First Team

Anja Maijala, Sr., Cloquet; Annika Voss, Jr., Proctor; Ashlee Siegle, Soph., Marshall; Amy Wallis, Sr., Ashland; Kelly Lorenz, Soph., Cloquet; Sophie Mattson, Jr., Ashland; Hannah Bettendorf, Jr., Proctor.

Second Team

Lauren Cawcutt, eighth, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Aneesa Tucker, Sr., Ashland; Laura Dahlin, eighth, Hermantown; Olivia Eggert, Jr., Hermantown; Roz Larson, Jr., Ashland; Chloe Kintop, Soph., Superior; Audrey Phillips, Jr., Superior.

Boys Cross Country

First Team

Isaac Boedigheimer, Sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Maury Miller, Jr., Ashland; Walker Miller, Jr., Ashland; Aidan Ripp, Soph., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Conner Denman, Sr., Cloquet; Parker Sinkkonen, Sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Blaine Bong, Soph., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

Second Team

Jean-Luc Genereau, Sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Evan Ruikka, Sr., Marshall; Brendan Crayne, Sr., Superior; Mason Thedens, Jr., Hermantown; Blake Desmond, Jr., Cloquet; Nate Bich., Sr., Hermantown; Ben Nicolson, Sr., Proctor.