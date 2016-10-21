Season ends for Spartan football team

The season came to an end for the Superior High School football team with a 58-37 loss to the Holmen Vikings in a WIAA Division 2 Level One playoff game Friday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Vikings were pretty much unstoppable, scoring the first eight times they had the ball.

The first time Superior forced Holmen to punt came early in the fourth quarter, but by that time the Vikings had built a 51-29 lead.

The Spartans got within 51-37 on Gunner Johnson’s 1-yard TD run and two-point conversion.

Superior the recovered an on-side kick at midfield, but on the very next play Drake Walensky returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown with 2:35 remaining.

Holmen (7-3) will now play at Pulaski at 7 p.m. Friday. Pulaski, the No. 6 seed, advanced with a 35-28 win over No. 3 Hortonville.

Superior’s season ends with a 6-4 record.

Superior won the coin flip, elected to take the ball and opened the game with an eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Gunnar Gronski running up the middle untouched from 24 yards out. Sam Kline’s PAT made the score 7-0 just 3:15 into the game.

Superior’s lead lasted 12 seconds as Seth Wilson scored from 65 yards out on Holmen’s first play. Wilson’s score, which included fighting off a tackle at the 15-yard line, was followed by Jonah Johnson’s PAT.

After stopping Superior on a fourth-down play at the 23, Holmen took a 14-7 lead on Wilson’s 2-yard TD with 51 seconds left in the first quarter.

This time Superior answered with Zach Tharge’s 7-yard touchdown around the left end. Kline’s PAT tied the game 14-14 with 7:54 left in the third quarter.

Holmen broke the tie when Wilson returned the ensuing kickoff 90-yard. Holmen’s failed on the extra point giving the Vikings a 20-14 lead.

Superior’s failure to pick up a first down on its next two drives led to two straight Holmen touchdowns and a 34-14 lead.

Drew Becker scored from 37 yard out at 5:28, and Wilson dove over the top from 1 yard out with 1:30 left in the half.

The Spartans got one of those TDs back when Kline beat two defenders in the end zone and hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Johnson with 30 seconds on the clock.

Holmen wasn’t done yet either as Johnson kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the half making the score 37-21.

The Vikings scored the first two times they had the ball in the third quarter — Wilson from 35 yards out and Isaac Handland’s 3-yard run.

Holmen 14 23 14 7 — 58

Superior 7 14 8 8 — 37

FIRST QUARTER

SHS – Gunnar Gronski 24-yard run (Sam Kline kick), 8:45.

H – Seth Wilson 65-yard run (Jonah Johnson kick), 8:33.

H – Wilson 2-yard run (Johnson kick), 0:51.

SECOND QUARTER

SHS – Zach Tharge 7-yard run (Kline kick), 7:54.

H – Wilson 90-yard kick-off return (pass failed), 7:39.

H – Drew Becker 37-yard run (Johnson kick), 5:28.

H – Wilson 1-yard run (Johnson kick), 1:30.

SHS – Sam Kline 20-yard pass from Gunner Johnson (Kline kick), 0:30.

H – Johnson 26-yard field goal, 0:00.

THIRD QUARTER

H – Wilson 35-yard run (Johnson kick), 7:37.

H – Isaac Handland 3-yard run (Johnson kick), 2:47.

SHS – Max Plunkett 34-yard pass from Johnson (Tharge run), 0:31.

FOURTH QUARTER

SHS — Johnson 1-yard run (Johnson run), 2:49.

H — Drake Walensky 56-yard interception return (Johnson kick), 2:35.