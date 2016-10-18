Search
SHS will pre-sell tickets for Friday's football playoff game

    By Superior Telegram Today at 12:17 p.m.

    Superior High School will pre-sell tickets for Friday’s WIAA football playoff game against Holmen.

    The game is set for 7 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

    Tickets will be on sale from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday in the activities office in room B-1 (enter door 11 to get to the office).

    Tickets cost $4 for children, students and adults. Children six years of age or under are $1.

    This is a WIAA event so no passes will be allowed. Gates open at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

