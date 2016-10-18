The Spartans were named the No. 7 seed for the WIAA tournament and play at No. 2 Hudson at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Nathan Ferrando scored twice for the Spartans and keeper Ricardo Stage had one save in his shutout.

Superior also got goals from Ty Russ, Hunter Willmore and Jarrett Kallinen, and assists from Willmore, Maverick Peterson and Kallinen.

Washburn.............................. 0 0 — 0

Superior................................. 3 2 — 5

First half — 1. Ty Russ, 25th minute; 2. Nathan Ferrando (Hunter Willmore), 30th; 3. Willmore (PK), 36th.

Second half — 4. Jarrett Kallinen (Maverick Peterson), 48th; 5. Ferrando (Kallinen), 51st.

Saves — Ricardo Stage, SHS, 1; Matt Kouba, W, 10.

Volleyball

The Spartans rallied to defeat Cloquet 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16) Thursday night in the SHS gym.

Caleigh Jensen had a big game for Superior serving up six aces along with 17 digs and 10 blocks.

Also for the Spartans, Makenzie Stariha had nine digs and 12 set assists; Autumn Siers added 13 set assists and 10 digs; Hannah Kolanczyk had 11 kills and three blocks; Hannah Hughes had 14 digs and three ace serves; and Ashley Welsh had nine kills.

Morgan Walsh led Cloquet with 11 kills, five ace serves and 10 digs. Callie Holm also had 23 digs and Savannah Sears had eight kills.

The Spartans wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. today at Duluth Denfeld.

Superior will then play at Menomonie in a WIAA regional match at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls swimming

The Spartans lost to Two Harbors 107-78 Thursday evening in the SHS pool.

Superior had five wins on the day. Individually Carlee Noonan won the 100 butterfly, and Alicia LeSage was the top diver.

Noonan, Kate Lisak, Erin Walpole and Taylor Amundson won the 200 medley relay and Walpole, Emma Roden, Isabel Dokhanchi and Amundson won the 400 free relay.

Superior swims at Duluth East at 5 p.m. today.

Two Harbors 107, Superior 78

200 medley relay — 1. SHS (Carlee Noonan, Kate Lisak, Erin Walpole, Taylor Amundson), 2:14.26; 2. TH, 2:22.15; 3. SHS (Kate Wiitala, Isabel Dokhanchi, Bailey Paine, Emma Roden), 2:22.83.

200 freestyle — 1. Audrey Hanson, TH, 2:25.26.

200 IM — 1. Katarina Hanson, TH, 2:35.25; 2. Jada Larson, TH, 2:38.51; 3. Amundson, SHS, 3:00.01.

50 free — 1. Kate Thomasen, TH, 26.93; 2. Noonan, SHS, 27.10.

Diving — 1. Alicia LeSage, SHS, 167.40; 2. Maggie Swardstrom, TH, 152.85.

100 butterfly — 1. Noonan, SHS, 1:09.57; 2. Larson, TH, 1:11.35; 3. Walpole, SHS, 1:13.31.

100 free — 1. Thomasen, TH, 58.44; 2. Kisten Haveri, TH, 1:06.95; 3. Alyssa Balenger, SHS, 1:08.10.

500 free — 1. Audrey Hanson, TH, 6:04.18.

200 free — 1. SHS (Dokhanchi, Roden, Walpole, Noonan), 1:50.54; 2. TH, 1:50.70; 3. SHS (Lisak, Elisa Blank, Skylar Rogge, Madi Shovein), 2:03.04.

100 backstroke — 1. Larson, TH, 1:15.87; 2. Jazmine Wilkinson, SHS, 1:19.84; 3. Wiitala, SHS, 1:21.69.

100 breaststroke — 1. Kaylee Overbee, TH, 1:17.59; 2. M. Shovein, SHS, 1:25.65; 3. Sami Shovein, SHS, 1:28.93.

400 free relay — 1. TH, 4:06.68; 2. SHS (Walpole, Roden, Dokhanchi, Amundson), 4:17.18; 3. TH, 4:33.52.