Spartans win big, clinch playoff berth

The Superior High School football team clinched a WIAA playoff berth with a 42-0 win over the Eau Claire North Huskies Friday night at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

The WIAA was expected to release the official playoff field around midnight, the eight-team regional groupings around 1:30 a.m., and the actual playoff brackets and match-ups on Saturday afternoon.

Superior................................... 21 21 0 0 — 42

Eau Clare North..................... 0 0 0 0 — 0