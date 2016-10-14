Search
    Spartans win big, clinch playoff berth

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:46 p.m.

    NOTE: This story will be updated soon.

    The Superior High School football team clinched a WIAA playoff berth with a 42-0 win over the Eau Claire North Huskies Friday night at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

    The WIAA was expected to release the official playoff field around midnight, the eight-team regional groupings around 1:30 a.m., and the actual playoff brackets and match-ups on Saturday afternoon.

    Superior................................... 21        21          0           0    —                    42

    Eau Clare North..................... 0          0           0           0    —                    0

