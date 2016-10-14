SPARTAN ROUNDUP: New head coaches named at SHS

After many years as the head coach at Northwestern High School, Bob Coleman will now coach the Spartan wrestling team.

Karrigan Grimstad is taking over the head coaching position with the SHS gymnastics team. She also coaches at the Twin Ports Gymnastics Center.

Boys soccer

Superior won 3-1 Monday afternoon at Hayward.

The Spartans got a goal and assist apiece from Jarrett Kallinen and Blake Hanson. Jimmy Peterson also scored a goal, and Maverick Peterson had an assist.

Ethan Wolfe scored for Hayward (8-11-2), which defeated Spooner 8-1 Tuesday.

Superior (8-5-4) wrapped up its regular season by hosting Washburn Thursday.

Superior................................. 2 1 — 3

Hayward................................ 0 1 — 1

First Half — 1. SHS, Jarrett Kallinen (Maverick Peterson), 24:17. 2. SHS, Jimmy Peterson (Blake Hanson), 31:23.

Second Half — 3. SHS, Hanson (Kallinen), 71:13. 4. Hayward, Ethan Wolfe (Kaden Bergman), 78:38.

Saves — Cal Berti, SHS, 17; Cole Bergman, H, 5; Marshall Kennell, H, 1.

Volleyball

The Spartans lost at Hermantown 3-1 (25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-9) Monday night.

For Superior, Makenzie Stariha had 31 set assists and 18 digs; Chloe Wilson added 14 kills; Hannah Kolanczyk had eight kills; Caleigh Jensen chipped in with eight kills and 19 digs; and Payton Schuster had four ace serves and 19 digs.

The Spartans, who hosted Cloquet Thursday night, wrap up their regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesdsay at Duluth Denfeld.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior is the No. 11 seed for the WIAA playoffs and will play at No. 6 Menomonie at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls swim

The Spartans lost to Proctor-Hermantown 54-40 Tuesday evening on the road.

Superior won six events, led by Erin Walpole and Carlee Noonan, who had a hand in all six victories.

Individually, Walpole won the 100 free and 100 breaststroke, and Noonan came in first in the 100 backstroke and 160 individual medley.

The two then teamed with Isabel Dokhanchi and Emma Roden to win the 160 medley relay and with Taylor Amundson and Dokhanchi on the winning 400 free relay.

Results from the 50 free, 200 IM, 200 medley and 200 free relay were unavailable.

The Spartans, who hosted Two Harbors Thursday, swim against Duluth East at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ordean East Middle School.

Proctor/Hermantown 54, Superior 40

160 medley relay — Superior (Isabel Dokhanchi, Erin Walpole, Carlee Noonan, Emma Roden), 1:37.25.

200 freestyle — Haley Melin, PH, 2:19.10.

160 individual medley — Noonan, SHS, 1:54.84.

60 freestyle, Hannah Ewer, PH, 33.13.

100 butterfly — Ariel Carlson, PH, 1:10.75.

100 freestyle — Walpole, SHS, 1:00.90.

500 freestyle — Megan Bettendorf, PH, 6:39.65.

160 freestyle relay — Proctor/Hermantown (Ewer, Kaela Mesojedec, Monica Niesen, Sophie Foster), 1:28.66.

100 backstroke — Noonan, SHS, 1:07.69.

100 breaststroke — Walpole, SHS, 1:14.50.

400 freestyle relay — Superior (Taylor Amundson, Noonan, Dokhanchi, Walpole), 4:17.19.

Cross country

The Spartan boys finished third and the girls fourth at the Lake Superior Conference meet Tuesday at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club in Ashland.

Cloquet swept the team titles and had individuals win both races. Isaac Boedigheimer won the boys title with a time of 16 minutes, 42.4 seconds, and Anja Maijala was the fastest female in 20:15.7.

Brendan Crayne finished 10th for the Spartan boys with a time of 18:16.5.

The Spartan girls were paced by Chloe Kintop (21:54.5) and Audrey Phillips (22:09.1), who finished 14th and 15th, respectively.

Kintop and Crayne were both named second-team all-conference.

Up next for Superior is the WIAA sectional meet Oct. 22 at the Lake Wissota Golf Course near Chippewa Falls. The boys run at 1 p.m., followed by the girls at 2 p.m.

SPARTAN SPIN: In JV action, the SHS girls finished first and the boys second. Celeste Valley, Lexi Jensen and Lexy Doolittle finished 1-2-3 for the SHS girls; while Gunner Hansen was fourth for the boys.

Lake Superior Conference Meet

Boys Team Scores

1. Cloquet, 23; 2. Hermantown, 81; 3. Superior, 99; 4. Ashland, 102; 5. Proctor, 125; 6. Duluth Marshall, 127; 7. Duluth Denfeld, 161.

Individuals

(Top 10 and Superior Results)

1. Isaac Boedigheimer, C, 16:42.4; 2. Maury Miller, A, 16:57.1; 3. Walker Miller, A, 17:20.0; 4. Aidan Ripp, C, 17:23.8; 5. Conner Denman, C, 17:36.7; 6. Parker Sinkkonen, C, 17:42.7; 7. Blaine Bong, C, 17:50.6; 8. Jeal-Luc Genereau, C, 17:58.0; 9. Evan Ruikka, DM, 18:11.6; 10. Brendan Crayne, SHS, 18:16.5.

Superior’s Results

10. Brendan Crayne, 18:16.5; 16. Ty Christianson, 19:12.8; 18. Jack Androsky, 19:27.6; 26. Willem McClellan, 19:55.4; 29. Jackson Karren, 19:59.6; Luke Denninger, 19:59.9; 35. Michael Barnaby, 20:26.3.

Boys JV Team Scores

1. Cloquet, 18; 2. Superior, 43; 3. Hermantown, 92; 4. Proctor, 94.

Winner and SHS Results

1. Ethan Matzdorf, Cloquet, 18:35.5; 4. Gunner Hansen, 20:42.2; 6. Jesse Stein, 21:01.8; 9. Joey Barker, 21:22.7; 11. Dayton Podvin, 21:25; 14. Gabe Anderson, 21:42.9; 19. Ryan Larson, 22:16.9; 20. Jonathan Chicka, 22:23.6; 21. Noah Roe, 2:37.7; 22. Brady Heytens, 22:49.4; 23. Tyler Gucinski, 22:57.1; 31. Jacob Young, 23:38.9; 33. Luke Wessberg, 23:56.1; 43. Isreal Staine, 26:07.8; 48. Blaine Rideaux, 27:34.6.

Girls Team Scores

1. Cloquet, 51; 2. Ashland, 61; 3. Proctor, 67; 4. Superior, 88; 5. Hermantown, 99; 6. Duluth Marshall, 116.

Individuals

1. Anja Maijala, C, 20:15.7; 2. Annika Voss, P, 20:25.9; 3. Ashlee Siegle, DM, 20:28.7; 4. Amy Wallis, A, 20:42.7; 5. Kelly Lorenz, C, 20:49.5; 6. Sophie Mattson, A, 20:52.6; 7. Hannah Bettendorf, P, 21:09.0; 8. Lauren Cawcutt, C, 21:19.0; 9. Anessa Tucker, A, 21:22.6; 10. Lauren Dahlin, H, 21:22.9.

Superior’s Results

14. Chloe Kintop, 21;54.5; 15. Audrey Phillips, 22:09.1; 17. Madison Newman, 22:16.5; 24. Jennifer Nummi, 23:19.5; 23. Amelia Evavold, 23:28.9; 28. Paige Lach, 24:01.9; 36. Sophia Kintop, 26:04.3.

Girls JV Team Scores

1. Superior, 17; 2. Cloquet, 41.

SHS Results

1. Celeste Valley, 25:04.9; 2. Lexi Jensen, 25:07.6; 3. Lexy Doolittle, 25:21; 6. Jaylynn Glaus, 25:50.8; 7. Kat Hunter, 25;53.5; 10. Lia Loberg, 26:28.2; 13. Kylie Mason, 26:57.9; 14. Alayna Fender, 27:08.7; 15. Elise Hintzman, 27:22.9; 17. Sophia Esper, 27:52; 19. Jillian DeGraef, 28:56.2; 20. Kaileigh Miller, 28:59.8; 21. Rylie Colborn, 28:59.8; 22. Josie DeGraef, 29:22.8; 23. Jessica Kimmes, 29:24; 24. Sydney Crayne, 29:47.1; 25. Paige Hunker, 29:57.3; 26. Dani Esposito, 30:12.1; 28. Elyse Anderson, 30:35.1; 29. Lydia Bennis, 30:37.2; 30. Allie Lindsey, 31:17.6; 31. Nicole Hendry, 31:28.2; 32. Dasia Smith, 31.28.2.

Lake Superior Conference

Boys Soccer

Final Standings

Record Pts

x-Hermantown (10-3-3)................... 7-2-1 19

Duluth Denfeld (12-4)..................... 6-2-0 18

Cloquet-EC (9-4-3)........................ 4-1-3 17

Duluth Marshall (6-8-2).................... 4-2-2 11

Ashland (4-11-2)........................... 1-5-1 9

Superior (8-5-4)............................... 1-3-3 7

Proctor (4-9-3).............................. 0-8-2 3

Volleyball

x-Hermantown (21-3)...................... 5-0 20

Duluth Marshall (19-4)...................... 4-2 16

Duluth Denfeld (11-12)..................... 4-2 16

Superior (6-11)................................. 3-2 10

Proctor (6-15)................................ 2-4 8

Cloquet (4-20)............................... 1-3 4

Ashland (3-7)................................ 0-6 0

Girls Tennis

Final Standings

Marshall....................................... 5-1 18

Hermantown................................. 7-2 16

Superior........................................ 7-2 14

Cloquet........................................ 2-4 8

Ashland....................................... 1-5 4

Duluth Denfeld............................... 0-6 0

Girls Swimming

Duluth Denfeld............................... 4-0 12

Superior........................................ 2-2 6

Cloquet........................................ 1-1 4

Proctor/Hermantown....................... 1-4 2

x-clinched title

y-shared title

WIAA Volleyball Tournament

DIVISON 1

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 9 Stevens Point at No. 8 Hudson

No. 12 New Richmond at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 13 Wausau East at No. 4 Marshfield

No. 14 Wis. Rapids at No. 3 Eau Claire North

No. 11 Superior at No. 6 Menomonie

No. 10 Chippewa Falls at No. 7 Wausau West

Saturday, Oct. 22

Stevens Point-Hudson winner at No. 1 D.C. Everest

ECM-NR winner vs. WE-Marshfield winner

ECN-WR winner vs. Superior-Men. Winner

WW-CF winner at No. 2 River Falls