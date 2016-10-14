Sislo reassigned by the Avalanche

After five years in the New Jersey Devils organization, Sislo signed a two-way contract with the Avalanche on July 1. He played well this preseason with a goal and an assist.

Sislo, 28, had a career year in 2015-16, registering 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points in 57 games with the Albany Devils (AHL).

He also picked up three goals and an assist in 18 NHL games with New Jersey, including scoring his first two NHL goals in the same game — Mar. 17 vs. Minnesota.

Sislo, who represented the Devils at the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic, has played 304 career AHL games, all with Albany, and has amassed 92 goals and 95 assists for 187 points.

He has three goals and two assists in 42 career NHL contests with New Jersey.

The Rampage open the season by hosting the Milwaukee Admirals at the AT&T Center tonight and Saturday.