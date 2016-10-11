Superior High School’s Nathan Ferrando (5) collides with Rice Lake’s Zach Buchli (9) in the first half of the Spartans’ 7-0 loss Friday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

Trailing 1-0, Superior’s Brandon Conklin tied the game in the 72nd minute and then followed with the game-winner in the 79th as the Spartans defeated the Oredockers for the first time since a 3-0 win in 2010.

Superior snapped a 10-game losing streak to Ashland in a 1-1 double overtime tie in Superior on Aug. 26.

Maverick Peterson assisted on both of Superior’s goals and Cal Berti picked up the win with eight saves.

Steven Koehler score for Ashland and Tyler Heino had six saves.

Superior, which played at Hayward Monday, hosts Washburn at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Superior................................. 0 2 — 2

Ashland................................. 1 0 — 1

First half — 1. A, Steven Koehler, 22nd.

Second half — 2. SHS, Brandon Conklin (Maverick Peterson), 72nd; 3. SHS, Conklin (Peterson), 79th.

Saves — Cal Berti, SHS, 8; Tyler Heino, A, 6.

Dig Pink event

The SHS volleyball team will holds its annual Dig Pink event during Thursday’s match with Cloquet.

The event will benefit the Side Out Foundation to support breast cancer education.

Donations to the event may be made on the web at giving.side-out.org/campaigns/11562#.V-Pk-mOcf-lg.email.

Volleyball

The Spartans defeated International Falls 2-0 (25-13, 25-23) in the third-place match of Saturday’s Esko Invitational.

Hermantown downed the host Eskomos 25-18, 25-21 in the championship match.

In round-robin play, Superior lost to Esko 25-17, 25-21 and defeated Mora 25-20, 17-25, 15-9 and Proctor 25-10, 25-16.

The Spartansm who lost 3-1 at Hermantown Monday evening, plays at Rice Lake today and hosts Cloquet Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

Hermantown def. Superior 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-9

H: Jordyn Thomas 22SA; Haley Neumann 17SA; Alexa Sinner 12K; Sierra Bolen 9K; Ellie Gamradt 9K; Kailey Mihalik 19D. S: Makenzie Stariha 31SA, 18D; Chloe Wilson 14K; Hannah Kolanczyk 8K; Caleigh Jensen 8K, 19D; Payton Schuster 4AS, 19D.

Esko Invitational

Hermantown def. Int. Falls 25-17, 25-16

Hermantown def. Denfeld 25-14, 25-13

Hermantown def. South Ridge 25-14, 25-13

Esko def. Superior 25-17, 25-21

Esko def. Proctor 22-5, 25-13, 15-11

Esko def. Mora 25-17, 25-20

Superior def. Mora 25-20, 17-25, 15-9

Superior def. Proctor 25-10, 25-16

Int. Falls def. South Ridge 29-27, 25-23

Int. Falls def. Duluth Denfeld 29-27, 26-24

Denfeld def. South Ridge 25-15, 25-23

Denfeld def. Mora 25-27, 25-15, 15-6

Mora def. Proctor 25-16, 25-15

South Ridge def. Proctor 25-20, 25-22

Third place game: Superior def. International Falls 25-13, 25-23

Championship game: Hermantown def. Esko 25-18, 25-21