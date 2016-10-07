Weather Forecast

    Spartans come up short in loss to Rice Lake

    By Ken Olson Today at 10:18 p.m.
    NOTE: This story will be updated>

    A dramatic rally by the Superior High School football team came up a bit short in a 42-35 loss to the Rice Lake Warriors Friday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

    Rice Lake................................ 7         14          7          14   —                    42

    Superior.................................... 0          7          14         14   —                    35

    First Quarter

    RL — Steve Scheurer 1-yard run (Luke Fleming kick), 2:53.

    Second Quarter

    RL — Reilly Nolin 2-yard run (Fleming kick), 11:25.

    SHS — Sam Kline 46-yard pass from Gunner Johnson (Kline kick), 7:51.

    RL — Averie Habas 21-yard pass from Scheurer (Fleming kick), 4:17.

    Third Quarter

    RL — Brandon Sutton 10-yard run (Fleming kick), 7:17.

    SHS — Gunnar Gronski 14-yard run (Kline kick), 2:01.

    SHS — Johnson 3-yard run (Kline kick), 2:01.

    Fourth Quarter

    SHS — Max Plunkett 70-yard pass from Johnson (Kline kick), 10:21.

    RL — Nolin 4-yard run (Fleming kick), 3:21.

    RL — Cody Willger 37-yard interception return (Fleming kick), 2:08.

    SHS — Gronski 16-yard run (Kline kick), 0:19.

