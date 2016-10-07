Spartans come up short in loss to Rice Lake
A dramatic rally by the Superior High School football team came up a bit short in a 42-35 loss to the Rice Lake Warriors Friday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
Rice Lake................................ 7 14 7 14 — 42
Superior.................................... 0 7 14 14 — 35
First Quarter
RL — Steve Scheurer 1-yard run (Luke Fleming kick), 2:53.
Second Quarter
RL — Reilly Nolin 2-yard run (Fleming kick), 11:25.
SHS — Sam Kline 46-yard pass from Gunner Johnson (Kline kick), 7:51.
RL — Averie Habas 21-yard pass from Scheurer (Fleming kick), 4:17.
Third Quarter
RL — Brandon Sutton 10-yard run (Fleming kick), 7:17.
SHS — Gunnar Gronski 14-yard run (Kline kick), 2:01.
SHS — Johnson 3-yard run (Kline kick), 2:01.
Fourth Quarter
SHS — Max Plunkett 70-yard pass from Johnson (Kline kick), 10:21.
RL — Nolin 4-yard run (Fleming kick), 3:21.
RL — Cody Willger 37-yard interception return (Fleming kick), 2:08.
SHS — Gronski 16-yard run (Kline kick), 0:19.