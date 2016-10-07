Spartans come up short in loss to Rice Lake

NOTE : This story will be updated>

A dramatic rally by the Superior High School football team came up a bit short in a 42-35 loss to the Rice Lake Warriors Friday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Rice Lake................................ 7 14 7 14 — 42

Superior.................................... 0 7 14 14 — 35

First Quarter

RL — Steve Scheurer 1-yard run (Luke Fleming kick), 2:53.

Second Quarter

RL — Reilly Nolin 2-yard run (Fleming kick), 11:25.

SHS — Sam Kline 46-yard pass from Gunner Johnson (Kline kick), 7:51.

RL — Averie Habas 21-yard pass from Scheurer (Fleming kick), 4:17.

Third Quarter

RL — Brandon Sutton 10-yard run (Fleming kick), 7:17.

SHS — Gunnar Gronski 14-yard run (Kline kick), 2:01.

SHS — Johnson 3-yard run (Kline kick), 2:01.

Fourth Quarter

SHS — Max Plunkett 70-yard pass from Johnson (Kline kick), 10:21.

RL — Nolin 4-yard run (Fleming kick), 3:21.

RL — Cody Willger 37-yard interception return (Fleming kick), 2:08.

SHS — Gronski 16-yard run (Kline kick), 0:19.