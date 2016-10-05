Spartan spikers fall to Duluth East

The Superior High School volleyball team came up a bit short in a 3-2 (25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 11-15) loss to the Duluth East Greyhounds Tuesday night in the SHS gym.

The match went back and forth all night with Superior winning the first game, dropping the next two and then knotting things up with a win in game four. East won the match with a 15-11 win in the fifth-and-deciding game.

Duluth East received 17 kills from Grace Mitchell, Kirstin Cotter added 28 set assists and Maya Callaway totaled 44 digs for the Greyhounds, who improved to 9-5 with the win.

For Superior, Chloe Wilson had 16 kills; Makenzie Stariha had 13 set assists and six kills; Autumn Siers had 14 set assists; Hannah Kolanczyk had seven blocks; Payton Shuster had 22 digs; Caleigh Jensen added 17 digs and eight kills; and Hannah Hughes had 21 digs.

Superior will compete in the Esko Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday then play at Hermantown at 7 p.m. Monday.

Dig Pink event

The SHS volleyball team will holds its annual Dig Pink event during the Oct. 13 match with the Cloquet Lumberjacks.

The event will benefit the Side Out Foundation to support breast cancer education.

There will be a Chinese raffle of locally donated gifts and services, fans can bid on the pink jersey of their favorite varsity player, and the student section will “pink out the gym.”

The junior varsity match is at 5:45 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 7 p.m.

For more information contact Krisi Patterson at kpatter1@uwsuper.edu, or Kate Stariha at katestariha88@gmail.com.

Donations to the event may be made on the web at https://giving.side-out.org/campaigns/11562#.V-PkmOcf-lg.email.