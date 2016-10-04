Superior High School’s Maddy Myer returns a shot during Thursday’s match with the Hermantown Hawks at Superior Middle School. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Spartans were led by Hannah Kolanczyk, nine kills, three blocks and seven digs; Makenzie Stariha, seven digs and 17 set assists; Autumn Siers, seven digs and 16 set assists; Caleigh Jensen, three ace serves, 10 kills and 16 digs; and Payton Schuster, three ace serves and 11 digs.

For Proctor, Libby Palokangas had 25 assists; Laynie Martineau had nine kills and 16 digs; and Maddy Horvath added six kills and 18 digs.

Superior plays at Duluth East at 7 p.m. today and will play in the Esko tournament Saturday.

Boys soccer

Jackson Faris’ goal in the 65th minute gave the Hermantown Hawks a 3-2 win over Superior Thursday evening at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Hawks improved to 8-1-2 and extended their unbeaten streak to nine games.

Jarrett Kallinen scored both of Superior’s goals, with Jimmy Peterson assisting on the second goal midway through the second half.

Cal Berti had six saves for the Spartans, who host Duluth Denfeld at 7 p.m. today and play at Ashland Thursday.

Hermantown........................... 2 1 — 3

Superior................................. 1 1 — 2

First half — 1. H, Ryan Lenz, 23rd minute; 2. H, Lenz, 25th; 3. SHS, Jarrett Kallinen, 37th.

Second half — 4. SHS, Kallinen (Jimmy Peterson), 60th; 5. H, Jackson Faris, 65th.

Saves — A.J. Harris, H, 3; Cal Berti, SHS, 6.

Girls swimming

The Spartans lost to Duluth Denfeld 109-72 Thursday evening in Duluth.

Carlee Noonan had a hand in all three of Superior’s wins. Individually she won the 200 free and 100 butterfly, and she teamed with Emma Roden, Taylor Amundson and Erin Walpole to finish first in the 200 free relay.

Superior swims at Rice Lake at 5 p.m. Thursday and will compete in the Duluth East Invitational Saturday.

Duluth Denfeld 109, Superior 72

200-yard medley relay — Denfeld (Erin Rudd, Keeli Gustafson, Maggie Kaptonak, Hannah Feyen), 2:04.02.

200 freestyle — Carlee Noonan, SHS, 2:13.75.

200 individual medley — Rudd, DD, 2:27.16.

50 freestyle — Feyen, DD, 27.57.

1-meter diving — Shelby Johnson, DD, 183.65.

100 butterfly — Noonan, SHS, 1:09.56.

100 freestyle — Rudd, DD, 59.27.

500 freestyle — Lindsay Johnson, DD, 6:11.62.

200 freestyle relay — Superior (Noonan, Emma Roden, Taylor Amundson, Erin Walpole), 1:54.11.

100 backstroke — Maggie Kaptonak, DD, 1:17.98.

100 breaststroke — Kayla Nelson, DD, 1:17.98.

400 freestyle relay — Denfeld (Rudd, Gracie Anderson, Lindsay Johnson, Feyen), 4:07.05.

Girls tennis

The Spartans wrapped up their regular season Saturday morning with a 4-3 win at Ashland.

Superior swept all three doubles matches and won one of four singles.

Allie and Hannah Thul, Desiree Jensen and Madelyn Graham and Aili Eibon and Angel Raddatz all won in straight sets in doubles action.

Mystic Raddatz also won in straight sets (6-0, 6-4) over Kylie Rackouski at No. 3 singles.

Superior’s season came to an end when no Spartans were able to advanced out of Monday’s WIAA Division 1 sub-sectional Monday at Eau Claire Memorial.

Superior 4, Ashland 3

Taylor Vyskocil, A, def. Madisen Myer 6-1, 7-5

Sydney Vyskocil, A, def. Creede McClellan 6-2, 6-0

Mystic Raddatz, S, def. Kylie Rackouski 6-0, 6-4

Connie Rickman, A, def. Emma Ferrando 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Allie Thul/Hannah Thul, S, def. Amanda Lashbrook/Sam Adair, 6-0, 6-1

Desiree Jensen/Madelyn Graham, S, def. Jaida Larson/Alphia Korpela 7-5, 6-4

Aili Eibon/Angel Raddatz, S, def. Sophia Root/Kieren Nortunen 6-1, 6-3

Cross country

The Spartans ran in the annual Swain Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth.

The SHS girls finished in 14th and the boys 19th among Class AA teams.

Audrey Phillips was the top girl from Superior, finishing in 45th place in 21 minutes, 35.4 seconds. Egan Duffy of Forest Lake won the race in 18:55.6.

Kevin Dado of Totino-Grace won the boys race in 16:19.5; Brendan Crayne was the fast Spartan, 18:31.5.

Up next for Superior is the Ashland Invitational on Oct. 11 at the Chequamegon Bay Golf Course.

Swain Cross Country Invitational

Girls Varsity AA

1. Forest Lake 62; 2. St. Michael-Albertville 101; 3. Jefferson High School 122; 4. Duluth East 144; 5. Visitation 153; 6. Rocori 178; 7. South St. Paul Packers 219; 8. Minneapolis Southwest 243; 9. Champlin Park 309; 10. Cloquet 311; 11. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton, 368; 12. North Branch 368; 13. Coon Rapids 369; 14. Superior 374; 15. Austin 392; 16. Hibbing 431; 17. Chisago Lakes 458; 18. Minneapolis South 459; 19. Spring Lake Park 466; 20. Grand Rapids 478; 21. St. Anthony Village 514; 22. Totino-Grace 519; 23. Tartan 565; 24. Hermantown 582.

Individual Results

(Winner and Superior)

1. Egan Duffy, Forest Lake, 18:55.6; 45. Audrey Phillips, 21:35.4; Chloe Kintop, 22:13.9; 67. Madison Newman, 22:20.1; 97. Jennifer Nummi, 23:11.2; 105. Amelia Evavold, 23:21.4; 107. Sophia Kintop, 23:24.8; Paige Lach, 24:08.2.

Boy Varsity AA

1. Mounds View 51; 2. Cloquet 113; 3. Armstrong 137; 4. St. Michael-Albertville 151; 5. Duluth East 162; 6. Rocori 179; 7. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 218; 8. Totino-Grace 231; 9. Jefferson 237; 10. Coon Rapids 241; 11. Champlin Park 275; 12. Minneapolis South 320; 13. Austin 368; 14. North Branch 403; 15. Grand Rapids 431; 16. St. Anthony Village 447; 17. Hibbing 482; 18. Spring Lake Park 525; 19. Superior 528; 20. Tartan 535; 21. Chisago Lakes 536; 22. Hermantown 607.

Individual Results

(Winner and Superior)

1. Kevin Dado, Totino-Grace, 16:19.5; 65. Brendan Crayne, 18:31.5; 99. Jack Androsky, 19:11.4; 122. Willem McClellan, 19:55.7; 127. Luke Denninger, 20:03.4; 129. Jackson Karren, 20:07.9; 147. Jesse Stien, 21:03.7.