Sports Echoes – Sept. 27

Richard Torrence submitted his resignation as an assistant hockey coach at Superior Senior High School several days after he was unsuccessful in a bid for the head coaching job. The postition went to Mas Fukushima, a fomre UW-Superior hockey player who was picked to succeed Gary Harker, who left to accept a coaching position at UWS. Torrence said he was disappointed at not being selected after serving eight years as an assistant coach and said he believed he was passed over because of outside interests -- business ventures which include a construction company, a restaurant and bar. (1977)