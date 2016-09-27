SPARTAN ROUND-UP: Soccer team wins at Menomonie

Superior’s Hannah Hughes (17) and Hannah Kolanczyk (2) celebrate a point in the third game of the Spartans’ match with Duluth Marshall in Superior Thursday evening. (Jed Carlson/jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

Luke Levendowski scored in the second minute to give the Mustangs the early lead.

Superior tied it up seconds later on Eddy O’Brien’s goal and then took the lead for good on Jarrett Kallinen’s goal in the 29th minute.

The Spartans got insurance goals, from Nathan Ferrando and Kallinen in the second half to improve to 6-2-4 on the season.

Maverick Peterson assisted on two of Superior’s goals and Blake Hanson and Brandon Conklin helped out on the others.

Cal Berti finished with three saves for Superior and Breyden Noble stopped four shots for Menomonie.

Superior hosts Hermantown at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Superior................................. 2 2 — 4

Menomonie............................ 1 0 — 1

First half — 1. M, Luke Levendowski, 2nd; 2. S, Eddy O’Brien (Blake Hanson), 2nd; 3. S, Jarrett Kallinen (Maverick Peterson), 29th.

Second half — 4. S, Nathan Ferrando (Peterson), 77th; 5. Kallinen (Brandon Conklin), 83rd.

Saves — Cal Berti, S, 3; Breyden Noble, M, 4.

Girls tennis

The Spartans mixed things up a bit and didn’t miss a beat as they defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlson 5-2 Tuesday at Superior Middle School.

Hannah and Allie Thul, normally No. 1 doubles teammates, led a sweep of singles matches. Maddy Myer and Creede McClellan also won singles matches and Maddy Graham and Desiree Jenson won at No. 3 doubles.

The Spartans play at Ashland today and host Hermantown Thursday. Both matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

Superior 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

Hannah Thal, S, def. Rose Lundquist 6-4, 6-4

Allie Thal, S, def. Lindsey Lamirande 6-3, 6-1

Maddy Myer, S, def. Michelle Jokenin 7-5, 6-1

Creede McClellan, S, def. Autumn Moynan 6-0, 7-5

Doubles

Ally Martin/Courtney Beaupre, CEC, def. Aili Eibon/Angel Raddatz 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Bijou Towne/Morgan Granda, CEC, def. Emma Ferrando/Mystic Raddatz 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Maddy Graham/Desiree Jenson, S, def. Emma Wells/Kylie McKeon 6-2, 6-1

Volleyball

The Spartans went 1-3 in the Duluth East Invitational on Saturday.

After going 0-2 in pool play, Superior lost to Deer River in the Bronze Division semifinals, then defeated Ashland in the 11th-place game.

Prior to Saturday’s tournament, Superior lost to Duluth Marshall 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 26-24) Thursday night at home.

The Hilltoppers (8-1) extended their winning streak to eight matches with the win and improved to 3-1 in the Lake Superior Conference.

The Spartans (6-14 overall, 2-1 LSC) were led by Hannah Kolanyzyk, 10 kills; Caleigh Jensen, nine kills, four blocks and 212 digs; Hannah Hughes, 28 digs; Makenzie Stariha, 14 assists; Autumn Siers, 14 assists; and Amanda Paulson, 17 digs.

Kate Kleinschmidt had 26 kills and Aleksie Rengel had 11 digs for Marshall.

Superior plays at Proctor at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Duluth East Invitational

Pool A

Grand Rapids def. Ashland, 25-14, 25-9

Grand Rapids def. Nevis, 25-10, 25-23

Nevis def. Ashland, 25-21, 25-16

Pool B

Holy Angels Academy def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-19, 25-23

Holy Angels Academy def. Superior, 25-12, 25-15

Duluth Denfeld def. Superior, 25-16, 25-19

Pool C

Forest Lake def. Duluth East, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11

Forest Lake def. Deer River, 25-11, 25-11

Duluth East def. Deer River, 12-25, 25-17, 15-13

Pool D

Princeton def. Anoka, 25-19, 25-22

Princeton def. North Branch, 25-18, 26-24

Anoka def. North Branch, 19-25, 25-20, 15-7

Playoffs

Gold Division

Princeton def. Grand Rapids, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10

Holy Angels Academy def. Forest Lake, 25-17, 25-23

Third place — Grand Rapids def. Forest Lake, 25-21, 25-20

Championship — Holy Angels Academy def. Princeton, 25-21, 23-25, 15-4

Silver Division

Anoka def. Nevis 25-10, 25-22

Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-23, 25-20

Fifth place — Anoka def. Duluth East, 25-15, 29-27

Seventh place — Duluth Denfeld def. Nevis, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11

Bronze Division

North Branch def. Ashland, 25-21, 25-21

Deer River def. Superior, 25-21, 25-21

Ninth place — North Branch def. Deer River, 22-25, 25-19, 15-5

Eleventh place — Superior def. Ashland, 25-13, 25-13