Superior loses shootout at Menomonie (updated)

For the fourth time this season the Spartans’ defense came up with a goal-line stand on their opponent’s first drive of the game.

Unfortunately for Superior, the Mustangs went on to score on their next three drives and then on three straight drives in the third quarter to defeat the Spartans 42-21.

Menomonie rolled up 481 total yards on offense, led by Justin Evans, who rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. It was the second straight week of more than 200 yards rushing for Evans, who also had 201 yards in last week’s 34-14 win at Hudson.

Quarterback Jace LaBuda was 8-of-17 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs (5-1, 4-0), who remained undefeated in the Big Rivers Conference.

Superior (4-2, 2-2) had 300 yards on offense. Senior quarterback Gunner Johnson was only 4-of-11 passing, but those four completions went for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Max Plunkett caught both of Johnson’s TD passes (61 and 32 yards) and finished with four catches for 153 yards.

Gunnar Gronski led the Spartans on the ground with 90 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Johnson added 52 yards rushing on 12 carries.

After getting stopped inside the 10 on its first drive of the game, Menomonie scored the next three times it had the ball for a 21-0 lead.

The Mustangs’ scoring spree started with a 14-yard touchdown pass from LaBuda to Rhett Sheehan.

Evans scored from 5 yards on the second play of the second quarter, and then again from 8 yards out with 6:36 left in the first half.

After failing to get a first down in its first four drives, Superior’s offense came alive when Johnson threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Plunkett, and Sam Kline kicked the extra point.

After forcing a punt, Superior picked up its first first down of the game with four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A couple of plays later Johnson and Plunkett hooked up again, this time from 32 yards out. Kline’s kick got the Spartans within 21-14 with 1:40 left in the half.

Menomonie moved into scoring position again with the ball at Superior’s 30-yard line. But Superior’s Luke Drougas intercepted a pass and returned it to the 45, and the half ended with Menomonie leading 21-14.

The Mustangs scored the first three times they had the ball in the second half starting with a 61-yard drive (all on the ground) that ended with Mitch Weber’s 1-yard TD run. LaBuda’s extra-point kick made the score 28-14 with 8:54 left in the third quarter.

A Kline punt pinned Menomonie at its own 3-yard line, but seven plays later LaBuda threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Sheehan to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 35-14 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.

The Spartans answered with an 80-yard drive that ended with Gronski scoring from 9 yards out with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

Menomonie answered right back with an Evans’ 6-yard TD run 1:30 into the fourth quarter. LaBuda’s kick made the score 42-21.

Drougas, Gronski and Blake Graskey had 10 tackles each for Superior and Corey Sanders had eight.

Superior hosts River Falls in its annual homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior entered Friday’s game with a two-game winning streak over Menomonie — defeating the Mustangs 31-28 last season and 35-34 in 2014. … Menomonie entered Friday’s game ranked No. 5 among Wisconsin’s Division 2 teams. … The Mustangs have now won every conference game by at least 20 points and qualified for the playoffs for the 27th straight year.

Superior...................... 0 14 7 0 — 21

Menomonie................. 7 14 14 7 — 42

First Quarter

M—Jace LaBuda 14-yard pass to Rhett Sheehan (LaBuda kick), 4:06.

Second Quarter

M—Justin Evans 5-yard run (kick failed), 11:06.

M—Evans 8-yard run (Sheehan run), 6:36.

S—Gunner Johnson 61-yard pass to Max Plunkett (Sam Kline kick), 5:37.

S—Johnson 32-yard pass to Plunkett (Kline kick), 1:40.

Third Quarter

M—Mitch Weber 1-yard run (LaBuda kick), 8:54.

M—LaBuda 41-yard pass to Sheehan (LaBuda kick), 2:40.

S—Gunnar Gronski 9-yard run (Kline kick), 0:31.

Fourth Quarter

M—Evans 6-yard run (LaBuda kick), 10:30.

TEAM STATISTICS

SHS Men.

Total Yards........................ 300 481

Passing Yards.................... 153 185

Rushing........................... 27-147 49-2960

First Downs......................... 7 21

Third Down........................ 1-9 5-8

Fourth-Down...................... 1-1 0-0

Penalties........................... 3-10 9-63

Fum./Lost.......................... 0-0 0-0

Time............................... 15:58 32:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—SHS, Gunnar Gronski, 13-90; Gunner Johnson, 12-52; Corey Sanders, 2-5. M, Justin Evans, 29-211; Mitch Weber, 9-44; John Brogan, 4-37; Ben Newman, 2-16; Dylan Hein, 2-3; TJ Cravey, 1-(-4); Rhett Sheehan, 1-(-4); Devante Schofield, 1-(-7).

PASSING—SHS, Johnson, 4-11-0-153. M, LaBuda, 8-17-1-178. Newman, 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING—SHS, Max Plunkett, 4-153. M, Sheehan, 5-97; Jake Goodman, 1-30; Brogan, 1-26; Sam Danovsky, 1-25; Alex Terry, 107.

DEFENSE - Superior

Total Solo Ast

Luke Drougas...................... 10 9 1

Gunnar Gronski................... 10 9 1

Blake Graskey.................... 10 4 6

Corey Sanders..................... 8 8 x

Joe Carter........................... 6 5 1

Max Plunkett....................... 5 5 x

Zach Tharge........................ 5 2 3

Chase Elder........................ 4 3 1

Drake Samarzia.................... 4 3 1

Chase Summerfield............... 3 3 x

Tradel Nickelson................... 2 1 1

CJ Fortune.......................... 2 2 x

Josiah McDonald.................. 2 2 x

Jack Sannes........................ 1 x 1

Total................................. 73 57 16

Menomonie

Weber, 7 tackles; Carter Davidson, 4; Waylon Quilling, 4; Nathan Frank, 4.

Big Rivers Conference

W-L

Menomonie (5-1).......................................... 4-0

Rice Lake (5-1)............................................ 3-1

Chippewa Falls (4-2).................................... 3-1

Hudson (4-2).............................................. 2-2

Superior (4-2)................................................ 2-2

Eau Claire Memorial (4-2)............................... 2-2

River Falls (1-5)........................................... 0-4

Eau Claire North (0-6)................................... 0-4

Friday, Sept. 23

Chippewa Falls 40, River Falls 21

Eau Claire Mem. 42, Eau Claire North 7

Menomonie 42, Superior 21

Rice Lake 34, Hudson 24

Friday, Sept. 30

All Games at 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Rice Lake at Menomonie

River Falls at Superior

Friday, Oct. 7

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at River Falls

Rice Lake at Superior

Friday, Oct. 14

Superior at Eau Claire North

River Falls at Hudson

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake