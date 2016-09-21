SPARTAN ROUNDUP: Volleyball and girls swim team notch wins

Caleigh Jensen and the Superior High School Spartans defeated the Hibbing Bluejackets 3-1 (25-11, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17) in non-conference volleyball action Tuesday night in Hibbing.

Jensen, a sophomore led the Spartans with 18 digs, 13 kills, four blocks and two ace serves.

Makenzie Stariha added seven kills, 15 set assists and eight digs; and Hannah Hughes had 17 digs and two ace serves.

For Hermantown, Mallery Lind had 23 set assists; Jessa Walli had 16 digs and Kylah Lind had 10 kills and three blocks.

The Spartans (5-10) host Duluth Marshall at 7 p.m. Thursday and will compete in the Duluth East Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Girls swim

The Spartans won 9-of-11 events in an 86-84 win over Proctor-Hermantown Tuesday evening in the SHS pool.

Carlee Noonan, Erin Walpole and Isabel Dokhanchi all won three individual events.

Noonan won the 200 individual medley and 500 free; Walpole finished first in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke; and Dokhanchi won the 100 free and 100 backstroke.

Superior also won three relays. Dokhanchi, Walpole and Noonan teamed with Taylor Amundson to win the 200 medley and 400 free relays; and Skylar Rogge, Emma Roden, Maddelyn Shovein and Katherine Lisak won the 200 free relay.

Haley Melin won the 200 free and Ariel Carlson was first in the 100 butterfly for Proctor-Hermantown.

Superior will swim in the Eau Claire North Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday and at Cloquet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior 86, Proctor-Hermantown 84

200 freestyle — Haley Melin, PH, 2:24.35

200 individual medley — Carlee Noonan, SHS, 2:29.59

50 freestyle — Erin Walpole, SHS, 27.60

100 butterfly — Ariel Carlson, PH, 1:12.94

100 freestyle — Isabel Dokhanchi, SHS, 1:01.95

500 freestyle — Noonan, SHS, 6:05

200 freestyle relay — Superior (Skylar Rogge, Emma Roden, Maddelyn Shovein, Katherine Lisak), 1:59.50

100 backstroke — Dokhanchi, SHS, 1:12.91

100 breaststroke — Walpole, SHS, 1:14.65

400 freestyle — Superior (Taylor Amundson, Noonan, Dokhanchi, Walpole), 4:08.57

200 medley relay — Superior (Dokhanchi, Walpole, Noonan, Amundson), 2:06.24

Boys soccer

The Spartans and Cloquet played to a scoreless tie Tuesday evening at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Cal Berti had seven saves for Superior and Jay Boder stopped two shots for the Lumberjacks.

Superior, 5-2-4 on the season, has now played to three scoreless ties; shutout three opponents; and were shutout twice.

The Spartans play at Menomonie at 1 p.m. Saturday and return home to host Hermantown at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Girls golf

The Spartans lost a pair of Heart O’ North Conference matches Monday at the Spooner Golf Club.

The host Spooner Rails went 2-0 on the day with a score of 181. The Northwestern Tigers split with a score of 187 and Superior finished at 219.

Jazmine Wills led Superior with a 52. Bridget Beyer and Lauren Raboin were a stroke back at 53; and Julie Haller carded a 61.

Spooner’s Dani Dewitt was match medalist with a 39.

The Spartans, who competed in a HON meet today (Wednesday) at Botten’s Green Acres, will host the WIAA Division 1 regional at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.