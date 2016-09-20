Superior Hall of Fame tickets are now on sale

Tickets cost $40 and may be purchased from SHS coaches and advisers, hall of fame committee members, at the School District of Superior Board office or the SHS activities office, room B-1.

Tickets will be on sale until Sept 28.

2016 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for individual athletic accomplishments are Liz Petroske, Greg Aker, Mathew Tracy, Ross Amundson, Mike Cowan and Gary Gustafson. The team being honored is the 1965 American Legion baseball team, and the Academic Hall of Fame inductees are Officer Tom Johnson and Dr. Steven Dorfman.

Following are brief bios on each inductee:

Liz Petroske

Liz Petroske was a three-sport athlete (swimming, basketball and softball) at Superior Senior High School and played basketball at UW-Superior, where she was named MVP of the 1987-88 team. She is considered to be the female athlete to set the bar for most girls swimming team records at SSHS.

Greg Aker

A three-sport athlete (football, hockey and baseball) at Superior High School, Greg Aker went on to play football and baseball at Minnesota Duluth. Aker was named the Packy Paquette Male Athlete of the Year at SHS in 2002 and the UMD Male Athlete of the Year in 2006.

At UMD, Aker is second in school history in baseball for career hits and fifth all-time in career batting average. He is also third all-time in receiving yardage and receptions in football. Aker also holds the unofficial record for stolen bases at SHS with 41. He also holds the top three spots for stolen bases in a season (16 in 2002, 13 in 2001 and 12 in 2000).

Mathew Tracy

A two-year letterwinner in basketball and three-year letterwinner in football at SSHS, Matt Tracy went on to play football at North Dakota State University.

A three-time national champion with the Bison, Tracy was all-conference in 1987 and 1988 and earned all-American honors in 1988. He was inducted into the NDSU Hall of Fame in 2010.

Ross Amundson

A 1963 graduate of Superior Central High School, Ross Amundson attended Superior East High School his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Central for his junior and senior years.

He earned 11 varsity letters in high school, four each in the sports of football and basketball and three in baseball.

Amundson played two years at the University of Wisconsin and started at third base for the Badgers in the 1966 and 1967. He decided to return home after the 1967 season and finished his eligibility at UWS.

Mike Cowan

Mike Cowan is one of two inductees receiving the Coach Achievement award, but he could just as well be inducted for his playing career.

Cowan was a standout athlete at Superior Cathedral High School where he played baseball and hockey. He received a hockey scholarship to play at the University of Wisconsin. After his playing days he started his coaching career in 1970 at Waupun High School.

His career included coaching high school at Waupun; Blaine, Minn.; and Fond du Lac and college hockey at Lawrence University and Marian University.

In 1997 Cowan helped start the girls hockey program in Fond du Lac, where he coached the Fond du Lac/Waupun team and led them to state titles in 2004 and 2006 and runner-up tittles in 2003, 2008 and 2009. Cowan was also instrumental in starting the Wisconsin Senior Class Tournament.

Cowan has been inducted in the University of Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame, the State of Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and the Waupun High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Gary Gustafson

Gary Gustafson, the second individual to receive the Coach Achievement Award, was born in 1942 and passed away in 2000. A graduate of Superior Central High School in 1960, he coached various levels and sports for his whole adult life.

A few of the baseball teams Gustafson was involved with were the Babe Ruth Cardinals, many Superior American Legion teams and the Bayside Vipers.

He also spent many years coaching the Central Junior High 7th and 8th grade basketball team.

1965 American Legion Baseball Team

The 1965 American Legion state championship team is honored for team accomplishment. It is recognized as the only legion team from Superior to win a state championship.

Mike Rookey was the head coach and the team included Jeff Finn, Pat Longrie, Ray Nygaard, Dick Hart, Jeff Crisp, Jerry Beattie, Jack Shepard, Gary Arseneau, Pat Walsh, Packy Paquette, Tom McCauley, Bob Peck and Steve Wasserman.

The local VFW Post Adjutant was Jack Shepard and the bat boy was Greg “Sam” Rajanen.

Officer Tom Johnson

Officer Tom Johnson will receive the Lifetime Contribution Award.

Johnson has been the police liaison/resource officer within the School District of Superior since 1991.

Dr. Steven Dorfman

Dr. Steven Dorfman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dorfman, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Dorfman became board certified in 1989 and has been a staff Physician with Kaiser Permanente since 1990.