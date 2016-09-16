Spartans clip the Cardinals

Superior High School quarterback Gunner Johnson looks for running room against Holmen earlier this season in Rice Lake. Superior defeated Chippewa Falls 17-7 Friday night. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Superior High School football team got back into the win column with a 17-7 victory over the Chippewa Falls Cardinals Friday night at Dorias Field.

The Spartans, who were coming off a 35-14 loss to Hudson, got tremendous play from their defense as they shut down a powerful Chippewa Falls offense.

In the first half alone, Superior’s defense held Chippewa Falls to three plays and a punt on three drives, and then stopped the Cardinals on fourth down twice.

The first stop on fourth down came at the 1 on the first drive of the second quarter. The second stop came at the 30 with 12.5 seconds left in the first half.

Superior took a 7-0 lead on its second drive of the game when Zach Tharge ran around the left end untouched on a fourth-down play from the 1-yard line. Sam Kline’s extra-point kick came with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

Superior also had three of its drives limited to just three plays in the first half, and another drive ended when a Spartan caught a pass for a first down, but had the ball ripped out of his arms as he battled for extra yards.

Superior’s defense came up big again and took a 14-0 lead when Max Plunkett returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the third quarter.

The Spartans recovered another fumble, this time at its own 5-yard line.

But four plays into Superior’s drive, Jordan Steinmenz intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards to the 9.

Three plays later Chippewa Falls got within 14-7 on Matt Bruder’s 2-yard touchdown run, which came with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

With 7:58 remaining, Kline was wide right on a 27-yard field goal attempt.

Kline made up for the miss when his punt was downed at the 1-yard line with 2:37 remaining. Kline then sealed the victory with a 26-yard field goal with 44.8 seconds left.

The Spartans (4-1 overall, 2-1 Big Rivers Conference) play at Menomonie next week. The Mustangs (4-1, 3-0) defeated Hudson 34-14 Friday night.

Rice Lake also improved to 4-1 and 2-1 with a 41-0 win over Eau Claire North.

SPARTAN SPIN: Tharge and Blake Graskey forced fumbles and Luke Drougas and Plunkett recovered fumbles. … Jordan Steinmetz intercepted a pass for Chippewa Falls, Bryce Okland recovered a fumble and Rico Deleon had a sack.

Superior 7 0 7 3 — 17

Chippewa Falls 0 0 7 7 — 7

First Quarter

SHS — Zach Tharge 1-yard run (Sam Kline kick), 2:23.

Third Quarter

SHS — Max Plunkett 54-yard fumble return (Kline kick), 10:15.

CF — Matt Bruder 2-yard run (kick good), 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

SHS — Kline 26-yard field goal, 0:44.8.

TEAM STATISTICS

SHS CF

Plays 46 53

Total Yards 185 204

Passing Yards 85 54

Rushing 40-100 44-150

First Downs 7 11

Third Down 4-14 3-13

Fourth-Down 1-2 2-2

Penalties 8-56 2-13

Fum./Lost 1-1 2-2

Time 25:45 22:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SHS, Gunnar Gronski, 14-37; Gunner Johnson, 11-26; Zach Tharge, 5-21; Corey Sanders, 4-14; CJ Fortune, 1-3; Tre Knight, 5-(-5). CF, Matt Bruder, 14-58; Codie Meinen, 15-42; Matt Pomietlo, 7-19; Nolan Hutzler, 4-16; Eric Swenson, 1-9; Jordan Steinmetz, 1-2; Jared Woodhaul, 1-(-1).

PASSING — SHS, Johnson, 4-6-1-85. CF, Nolan Hutzler, 9-17-0-59.

RECEIVING — SHS, Sam Kline, 2-20; Tharge, 1-47; Knight, 1-18. CF, Max Gibson, 5-33; Evan Spaeth, 2-22; Bruder, 1-3; Eric Swenson, 1-(-4).

DEFENSE

Superior

Total Solo Ast

Corey Sanders 11 7 4

Zach Tharge 9 9 x

Chase Elder 9 7 2

Blake Graskey 8 8 x

Joe Carter 7 4 3

Max Plunkett 6 5 1

Gunnar Gronski 6 5 1

Chase Summerfield 5 3 2

Luke Drougas 4 2 2

Nick Ferrando 1 1 x

Christian Pettit 1 1 x

Josiah McDonald 1 1 x

Total 68 53 15

Chippewa Falls — Simon Martineau, 8; Cale Hennusch, 6.