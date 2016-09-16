Spartans clip the Cardinals
The Superior High School football team got back into the win column with a 17-7 victory over the Chippewa Falls Cardinals Friday night at Dorias Field.
The Spartans, who were coming off a 35-14 loss to Hudson, got tremendous play from their defense as they shut down a powerful Chippewa Falls offense.
In the first half alone, Superior’s defense held Chippewa Falls to three plays and a punt on three drives, and then stopped the Cardinals on fourth down twice.
The first stop on fourth down came at the 1 on the first drive of the second quarter. The second stop came at the 30 with 12.5 seconds left in the first half.
Superior took a 7-0 lead on its second drive of the game when Zach Tharge ran around the left end untouched on a fourth-down play from the 1-yard line. Sam Kline’s extra-point kick came with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
Superior also had three of its drives limited to just three plays in the first half, and another drive ended when a Spartan caught a pass for a first down, but had the ball ripped out of his arms as he battled for extra yards.
Superior’s defense came up big again and took a 14-0 lead when Max Plunkett returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the third quarter.
The Spartans recovered another fumble, this time at its own 5-yard line.
But four plays into Superior’s drive, Jordan Steinmenz intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards to the 9.
Three plays later Chippewa Falls got within 14-7 on Matt Bruder’s 2-yard touchdown run, which came with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
With 7:58 remaining, Kline was wide right on a 27-yard field goal attempt.
Kline made up for the miss when his punt was downed at the 1-yard line with 2:37 remaining. Kline then sealed the victory with a 26-yard field goal with 44.8 seconds left.
The Spartans (4-1 overall, 2-1 Big Rivers Conference) play at Menomonie next week. The Mustangs (4-1, 3-0) defeated Hudson 34-14 Friday night.
Rice Lake also improved to 4-1 and 2-1 with a 41-0 win over Eau Claire North.
SPARTAN SPIN: Tharge and Blake Graskey forced fumbles and Luke Drougas and Plunkett recovered fumbles. … Jordan Steinmetz intercepted a pass for Chippewa Falls, Bryce Okland recovered a fumble and Rico Deleon had a sack.
Superior 7 0 7 3 — 17
Chippewa Falls 0 0 7 7 — 7
First Quarter
SHS — Zach Tharge 1-yard run (Sam Kline kick), 2:23.
Third Quarter
SHS — Max Plunkett 54-yard fumble return (Kline kick), 10:15.
CF — Matt Bruder 2-yard run (kick good), 3:23.
Fourth Quarter
SHS — Kline 26-yard field goal, 0:44.8.
TEAM STATISTICS
SHS CF
Plays 46 53
Total Yards 185 204
Passing Yards 85 54
Rushing 40-100 44-150
First Downs 7 11
Third Down 4-14 3-13
Fourth-Down 1-2 2-2
Penalties 8-56 2-13
Fum./Lost 1-1 2-2
Time 25:45 22:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SHS, Gunnar Gronski, 14-37; Gunner Johnson, 11-26; Zach Tharge, 5-21; Corey Sanders, 4-14; CJ Fortune, 1-3; Tre Knight, 5-(-5). CF, Matt Bruder, 14-58; Codie Meinen, 15-42; Matt Pomietlo, 7-19; Nolan Hutzler, 4-16; Eric Swenson, 1-9; Jordan Steinmetz, 1-2; Jared Woodhaul, 1-(-1).
PASSING — SHS, Johnson, 4-6-1-85. CF, Nolan Hutzler, 9-17-0-59.
RECEIVING — SHS, Sam Kline, 2-20; Tharge, 1-47; Knight, 1-18. CF, Max Gibson, 5-33; Evan Spaeth, 2-22; Bruder, 1-3; Eric Swenson, 1-(-4).
DEFENSE
Superior
Total Solo Ast
Corey Sanders 11 7 4
Zach Tharge 9 9 x
Chase Elder 9 7 2
Blake Graskey 8 8 x
Joe Carter 7 4 3
Max Plunkett 6 5 1
Gunnar Gronski 6 5 1
Chase Summerfield 5 3 2
Luke Drougas 4 2 2
Nick Ferrando 1 1 x
Christian Pettit 1 1 x
Josiah McDonald 1 1 x
Total 68 53 15
Chippewa Falls — Simon Martineau, 8; Cale Hennusch, 6.