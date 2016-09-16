Search
    Spartans clip the Cardinals

    Posted Today at 10:02 p.m.
    Superior High School quarterback Gunner Johnson looks for running room against Holmen earlier this season in Rice Lake. Superior defeated Chippewa Falls 17-7 Friday night. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

    NOTE: This story will be updated.

    Superior Telegram

    The Superior High School football team got back into the win column with a 17-7 victory over the Chippewa Falls Cardinals Friday night at Dorias Field.

    The Spartans, who were coming off a 35-14 loss to Hudson, got tremendous play from their defense as they shut down a powerful Chippewa Falls offense.

    In the first half alone, Superior’s defense held Chippewa Falls to three plays and a punt on three drives, and then stopped the Cardinals on fourth down twice.

    The first stop on fourth down came at the 1 on the first drive of the second quarter. The second stop came at the 30 with 12.5 seconds left in the first half.

    Superior took a 7-0 lead on its second drive of the game when Zach Tharge ran around the left end untouched on a fourth-down play from the 1-yard line. Sam Kline’s extra-point kick came with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

    Superior also had three of its drives limited to just three plays in the first half, and another drive ended when a Spartan caught a pass for a first down, but had the ball ripped out of his arms as he battled for extra yards.

    Superior’s defense came up big again and took a 14-0 lead when Max Plunkett returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play of the third quarter.

    The Spartans recovered another fumble, this time at its own 5-yard line.

    But four plays into Superior’s drive, Jordan Steinmenz intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards to the 9.

    Three plays later Chippewa Falls got within 14-7 on Matt Bruder’s 2-yard touchdown run, which came with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

    With 7:58 remaining, Kline was wide right on a 27-yard field goal attempt.

    Kline made up for the miss when his punt was downed at the 1-yard line with 2:37 remaining. Kline then sealed the victory with a 26-yard field goal with 44.8 seconds left.

    The Spartans (4-1 overall, 2-1 Big Rivers Conference) play at Menomonie next week. The Mustangs (4-1, 3-0) defeated Hudson 34-14 Friday night.

    Rice Lake also improved to 4-1 and 2-1 with a 41-0 win over Eau Claire North.

    SPARTAN SPIN: Tharge and Blake Graskey forced fumbles and Luke Drougas and Plunkett recovered fumbles. … Jordan Steinmetz intercepted a pass for Chippewa Falls, Bryce Okland recovered a fumble and Rico Deleon had a sack.

    Superior           7              0              7              3              —            17

    Chippewa Falls              0              0              7              7              —            7

    First Quarter

    SHS — Zach Tharge 1-yard run (Sam Kline kick), 2:23.

    Third Quarter

    SHS — Max Plunkett 54-yard fumble return (Kline kick), 10:15.

    CF — Matt Bruder 2-yard run (kick good), 3:23.

    Fourth Quarter

    SHS — Kline 26-yard field goal, 0:44.8.

    TEAM STATISTICS

                SHS        CF

    Plays 46                           53

    Total Yards      185                         204

    Passing Yards 85                           54

    Rushing            40-100                   44-150

    First Downs     7                              11

    Third Down     4-14                        3-13

    Fourth-Down   1-2                          2-2

    Penalties          8-56                        2-13

    Fum./Lost         1-1                          2-2

    Time  25:45                      22:15

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING — SHS, Gunnar Gronski, 14-37; Gunner Johnson, 11-26; Zach Tharge, 5-21; Corey Sanders, 4-14; CJ Fortune, 1-3; Tre Knight, 5-(-5). CF, Matt Bruder, 14-58; Codie Meinen, 15-42; Matt Pomietlo, 7-19; Nolan Hutzler, 4-16; Eric Swenson, 1-9; Jordan Steinmetz, 1-2; Jared Woodhaul, 1-(-1).

    PASSING — SHS, Johnson, 4-6-1-85. CF, Nolan Hutzler, 9-17-0-59.

    RECEIVING — SHS, Sam Kline, 2-20; Tharge, 1-47; Knight, 1-18. CF, Max Gibson, 5-33; Evan Spaeth, 2-22; Bruder, 1-3; Eric Swenson, 1-(-4).

    DEFENSE

    Superior

                Total      Solo        Ast         

    Corey Sanders                11           7              4

    Zach Tharge    9              9              x

    Chase Elder    9              7              2

    Blake Graskey               8              8              x

    Joe Carter        7              4              3

    Max Plunkett  6              5              1

    Gunnar Gronski              6              5              1

    Chase Summerfield      5              3              2

    Luke Drougas 4              2              2

    Nick Ferrando                1              1              x

    Christian Pettit               1              1              x

    Josiah McDonald           1              1              x

    Total  68           53           15

    Chippewa Falls — Simon Martineau, 8; Cale Hennusch, 6.

