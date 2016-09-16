SHS golfers win one, lose one
The Superior High School girls golf team went 1-1 Thursday at the Nemadji Golf Course.
Hayward finished 2-0 on the day with a team score of 177. Superior came in at 211 and Luck/Unity carded a 236.
Hayward was led by Gabby Tremblay with a 38, followed by Lauren Tremblay, 44; Emily Neff, 47; and Ally King, 48.
Senior Missy Walkowiak led Superior with a 46. Other Spartan scores were Bridget Beyer, 53; and Lauren Raboin, Abby Johnson and Jazmine Wills, all with 56s.
Luck/Unity's young squad was led by Jennie Olson’s 51.
The Spartans play at Spooner at 4 p.m. Monday.