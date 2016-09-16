Spartans post third shutout this week

Superior High School’s Jarrett Kallinen (4) keeps the ball away from Spooner’s AJ Christner (10) in the first half of Tuesday night’s game at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Kallinen had three goals and two assists in Superior’s wins on Monday and Tuesday. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Superior High School boys soccer team posted its third shutout in four days with a 2-0 win over Grand Rapids Thursday evening at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Spartans, now 5-1-3 on the season, began the week with wins over Hayward (5-0) and Spooner (6-0).

Jimmy Peterson and Brandon Conklin scored goals for Superior and Maverick Peterson dished out an assist.

Keeper Cal Berti had four saves in his fifth straight shutout. Prior to the three wins this week, Superior played to scoreless ties with Washburn/Bayfield and Proctor.

The Spartans will host the Lake Superior Conference Boys Soccer Day Saturday.

Five games will be played at the NBC Complex and two games on the SHS grass soccer field.

Superior’s game will be against Duluth Marshall at 7 p.m.

The Spartans' JV will play Marshall's JV at 5 p.m. on the SHS grass field.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Admission is good for all games. Only LSC passes will be accepted.

Superior blanks Hayward, Spooner

Superior defeated Hayward 5-0 Monday and Spooner 6-0 Tuesday.

Blake Hanson scored two of Superior’s goals in the win over Hayward.

Jarrett Kallinen added a goal and two assists; Maverick Peterson had a goal and an assist; and Derrick Mattson scored a goal.

Cal Berti’s shutout included five saves. Cole Bergman had eight saves for Hayward.

In Tuesday’s win over Spooner, Kallinen and Brandon Conklin both score twice; Hanson and Eddy O’Brien scored once apiece; Peterson had three assists; and Sebastian Lane and Nathan Ferrando each had an assist.

Berti finished with three saves.

Hayward................................ 0 0 — 0

Superior................................. 3 2 — 5

First Half — 1. SHS, Blake Hanson (Jarrett Kallinen), 21:00; 2. SHS, Kallinen, 34:00; 3. Maverick Peterson (Kallinen), 44:00.

Second Half — 4. Hanson (Peterson), 59:00; Derrick Mattson, 89:00.

Saves — Cole Bergman, H, 8. Cal Berti, SHS, 5.

LSC Boys Soccer Day

NBC Spartan Sports Complex

Hermantown JV vs. Hibbing JV, 11 a.m.

Hermantown vs. Hibbing, 1 p.m.

Cloquet vs. Ashland, 3 p.m.

Duluth Denfeld vs. Proctor, 5 p.m.

Superior vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

SHS grass field

Duluth Denfeld vs. Proctor JV, 3 p.m.

Superior vs. Marshall JV, 5 p.m.