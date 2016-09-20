UPDATED: SHS volleyball improves to 2-0 in conference

Superior High School's Hannah Kolanczyk (2) blocks a hit attempt by Duluth Denfeld’s Caitlin Schneeweis (5) in the second game of the Thursday night's match in the SHS gym. Also blocking for the Spartans is Lynzy Beitel (5). (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Superior High School volleyball team celebrates during its win over Duluth Denfeld Thursday night in the SHS gym. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Superior High School volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Lake Superior Conference with a 3-2 victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday in Superior.

The Spartans won the first set 25-22 but then dropped the next two, 27-25 and 25-19.

The first set was back and forth until a string of three points gave Denfeld an 18-13 lead. Superior coach Brenda Pluntz called a timeout, and the Spartans won the next point to halt Denfeld’s momentum. Spikes by Caleigh Jensen and Chloe Wilson then cut the Hunters’ lead to 18-16, and two Denfeld errors knotted the score at 18-18.

The Hunters regained the lead on a hit by Lauren Huchel, but Superior came back to tie the score at 19-19 and 20-20 before taking a 22-20 lead on Payton Schuster’s kill.

Denfeld tied the score one last time, 22-22, before the Spartans scored the final three points to take the set 25-22.

In the second set, the Hunters held early leads of 17-10 and 21-16. Superior rallied to tie the score at 22-22 and then stayed within one point until 25-25. Denfeld’s Caitlin Schneeweis made it 26-25 with a powerful spike, and Huchel gave Denfeld the 27-25 win.

Denfeld controlled the third set from the opening point, building a 6-0 lead. The Hunters led by eight points four times before taking their largest lead of the night, 22-13, and then winning 25-19.

In the fourth set Superior charged out to an 8-3 advantage before trading points with the Hunters to 10-6. From there the Spartans went on an 11-4 run to take a 21-10 lead. A pair of big hits by Jensen, followed by a block by Jensen and Wilson gave Superior the 25-13 win.

In the tiebreaker set, Superior again took an early lead. The Spartans scored three points on Autumn Siers’ serve to go up 9-3 and went to 14-7 before Denfeld began to rally. The Hunters scored the next three points, but after a Superior timeout Jensen ended the set at 15-10 with a kill.

Jensen finished the match with 19 kills for Superior. She also added 17 digs and five blocks. Hannah Kolanczyk finished with eight kills and seven blocks, Hannah Hughes had 18 digs and three ace serves, Makenzie Stariha had 16 set assists and Siers had 14 set assists.

Schneeweis had 27 kills to lead Denfeld. Hechel added eight kills, two ace serves and 15 digs; Jordyn Maas had 42 set assists; Bella Larson had 17 digs; and Trinity Xiong had 11digs.

Superior plays at Hibbing today and then hosts Duluth Marshall Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.