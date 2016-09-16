SHS volleyball improves to 2-0 in conference
NOTE: This story will be updated.
The Superior High School volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Lake Superior Conference with a 3-2 victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday in Superior.
The Spartans won the first set 25-22 but then dropped the next two, 27-25 and 25-13.
In the fourth set Superior charged out to an 8-3 lead before trading points with the Hunters to 10-6. From there the Spartans went on an 11-4 run to take a 21-10 lead, and a pair of big hits by Caleigh Jensen and a block by Jensen and Chloe Wilson gave Superior the 25-13 win.
In the tiebreaker set, Superior again took an early lead. The Spartans scored three points on Autumn Siers’ serve to go up 9-3 and went to 14-7 before Denfeld began to rally. The Hunters scored the next three points, but after a Superior timeout Jensen ended the set at 15-10 with a kill.
Jensen finished the match with 11 kills for Superior. Caitlin Schneeweis had 20 to lead Denfeld.
Superior def. Duluth Denfeld 25-22, 25-27, 19-25, 25-13, 15-10 — S: Hannah Kolanczyk 8K, 7B; Caleigh Jensen 19K, 5B, 17D; Hannah Hughes 18D, 3AS; Makenzie Stariha 16SA. DD: Caitlin Schneeweis 27K; Lauren Huchel 8K, 2AS, 15D; Jordyn Maas 42SA; Haley Larson 7K.