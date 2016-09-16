SHS volleyball improves to 2-0 in conference

Superior High School's Hannah Kolanczyk (2) blocks a hit attempt by Duluth Denfeld’s Caitlin Schneeweis (5) in the second game of the Thursday night's match in the SHS gym. Also blocking for the Spartans is Lynzy Beitel (5). (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

The Superior High School volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Lake Superior Conference with a 3-2 victory over Duluth Denfeld Thursday in Superior.

The Spartans won the first set 25-22 but then dropped the next two, 27-25 and 25-13.

In the fourth set Superior charged out to an 8-3 lead before trading points with the Hunters to 10-6. From there the Spartans went on an 11-4 run to take a 21-10 lead, and a pair of big hits by Caleigh Jensen and a block by Jensen and Chloe Wilson gave Superior the 25-13 win.

In the tiebreaker set, Superior again took an early lead. The Spartans scored three points on Autumn Siers’ serve to go up 9-3 and went to 14-7 before Denfeld began to rally. The Hunters scored the next three points, but after a Superior timeout Jensen ended the set at 15-10 with a kill.

Jensen finished the match with 11 kills for Superior. Caitlin Schneeweis had 20 to lead Denfeld.

Superior def. Duluth Denfeld 25-22, 25-27, 19-25, 25-13, 15-10 — S: Hannah Kolanczyk 8K, 7B; Caleigh Jensen 19K, 5B, 17D; Hannah Hughes 18D, 3AS; Makenzie Stariha 16SA. DD: Caitlin Schneeweis 27K; Lauren Huchel 8K, 2AS, 15D; Jordyn Maas 42SA; Haley Larson 7K.