Pahos, 12, bowls 300 game
Superior 12-year-old Wyatt Pahos bowled a 300 game during Village Junior League action Saturday, Nov. 25 at Village Lanes.
Pahos, a seventh-grade student at the Superior Middle School, also had games of 213 and 267 for a 780 series.
Pahos is a member of the Superior high school bowling team and will compete in the JV state tournament this weekend in St. Paul.
Wyatt is the son of Tracy Pahos and Jon Pahos, and the grandson of Lisa and Roy Warring, Lori and Bill Venne and Scott and Darcy Pahos.