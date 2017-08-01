Mass has big night at AMSOIL Speedway

Racing Friday night at the AMSOIL Speedway was a double-feature event for stock car racing.

Not only was it the 13th edition of the Twin Ports Twin 25’s special for WISSOTA Late Models, it worked out to be the final race of the three-track Fastlane Northern Super Stock Challenge Series.

To top it all off, the first of the twin Late Model features would be a points race for the Shaw Trucking WISSOTA Late Model Challenge Series. Each 25-lap event awarded $1,500 to the winner.

It was a perfect night for racing with, for the first time in a while, no chance of precipitation. The great weather brought out a near capacity crowd as well as a field of 79 cars (27 super stock; 38 late model; and 13 pure stocks) on the card.

Dave Mass of East Bethel, Minn., not only won his first career Pure Stocks feature at AMSOIL Speedway, but pulled off a victory in the Fastlane Northern Super Stock Challenge Series in a Pure Stocks victory.

Mass took the lead halfway through the 30-lap race and held on through several cautions to secure the win.

Rick Hanestad won his second consecutive Twin Ports Twin 25s Special Late Model feature. The defending champion Hanestad, of Boyceville, Wis., jumped into second place early on and pulled into the lead with 10 laps remaining in the race, which went green to checkered without a caution flag.

In the second Late Model Feature of the night, John Kaanta of Elk Mound, Wis., took first, lifting him in a tie with Darrell Nelson who has also won three segments. It was the first feature win since August of 2015 for Kaanta at the speedway.

Jimmy Mars was the winner of the $500 bonus for the driver who has the best combined finishes in the two races, Mars finished second and third.

The final winner was Kyle Copp of Brule, who took home the Pure Stocks title.

AMSOIL Speedway racing will return Aug. 11 with a visit from the USMTS Modified tour.

Proctor Speedway

Dave Cain qualified for the AFCO Modified Race of Champions with a win in the Modifieds feature race on Sunday night on "Race Against Cancer" night at the Proctor Speedway.

Cain took the lead midway through the 20-lap race and held on through a caution for his first win of the season at Proctor Speedway.

Proctor's Kevin Burdick picked up his third win of the season in the Super Stocks feature and 10th overall after taking over the lead from defending champion Scott Lawrence, whose car broke down after a caution restart.

In the Midwest Modifieds, Dan Kingsley of Superior raced away from the 19-car pack early and held onto the lead through a handful of caution flags to win his second race of the season.

Hermantown's Darrell Nelson took home a Late Models win after taking over the lead for good from Harry Hanson eight laps into the 25-lap feature.

In other races, Jake Smith won Hornets and Mike Blevins of Hibbing led all 12 laps of Pure Stocks to claim his 16th overall feature win.

AMSOIL Speedway

Friday, July 28

WISSOTA Dirt Late Models

Shaw Trucking A Feature 1 (25 Laps) – 1. Rick Hanestad; 2. Jimmy Mars; 3. Darrell Nelson; 4. AJ Diemel; 5. Steve Laursen; 6. Marshall Fegers; 7. Pat Doar; 8. Jake Redetzke; 9. John Kaanta; 10. Jesse Glenz; 11. Lance Matthees; 12. Jeff Wildung; 13. Aaron Lillo; 14. Harry Hanson; 15. Travis Budisalovich; 16. Terry Lillo; 17. Jeffrey Massingill; 18. Chris Olson; 19. Michael Keller; 20. Don Shaw; 21. Blake Swenson; 22. Shawn Kirwin; 23. David Esse. DNF – Jay Kintner. DNS-- Kyle Peterlin.

B Feature 1 – 1. Peterlin; 2. Shaw; 3. Terry Lillo; 4. James Giossi; 5. Riley Matthews; 6. Kirwin; 7. Mike Prochnow; 8. Robbie Cooper. DNF – Tim Lillo; Joel Collins.

B Feature 2 – 1. Keller; 2. Budisalovich; 3. Kintner; 4. Tim McMann; 5. Buddy Hanestad; 6. Trevor Wilson. DNF – Zach Wohlers; Kevin Carlson; John Toppozini. DNS – Jeff Provinzino.

Dirt Track Supply Heat 1 – 1. Redetzke; 2. Laursen; 3. Fegers; 4. Blake Swenson; 5. Riley Matthews; 6. Kyle Peterlin; 7. Kirwin; 8. Don Shaw; 9. McMann; 10. Robbie Cooper.

AllStar Performance Heat 2 – 1. Hanestad; 2. Wildung; 3. Nelson; 4. Massingill; 5. Michael Keller; 6. Aaron Lillo; 7. Budisalovich; 8. Giossi; 9. Toppozini. DNF – Wohlers.

Wehrs Machine Heat 3 – 1. Kaanta; 2. Doar; 3. Olson; 4. Diemel; 5. Terry Lillo; 6. Kintner; 7. Collins; 8. Hanestad; 9. Tim Lillo.

WISSOTA Heat 4 – 1. Jimmy Mars; 2. Matthees; 3. Jesse Glenz; 4. Hanson; 5. Esse; 6. Kevin Carlson; 7. Trevor Wilson. DNF – Mike Prochnow. DNS – Jeff Provinzino.

Feature 2 – 1. Kaanta; 2. Glenz; 3. Mars; 4. Fegers; 5. Doar; 6. Laursen; 7. Nelson; 8. Diemel; 9. Aaron Lillo; 10. Hanestad; 11. Redetzke; 12. Wildung; 13. Terry Lillo; 14. Hanson; 15. Matthees; 16. Budisalovich; 17. Keller; 18. Massingill; 19. Olson; 20. Shaw; 21. Kirwin; 22. Esse; 23. Swenson. DNF – Kintner; Peterlin.

WISSOTA Pure Stock

Feature (15 Laps) – 1. Kyle Copp; 2. Michael Blevins; 3. Ryan Savoy; 4. Matthew Cunha; 5. Dylan Shelton; 6. Allen Rapp; 7. Annika Hammitt; 8. Travis Zembo; 9. James Vendela; 10. Cory Jorgensen. DNF – Aaron Bernick; Justin Madsen; Tyler Keup; Jason Simonson.

Heat 1 – 1. Blevins; 2. Madsen; 3. Copp; 4. Keup; 5. Bernick; 6. Zembo; 7. Simonson.

Heat 2 – 1. Savoy; 2. Cunha; 3. Shelton; 4. Rapp; 5. Hammitt; 6. Vendela; 7. Jorgensen.

WISSOTA Super Stocks

Feature (30 Laps) – 1. Dave Mass; 2. Kevin Burdick; 3. Shane Kisling; 4. Shawn McFadden; 5. Nick Oreskovich; 6. Dave Flynn; 7. William (Willie) Johnsen Jr.; 8. Duane Keeler; 9. Cory Casari; 10. Jeff Klopstein; 11. Brian Mikkonen; 12. Andy Grymala; 13. Dan Yrjanson; 14. Matt Deragon; 15. Don Muzzy; 16. Rita Anderson. DNF – Keith Kern; Marcus Simonson; Scott Lawrence; Josh Zimpel; Adam Shinn; Derek Vesel; Matthew Hammitt; Mike Loomis; Terran Spacek; Jared Zimpel; Jason Oftedahl.

Heat 1 – Mass; 2. Grymala; 3. Klopstein; 4. Shinn; 5. Zimpel; 6. Hammitt; 7. Anderson. DNF – Muzzy; Simonson.

Heat 2 – 1. Kisling; 2. Vesel; 3. Burdick; 4. McFadden; 5. Mikkonen; 6. Loomis; 7. Deragon; 8. Yrjanson; 9. Casari.

Heat 3 – 1. Johnsen Jr.; 2. Flynn; 3. Spacek; 4. Oreskovich; 5. Zimpel; 6. Keeler; 7. Oftedahl. DNF – Kern; Lawrence.

ABC (Ashland) Raceway

Saturday, July 29

WISSOTA MODIFIEDS

Feature: Pat Cook, Washburn; Steve Stuart, Ashland; Neil Balduc, Bessemer, Mich.; Paul Niznik, Medford; Paul Wrazidlo, Duluth; Al Uotinen, Superior; Steve Lavasseur, River Falls; Jacob Hiatt, Mason; Tanner Byholm, Glidden; Rick Rivord, Superior; Bill Byholm, Glidden; Todd Gehl, Solon Springs; Scott Hudack, Ashland; Kelly Checkalski, Poplar; Destin Lorimor, Superior; Jeff Spacek, Phillips; Kevin Eder, Ashland.

Heat 1: Spacek; Uotinen; Balduc; T. Byholm; Eder; Wrazidlo; B. Byholm; Lorimor; Hudack.

Heat 2: Cook; Lavasseur; Stuart; Niznik; Gehl; Rivord; Checkalski; Hiatt.

WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS

Feature: Matt Deragon, Ashland; DJ Keeler, Superior; Terran Spacek, Phillips; Randy Spacek, Phillips; Nick Oreskovich, Mason; Cory Casari, Montreal; Dave Flynn, Superior; Scott Lawrence, Superior; Shane Kisling, Park Falls; Don Muzzy, Ironwood, Mich.; Colten Vernon, Ashland; Myron Basina, Washburn; Charlie Anderson, Ironwood, Mich.; Jordan Kurtti, Bruce Crossing, Mich.; Aaron Mashlan, Ashland; Keith Corcilius, Phillips; Shawn McFadden, Ashland; Jeff Klopstein, Tomahawk; Greg Kuklinski, Ironwood, Mich..

Heat 1: Klopstein; Kisling; Keeler; Lawrence; McFadden; Kuklinski; Flynn; Muzzy; Kurtti; Basina.

Heat 2: Oreskovich; T. Spacek; Deragon; R. Spacek; Casari; Vernon; Anderson; Mashlan; Corcilius.

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

Feature: Tyler Vernon, Ashland; Paul Suzik, Ironwood; Tyler Hudack, Ashland; Ryan Adamzak, Marengo; Duane Dunbar, Marenisco, Mich.; Brandon Copp, Brule; Brady Jokinen, Mellen; Gunner Peterson, Mason; Jesse Aho, Toivola, Mich.; Dave Flynn, Superior; Tanner Hicks, Ashland; George Truscott, Greenland, Mich.; Jared Stricker, Highbridge; Ross Fuhrman, Ashland; Justin Weinberger, Park Falls; Darren Dunbar, Marenisco, Mich.; Jordan Barningham, Bayfield; Bill Muhlig, Bessemer, Mich.; McLean Andrews, Duluth; Dan Tocheri, Kakabeka Falls, Ontario; Wayne Stricker, Highbridge; Ryan Barningham, Bayfield.

Heat 1: Truscott; Hudack; Duane Dunbar; Weinberger; Flynn; R. Barningham; Cy Hoaglan, Ashland; Jake Kruzan, Marengo; Hicks.

Heat 2: Suzik; Vernon; Aho; Copp; Tocheri; Darren Dunbar; J. Barningham; Diamond Bressette, Spooner; Jeff Hanninen, Marengo.

Heat 3: Adamzak; Jokinen; Peterson; W. Stricker; J Stricker; Fuhrman; Dalton Mains, Foxboro; Andrews; Muhlig.

Semi-Feature 1: Hicks; Muhlig; J. Barningham; Andrews; Mains; Kruzan; Hoaglan.

ABC SIX-CYLINDERS

Feature: Randy Graham, Trego; Tiffany Hudack, Ashland; Scott Ovaska, Marengo; Tyler Vernon, Ashland; Forrest Schultz, Ashland; Bubba Anderson, Trego; Cole Vernon, Ashland; Neil Adamzak, Ashland; DeJay Jarecki, Ashland; Jonathan Popp, Iron River; Devin Dalbec, Ashland; John Darwin, Iron River; Dalton Truchon, Ashland; Adam Traaholt, Ashland.

Heat 1: Hudack; T. Vernon; Graham; Ovaska; Anderson; Traaholt; Dalbec; Schultz.

Heat 2: Adamzak; Jarecki; Darwin; Popp; C Vernon; Bella Bretting, Washburn; Truchon.

WISSOTA PURE STOCKS

Feature: Andrew Hanson, Iron River; Dylan Shelton, Wrenshall; Randy Graham, Trego; Annika Hammitt, Cloquet; Joe Pajtash, Lake Nebagamon; Cory Jorgensen, Hermantown; Andy Poll, Two Harbors; Don Livingston, Ashland; Brock Beilke, Hayward; Austin Gibson, Trego; Jeff Christman, South Range; Justin Weinberger, Park Falls; Matthew Olson, Ashland.

Heat 1: Kyle Copp, Brule; Graham; Gibson; Hammitt; Poll; Olson; Jorgensen.

Heat 2: Hanson; Shelton; Weinberger; Christman; Livingston; Beilke; Pajtash.

Make-Up Feature from July 8: Hanson; Weinberger; Shelton; Copp; Graham; Livingston; Hammitt; Jorgensen; Poll; Beilke; Gibson; Jake Nevala, Ashland; Olson; Chad Carlson, Superior.

Proctor Speedway

Sunday, July 30

WISSOTA Modifieds

A Feature 1 — 1. Dave Cain; 2. Darrell Nelson; 3. Johnny Broking; 4. Paul Wrazidlo; 5. Bob Broking; 6. Danny Vang; 7. Jeffrey Lien Jr.; 8. Ryan Garson; 9. E.J. Hietala. DNF — Neil Balduc; Chris Unrau; Donnie Lofdahl.

Heat 1 — 1. Nelson; 2. Wrazidlo; 3. Lofdahl; 4. Garson; 5. Unrau; 6. Hietala.

Heat 2 — 1. Bob Broking; 2. Johnny Broking; 3. Lien Jr.; 4. Cain; 5. Balduc. DNF — Vang.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 — 1. Dan Kingsley; 2. Deven VanHouse; 3. Tyler Vernon; 4. Jeffrey Lien Jr.; 5. Brandon Copp; 6. Tanner Williamson; 7. Loren Inman; 8. David Kivi; 9. Adam Dennhardt; 10. Carter Nelson. DNF — Andrew Inman; Craig Lofdahl; Skeeter Estey; Kyle House; Chris Bretting; Gunner Peterson; Rick Peterson; Scott Engholm; Adam Unrau.

Heat 1 — 1. Lien Jr.; 2. VanHouse; 3. Vernon; 4. Lofdahl; 5. Kivi; 6. Copp; 7. House; 8. Dennhardt; 9. Nelson. DNF —Estey.

Heat 2 — 1. Kingsley; 2. Inman; 3. Engholm; 4. Bretting; 5. Inman; 6. Williamson; 7. Peterson; 8. Peterson. DNS —Unrau.

WISSOTA Late Models

A Feature 1 — 1. Darrell Nelson; 2. Harry Hanson; 3. Terry Lillo; 4. Aaron Lillo; 5. Tim McMann; 6. John Toppozini; 7. Robbie Cooper. DNF — Kevin Carlson.

Heat 1 — 1. Hanson; 2. Nelson; 3. McMann; 4. Lillo; 5. Toppozini; 6. Cooper; 7. Lillo; 8. Carlson.

WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature 1 — 1. Michael Blevins; 2. Andrew Hanson; 3. Matthew Cunha; 4. Cory Jorgensen; 5. James Vendela; 6. Dylan Shelton; 7. Allen Rapp; 8. Jared Akervik; 9. Annika Hammitt; 10. Austin Gibson; 11. Mackenzie Bjorklund; 12. Jeremy Cash.

Heat 1 — 1. Blevins; 2. Shelton; 3. Rapp; 4. Cunha; 5. Akervik; 6. Bjorklund.

Heat 2 — 1. Hanson; 2. Vendela; 3. Jorgensen; 4. Hammitt; 5. Astin Gibson; 6. Cash.

WISSOTA Hornets

A Feature 1 — 1. Jake Smith; 2. Kaleb Dallman,; 3. Brittany Smith; 4. Derek Ament; 5. Paul Ripley; 6. Hunter McDougall; 7. Wally Ament; 8. Cordell Kylven; 9. Patrick Passerie. DNF — Rick Hietala; Rick Andrews Jr.; Ken Hapy. DQ — Allen House; Josh Rowe.

Heat 1 — 1. Ripley; 2. Ament; 3. House; 4. Andrews Jr.; 5. Passerie. DNF — Hapy. DQ —Dallman.

Heat 2 — 1. Smith; 2. Smith; 3. Ament; 4. McDougall; 5. Rowe; 6. Kylven. DNF — Hietala.

WISSOTA Super Stocks

A Feature 1 — 1. Kevin Burdick; 2. Andy Grymala; 3. Patrick Heikkinen; 4. Dylan Miller; 5. Dan Yrjanson; 6. Dexton Koch; 7. Kurt Becken,; 8. Matt Deragon; 9. Brian Carl,; 10. Kevin Salin; 11. Ronnie Malecki; 12. Devin Fouquette; 13. Adam Shinn; 14. Scott Lawrence; 15. Kyle Oman; 16. Matthew Hammitt.

Heat 1: 1. Lawrence; 2. Grymala; 3. Miller; 4. Heikkinen; 5. Deragon; 6. Shinn; 7. Hammitt. DNF —Becken.

Heat 2 — 1. Burdick; 2. Koch; 3. Oman; 4. Yrjanson; 5. Carl; 6. Fouquette; 7. Salin; 8. Malecki.