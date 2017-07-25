Friday’s rain out of the first race at the AMSOIL Speedway forced the Chellenge opener to be at ABC Raceway Saturday, thus making Sunday’s event at Proctor the second race of the three-event series.

The third and final race of the series is scheduled for Friday at AMSOIL Speedway.

Scott Lawrence, the defending point champion of the series, is the overall leader after third-place finishes Saturday at Ashland and Sunday at Proctor.

Kevin Burdick topped a field of 38 cars in the Super Stock Challenge at Proctor on Sunday, including Cooper Berlin and Lawrence, a six-time winner and defending track champion.

It was Burdick’s eighth win of the season and second win at Proctor. He also turned the fastest lap of the race at 16.92 seconds.

His margin of victory was about a quarter of a second over Tim Johnson, while Lawrence finished third, followed by Shane Sabraski and Nick Oreskovich. Cory Casari won the hard charger award as he was able to finish 10th after rolling off in 21st.

Burdick had one final duty in victory lane, he drew two positions and those drivers would receive a $250 bonus each from Northern Clearing of Ashland. The lucky drivers were Brian Mikkonen and Don Muzzy.

Other feature winners Sunday night were: Andy Jones, WISSOTA modified; Skeeter Estey, Midwest modifieds; Harry Hanson, non-winged sprints; and Dylan Shelton, WISSOTA pure stock.

The WISSOTA Hornets had three feature winners. Jake Smith won the A feature; Casari won the first B feature, and Patrick Beeksma won the second B feature.

Estey’s win was his second at Proctor this season and he also turned the fastest lap of the race at 16.801 seconds (80.325 MPH).

Jones’ win in the WISSOTA modified feature was just .296 of a second over Tim Johnson.

Jones also had the fastest time in the event at 16.573 seconds for an average of 81.5 MPH.

Proctor Speedway

Sunday, July 23

WISSOTA Modifieds

A Feature — 1. Andy Jones; 2. Tim Johnson; 3. Darrell Nelson; 4. Shane Sabraski; 5. Johnny Broking; 6. Paul Wrazidlo; 7. Brady Caul; 8. Bob Broking; 9. Jeffrey Lien Jr.; 10. Donnie Lofdahl; 11. Neil Balduc; 12. Adam Ayotte; 13. Danny Vang; 14. Todd Carlson; 15. E.J. Hietala. DNF — Jody Bellefeuille; Ryan Garson.

Heat 1 — 1. Jones; 2. Balduc; 3. Vang; 4. Broking; 5. Johnson; 6. Wrazidlo; 7. Hietala; 8. Lien Jr.; 9. Caul.

Heat 2 — 1. Broking; 2. Sabraski; 3. Nelson; 4. Ayotte; 5. Bellefeuille; 6. Lofdahl; 7. Garson; 8. Carlson.

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

A Feature — 1. Skeeter Estey; 2. Deven VanHouse; 3. Jamie Davis; 4. Kyle Matuska; 5. Dan Wheeler; 6. Dan Kingsley; 7. Tyler Vernon; 8. Mark Kangas; 9. Craig Lofdahl; 10. Loren Inman; 11. Chris Bretting; 12. John Kallas; 13. Jeffery Forseen; 14. Josh Heavirland; 15. Andrew Inman. DNF — Alex O’Dell; Jeffery Lien Jr.; Kyle House; Gunner Peterson.

Heat 1 — 1. Davis; 2. Lofdahl; 3. Matuska; 4. Vernon; 5. O’Dell; 6. Peterson; 7. Inman; 8. House. DNF —Heavirland; Inman.

Heat 2 — 1. Estey; 2. Lien Jr.; 3. VanHouse; 4. Wheeler; 5. Kangas; 6. Kingsley; 7. Bretting; 8. Kallas; 9. Forseen.

Non-Winged Sprints

A Feature: 1. Harry Hanson; 2. Caley Emerson; 3. Paul Schultz.

Heat 1 — 1. Emerson; 2. Hanson; 3. Schultz.

WISSOTA Pure Stock

A Feature — 1. Dylan Shelton; 2. Matthew Cunha; 3. Andrew Hanson; 4. Cory Jorgensen; 5. Annika Hammitt; 6. Chad Nikstad; 7. Joe Vork; 8. Kaylee Remington; 9. Mackenzie Bjorklund. DNF — Michael Blevins; Allen Rapp; Aaron Bernick; Jason Simonson.

Heat 1 — 1. Shelton; 2. Rapp; 3. Jorgensen; 4. Vork; 5. Hammitt; 6. Bernick. DNF —Remington.

Heat 2 — 1. Hanson; 2. Cunha; 3. Blevins; 4. Nikstad; 5. Simonson; 6. Bjorklund.

WISSOTA Hornets

A Feature — 1. Jake Smith; 2. Kaleb Dallman; 3. Brittany Smith; 4. Derek Ament; 5. Hunter McDougall; 6. Tate Niehaus; 7. Rick Andrews Jr.; 8. Cordell Kylven; 9. Paul Ripley. DNF — Trey Johnson. DNS — Kasimir Tonnar.

Heat 1 — 1. Smith; 2. Smith; 3. Andrews Jr.; 4. Ripley. DNF — Johnson. DNS — Tonnar.

Heat 2 — 1. Ament; 2. Niehaus; 3. Hunter McDougall; 4. Cordell Kylven. DNF — Dallman.

WISSOTA Super Stocks

A Feature 1 — 1. Kevin Burdick; 2. Tim Johnson; 3. Scott Lawrence; 4. Shane Sabraski; 5. Nick Oreskovich; 6. Shawn McFadden; 7. Dave Mass; 8. Dan Nissalke; 9. Shane Kisling; 10. Cory Casari; 11. Willie Johnsen Jr.; 12. Derek Vesel; 13. Brian Mikkonen; 14. Terran Spacek; 15. Duane Keeler; 16. Patrick Beeksma; 17. Marcus Simonson. DNF — Don Muzzy; Jeff Klopstein; Dave Flynn; Jim Campbell; Cooper Berlin; Brandon Kellen; Kyle Oman.

B Feature 1 — 1. Casari; 2. Spacek; 3. Mike Loomis; 4. Malecki; 5. Jared Zimpel; 6. Matthew Hammitt. DNF — Mike Hesselink; Jon Stepan. DNS — Brian Carl.

B Feature 2 — 1. Beeksma; 2. Keeler; 3. Dan Yrjanson; 4. Larry Both. DNF — Zimpel; Matt Deragon; Andy LaBarge; Jason Oftedahl; Joel Snyder.

Heat 1 — 1. Mikkonen; 2. Sabraski; 3. Kisling; 4. Oreskovich; 5. Dave Flynn; 6. Casari; 7. Loomis; 8. Ronnie Malecki; 9. Josh Zimpel. DNF — Hammitt.

Heat 2 — 1. McFadden; 2. Cooper Berlin; 3. Kellen; 4. Campbell; 5. Simonson; 6. Yrjanson; 7. Keeler; 8. Both. DNF — Deragon.

Heat 3 — 1. Lawrence; 2. Klopstein; 3. Nissalke; 4. Johnsen Jr.; 5. Vesel; 6. Spacek; 7. Stepan; 8. Hesselink. DNF — Carl; Snyder.

Heat 4 — 1. Mass; 2. Burdick; 3. Johnson; 4. Muzzy; 5. Oman; 6. Beeksma; 7. LaBarge; 8. Oftedahl; 9. Zimpel.