Broking wins first feature Tuesday at Superior

Broking’s victory led off two days of racing in Superior during the Head of the Lakes Fair. Also in action Tuesday were the WISSOTA PolyDome Dirt Track Late Models and the Pure Stocks.

The second round of racing at the grandstand begins at 6:30 p.m. today and includes the Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and Pure Stocks. The races are free with paid admission to the Head of the Lakes Fair.

Broking started on the pole and led all 20 laps of the Modified feature. He got the jump on Deven VanHouse at the green flag and surged to an early lead. The first of only two cautions flags flew three laps in, but Broking maintained the lead on the restart.

The second caution flag flew when Ryan Garson spun in turn one. Broking was again quick on the restart and kept the lead with 14 laps remaining. The rest of the field shuffled a bit and ended with Darrell Nelson in second, Johnny Broking in third, Al Uotinen in fourth and Jody Bellefeuille in fifth.

The Late Model action, the victor was decided in the last five laps.

Former track champion Travis Budiaslovich took an early lead, followed by Mike Prochnow, Don Shaw, Aaron Lillo, Terry Lillo and Nelson. The frontrunners remained the same through 10 laps, and with no caution flags to slow the action, Budiaslovich and Prochnow began to lap the back of the field.

Prochnow got by Budiaslovich in traffic and moved out to a big lead with five laps remaining. The Menomonie driver held on to his lead in the closing laps for his first feature win at AMSOIL Speedway since September 2015.

In the Pure Stock feature, Justin Madsen of Foxboro took a commanding lead. He appeared to be on his way to victory near the midpoint of the 15-lap race, but Kyle Copp of Brule tracked him down and began cloing the distance. With two laps to go, Copp as within striking distance, and on the white flag lap he sat near Madsen’s rear bumper. A strong run off corner four gave Copp the edge, and he nipped Madsen for the win by no more than a foot.

The feature win was Copp’s fifth overall and second of the season at the speedway.

NOTES: Bob Broking was one place away from a sweep Tuesday, finishing second in the second heat race. Beating Broking for the heat win was his son, Johnny.

AMSOIL Speedway

July 11

WISSOTA Modifieds

Feature (20 laps): 1. Bob Broking, Grand Rapids, Minn.; 2. Darrell Nelson, Hermantown; 3. Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids, Minn.; 4. Al Uotinen, Superior; 5. Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth; 6. Andy Davey, Hibbing; 7. Rick Rivord, Superior; 8. Paul Wrazidlo, Duluth; 9. Tyler Kintner, Hibbing; 10. Todd Gehl, Solon Springs; 11. Deven VanHouse, Silver Bay; 12. Donnie Lofdahl, Duluth; 13. Pat Cook, Washburn; 14. Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm; 15. Ryan Garson, Wrenshall. DNF. Kelly Checkalski, Poplar; Greg Chesley, Duluth.

Heat 1: Darrell Nelson; Andy Davey; Todd Gehl; Rick Rivord; Greg Chesley; Jody Bellefeuille; Donnie Lofdahl; Pat Cook; Ryan Garson.

Heat 2: Johnny Broking; Bob Broking; Al Uotinen; Deven VanHouse; Tyler Kintner; Kelly Checkalski. DNF: Jeffrey Wood; Paul Wrazidlo.

WISSOTA Late Models

Feature (20 laps): 1. Mike Prochnow, Menomonie; 2. Don Shaw, Ham Lake, Minn.; 3. Travis Budisalovich, Minneapolis; 4. Aaron Lillo, Proctor; 5. Darrell Nelson, Hermantown; 6. Terry Lillo, Duluth; 7. Tim McMann, Duluth; 8. Steve Laursen, Cumberland; 9. Kyle Peterlin, Hibbing; 10. Kevin Carlson, Hermantown; 11. Trevor Wilson, Superior; 12. Tim Lillo, Superior. DNF. Robbie Cooper, South Range; DNS. David Esse, Cloquet.

Heat 1: Don Shaw; Travis Budisalovich; Darrell Nelson; Terry Lillo; Steve Laursen; Tim McMann. DNF: Kyle Peterlin.

Heat 2: Mike Prochnow; Aaron Lillo; Tim Lillo; Trevor Wilson; Kevin Carlson; Robbie Cooper. DNS: David Esse.

WISSOTA Pure Stock

Feature (15 Laps): 1. Kyle Copp, Brule; 2. Justin Madsen, Foxboro; 3. Chad Carlson, Superior; 4. Dylan Shelton, Wrenshall; 5. Chad Nikstad, Superior; 6. James Vendela, South Range; 7. Allen Rapp, Saginaw; 8. Aaron Bernick, Duluth; 9. Tyler Keup, Superior; 10. Mackenzie Bjorklund, Sandstone; DNF: Michael Blevins, Hibbing; Andrew Hanson, Iron River; Richard Dzelak Jr., Superior; Ryan Savoy, Superior; Cory Jorgensen, Hermantown. DNS: Annika Hammitt, Cloquet.

Heat 1: Andrew Hanson; James Vendela; Justin Madsen; Chad Nikstad; Dylan Shelton; Richard Dzelak Jr.; Mackenzie Bjorklund. DNF: Annika Hammitt.

Heat 2: Ryan Savoy; Cory Jorgensen; Kyle Copp; Chad Carlson; Aaron Bernick; Allen Rapp. DNF: Michael Blevins. DQ" Tyler Keup.