Peterson wins inaugural LSIRA Winterfest National feature

Richard Klick finished second and Chase Krier was third.

The event was originally schedule to take place on Allouez Bay and be part of Lake Superior Winterfest, but was moved because of recent warm weather conditions.

Racing return to Allouez Bay at noon Saturday.

Racing will continue on Allouez Bay through March 11, with the exception of Feb. 11 and 18, when racing will take place on Amnicon Lake.

The LSIRA will also be hosting the Souptown Showdown on Feb. 25. Last year’s event drew 60 cars.

Inaugural LSIRA Winterfest Nationals

On Lake Amnicon

Feature Results

FWD/RWD

1 Chance Peterson; 2. Richard Klick; 3. Chase Krier; 4. Loren LaGesse; 5. Scott Shober; 6. Shawn McFadden; 7. Robert Hyde; 8. Justin Madsen; 9. Jon Wigchers; 10. Angie Laakso; 11. Cody Cimfl; 12. Jacob Tourville; 13. Andy Udeen; 14. Dylan Anderson; 15. Rick Tourville.

16 Steve Davidson; 17. Cory Marincel; 18. Dan Bruner; 19. David Peter; 20. Brad Draves; 21. Troy Worth; 22. Greg Alling; 23. Chad Hammer; 24. Zach West.

Heat winners

Chase Krier, Richard Klick, Cody Cimfl, Loren LaGesse, Scott Shober, Robert Hyde, Andy Udeen, Zach West.