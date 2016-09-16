Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Top seeding puts Kyle Busch on Chicagoland pole due to rainout

    Posted Today at 6:55 p.m.

    Reid Spencer

    NASCAR Wire Service

    JOLIET, Ill. – When rain forced cancellation of Friday's knockout qualifying session for Sunday’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway (1:30 p.m. on NBCSN), Kyle Busch was the primary beneficiary.

    As the top seed in Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup, and with his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota seeded first in the corresponding owners’ standings, Busch will start on the pole at the 1.5-mile track for the first of the 10 playoff races that will decide the 2016 champion.

    Busch also will get first pick of pit stalls, with the corresponding advantage of choosing the stall nearest the exit from pit road.

    Brad Keselowski, who like Busch recorded a series-best four victories during the 26-race NASCAR Sprint Cup Series regular season, will start on the outside of the front row, as the 16 Chase drivers take the green flag from the top 16 positions, according to respective seeding.

    A three-time winner thanks to last Saturday’s victory at Richmond, Denny Hamlin will start third beside Kevin Harvick, the highest-seeded driver with two wins.

    Carl Edwards and Martin Truex Jr. will take the green from fifth and sixth, respectively, with Matt Kenseth in seventh, as Toyota drivers occupy five of the top seven starting positions. Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Jamie McMurray are eighth through 16th on the grid, respectively.

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Qualifying - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400

    Chicagoland Speedway

    Joliet, Ill.

    Friday, Sept. 16

    1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

    2. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

    3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

    4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet

    5. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota

    6. (78) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

    7. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota

    8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

    9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

    10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

    11. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet

    12. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

    13. (34) Chris Buescher #, Ford

    14. (24) Chase Elliott #, Chevrolet

    15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

    16. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet

    17. (88) Alex Bowman(i), Chevrolet

    18. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet

    19. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet

    20. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford

    21. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

    22. (21) * Ryan Blaney #, Ford

    23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford

    24. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford

    25. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet

    26. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet

    27. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford

    28. (15) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet

    29. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet

    30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet

    31. (38) Landon Cassill, Ford

    32. (23) David Ragan, Toyota

    33. (7) Regan Smith, Chevrolet

    34. (44) Brian Scott #, Ford

    35. (83) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota,

    36. (98) * Cole Whitt, Chevrolet

    37. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet

    38. (32) Joey Gase(i), Ford

    39. (55) * Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet

    40. (30) * Josh Wise, Chevrolet

    Explore related topics:sportsracingauto nascar
    Advertisement