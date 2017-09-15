Search
    Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 15

    By Superior Telegram on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:07 p.m.
    Superior High School's Gunnar Gronski (43) looks for running room in Friday night's game against Chippewa Falls at NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

    Big Rivers Conference

    2017 Football Standings

    Eau Claire Memorial (5-0)............................................. 3-0

    Menomonie (5-0)............................................................ 3-0

    Rice Lake (4-0)................................................................ 3-0

    Hudson (3-2)................................................................... 2-1

    Chippewa Falls (2-3)..................................................... 1-2

    Superior (2-3)................................................................. 0-3

    River Falls (0-5).............................................................. 0-3

    Eau Claire North (0-5)................................................... 0-3

    Friday, Sept. 15

    Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 7

    Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 0

    Eau Claire Memorial 21, River Falls 0

    Menomonie 36, Hudson 24

    Friday, Sept. 22

    (All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

    Chippewa Falls at River Falls

    Rice Lake at Hudson

    Menomonie at Superior

    Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North                            

    Heart O’ North Conference

    2017 Football Standings

    Bloomer (5-0)................................................................. 3-0

    Northwestern (3-2)........................................................ 2-1

    Cumberland (3-2)........................................................... 2-1

    Spooner (3-2)................................................................. 2-1

    Hayward (2-3)................................................................. 2-1

    Chetek-Weyer. (3-2)....................................................... 1-2

    Ladysmith (2-3).............................................................. 0-3

    Barron (0-5)..................................................................... 0-3

    Friday, Sept. 15

    Bloomer 58, Cumberland 38

    Chetek-Weyer 37, Ladysmith 20

    Northwestern 67, Barron 8

    Spooner 44, Hayward 42

    Friday, Sept. 22

    Cumberland at Barron

    Ladysmith at Bloomer

    Chetek-Weyer at Hayward

    Northwestern at Spooner

    Friday, Sept. 29

    Bloomer at Chetek-Weyer

    Spooner at Cumberland

    Barron at Ladysmith

    Hayward at Northwestern

    Local Football Scores

    Northwood/Solon Springs 50, Clayton 0

    Hermantown 13, Duluth Denfeld 12

    Cloquet 42, Hibbing 7

    Proctor 9, Grand Rapids 0

    Esko 7, Greenway/N-K 6

