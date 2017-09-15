Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 15
Big Rivers Conference
2017 Football Standings
Eau Claire Memorial (5-0)............................................. 3-0
Menomonie (5-0)............................................................ 3-0
Rice Lake (4-0)................................................................ 3-0
Hudson (3-2)................................................................... 2-1
Chippewa Falls (2-3)..................................................... 1-2
Superior (2-3)................................................................. 0-3
River Falls (0-5).............................................................. 0-3
Eau Claire North (0-5)................................................... 0-3
Friday, Sept. 15
Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 7
Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 0
Eau Claire Memorial 21, River Falls 0
Menomonie 36, Hudson 24
Friday, Sept. 22
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
Rice Lake at Hudson
Menomonie at Superior
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
Heart O’ North Conference
2017 Football Standings
Bloomer (5-0)................................................................. 3-0
Northwestern (3-2)........................................................ 2-1
Cumberland (3-2)........................................................... 2-1
Spooner (3-2)................................................................. 2-1
Hayward (2-3)................................................................. 2-1
Chetek-Weyer. (3-2)....................................................... 1-2
Ladysmith (2-3).............................................................. 0-3
Barron (0-5)..................................................................... 0-3
Friday, Sept. 15
Bloomer 58, Cumberland 38
Chetek-Weyer 37, Ladysmith 20
Northwestern 67, Barron 8
Spooner 44, Hayward 42
Friday, Sept. 22
Cumberland at Barron
Ladysmith at Bloomer
Chetek-Weyer at Hayward
Northwestern at Spooner
Friday, Sept. 29
Bloomer at Chetek-Weyer
Spooner at Cumberland
Barron at Ladysmith
Hayward at Northwestern
Local Football Scores
Northwood/Solon Springs 50, Clayton 0
Hermantown 13, Duluth Denfeld 12
Cloquet 42, Hibbing 7
Proctor 9, Grand Rapids 0
Esko 7, Greenway/N-K 6