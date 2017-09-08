Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 8
Big Rivers Conference
2017 Football Standings
Eau Claire Memorial (3-0)....................... 1-0
Menomonie (3-0)..................................... 1-0
Rice Lake (2-0)....................................... 1-0
Hudson (2-1)........................................... 1-0
Superior (2-1)............................................. 0-1
River Falls (1-2)...................................... 0-1
Chippewa Falls (1-2)............................... 0-1
Eau Claire North (0-3)............................. 0-1
Friday, Sept. 1
Eau Claire Memorial 24, Superior 20
Rice Lake 37, Chippewa Falls 0
Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 14
Menomonie 41, River Falls 20
Friday, Sept. 8
Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Superior at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire Mem. at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Chippewa Falls at Superior, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Heart O’ North Conference
2017 Football Standings
Bloomer (3-0).......................................... 1-0
Northwestern (2-1)....................................... 1-0
Cumberland (2-1).................................... 1-0
Hayward (1-2).......................................... 1-0
Chetek-Weyer. (2-1)................................ 0-1
Ladysmith (2-1)....................................... 0-1
Spooner (1-2).......................................... 0-1
Barron (0-3)............................................. 0-1
Friday Sept. 8
Spooner at Barron, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Chetek-Weyer., 7 p.m.
Hayward at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Bloomer at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Chetek-Weyer at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.
Barron at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Hayward at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Lakeland 8-Large Conference
Luck (3-0)................................................ 3-0
Northwood/Solon (2-1)............................... 2-1
Alma Center Lincoln (2-1)....................... 2-1
Bruce (1-2).............................................. 1-2
Siren (1-2)............................................... 1-2
Clayton (0-3)........................................... 0-3
Friday, Sept. 8
Northwood/Solon Springs at Bruce