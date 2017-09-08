Search
    Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 8

    By Superior Telegram Today at 7:25 p.m.

    Big Rivers Conference

    2017 Football Standings

    Eau Claire Memorial (3-0)....................... 1-0

    Menomonie (3-0)..................................... 1-0

    Rice Lake (2-0)....................................... 1-0

    Hudson (2-1)........................................... 1-0

    Superior (2-1)............................................. 0-1

    River Falls (1-2)...................................... 0-1

    Chippewa Falls (1-2)............................... 0-1

    Eau Claire North (0-3)............................. 0-1

    Friday, Sept. 1

    Eau Claire Memorial 24, Superior 20

    Rice Lake 37, Chippewa Falls 0

    Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 14

    Menomonie 41, River Falls 20

    Friday, Sept. 8

    Rice Lake at River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Superior at Hudson, 7 p.m.

    Eau Claire Mem. at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

    Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 15

    Chippewa Falls at Superior, 7 p.m.

    Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

    River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

    Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

    Heart O’ North Conference

    2017 Football Standings

    Bloomer (3-0).......................................... 1-0

    Northwestern (2-1)....................................... 1-0

    Cumberland (2-1).................................... 1-0

    Hayward (1-2).......................................... 1-0

    Chetek-Weyer. (2-1)................................ 0-1

    Ladysmith (2-1)....................................... 0-1

    Spooner (1-2).......................................... 0-1

    Barron (0-3)............................................. 0-1

    Friday Sept. 8

    Spooner at Barron, 7 p.m.

    Northwestern at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

    Cumberland at Chetek-Weyer., 7 p.m.

    Hayward at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Sept. 15

    Bloomer at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

    Chetek-Weyer at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.

    Barron at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Hayward at Spooner, 7 p.m.

    Lakeland 8-Large Conference

    Luck (3-0)................................................ 3-0

    Northwood/Solon (2-1)............................... 2-1

    Alma Center Lincoln (2-1)....................... 2-1

    Bruce (1-2).............................................. 1-2

    Siren (1-2)............................................... 1-2

    Clayton (0-3)........................................... 0-3

    Friday, Sept. 8

    Northwood/Solon Springs at Bruce

