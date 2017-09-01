Search
    Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 1

    By Superior Telegram on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:06 p.m.

    Big Rivers Conference

    2017 Standings

    Eau Claire Memorial (3-0)............................................. 1-0

    Menomonie (3-0)............................................................ 1-0

    Rice Lake (2-0)................................................................ 1-0

    Hudson (2-1)................................................................... 1-0

    Superior (2-1)................................................................. 0-1

    River Falls (1-2).............................................................. 0-1

    Chippewa Falls (1-2)..................................................... 0-1

    Eau Claire North (0-3)................................................... 0-1

    Friday, Sept. 1

    Eau Claire Memorial 24, Superior 20

    Rice Lake 37, Chippewa Falls 0

    Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 14

    Menomonie 41, River Falls 20

    Friday, Sept. 8

    (All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

    Rice Lake at River Falls

    Superior at Hudson

    Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

    Menomonie at Eau Claire North

    Friday, Sept. 15

    Chippewa Falls at Superior

    Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

    River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

    Hudson at Menomonie                                                                                                             

    Heart O’ North Conference

    2016 Final Standings

    Bloomer (3-0)................................................................. 1-0

    Northwestern (2-1)........................................................ 1-0

    Cumberland (2-1)........................................................... 1-0

    Hayward (1-2)................................................................. 1-0

    Chetek-Weyer. (2-1)....................................................... 0-1

    Ladysmith (2-1).............................................................. 0-1

    Spooner (1-2)................................................................. 0-1

    Barron (0-3)..................................................................... 0-1

    Friday, Sept. 1

    Cumberland 48, Ladysmith 13

    Hayward 34, Barron 22

    Northwestern 14, Chetek-Weyer. 12

    Bloomer 32, Spooner 6

    Friday Sept. 8

    Spooner at Barron

    Northwestern at Bloomer

    Cumberland at Chetek-Weyer.

    Hayward at Ladysmith

    Large Lakeland – 8-man

    Thursday, Aug. 31

    Luck 62, Bruce 44

    Northwood/Solon Springs 28, Alma Center Lincoln 24

    Prairie Farm 38, Washburn 8

    Friday, Sept. 1

    Siren at Clayton

    Saturday, Sept. 2

    New Auburn at Mellen

