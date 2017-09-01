Friday's Prep Football Scores - Sept. 1
Big Rivers Conference
2017 Standings
Eau Claire Memorial (3-0)............................................. 1-0
Menomonie (3-0)............................................................ 1-0
Rice Lake (2-0)................................................................ 1-0
Hudson (2-1)................................................................... 1-0
Superior (2-1)................................................................. 0-1
River Falls (1-2).............................................................. 0-1
Chippewa Falls (1-2)..................................................... 0-1
Eau Claire North (0-3)................................................... 0-1
Friday, Sept. 1
Eau Claire Memorial 24, Superior 20
Rice Lake 37, Chippewa Falls 0
Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 14
Menomonie 41, River Falls 20
Friday, Sept. 8
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Rice Lake at River Falls
Superior at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
Friday, Sept. 15
Chippewa Falls at Superior
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at Menomonie
Heart O’ North Conference
2016 Final Standings
Bloomer (3-0)................................................................. 1-0
Northwestern (2-1)........................................................ 1-0
Cumberland (2-1)........................................................... 1-0
Hayward (1-2)................................................................. 1-0
Chetek-Weyer. (2-1)....................................................... 0-1
Ladysmith (2-1).............................................................. 0-1
Spooner (1-2)................................................................. 0-1
Barron (0-3)..................................................................... 0-1
Friday, Sept. 1
Cumberland 48, Ladysmith 13
Hayward 34, Barron 22
Northwestern 14, Chetek-Weyer. 12
Bloomer 32, Spooner 6
Friday Sept. 8
Spooner at Barron
Northwestern at Bloomer
Cumberland at Chetek-Weyer.
Hayward at Ladysmith
Large Lakeland – 8-man
Thursday, Aug. 31
Luck 62, Bruce 44
Northwood/Solon Springs 28, Alma Center Lincoln 24
Prairie Farm 38, Washburn 8
Friday, Sept. 1
Siren at Clayton
Saturday, Sept. 2
New Auburn at Mellen