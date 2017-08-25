Search
    Friday's Prep Football Scores - Aug. 25

    By Superior Telegram on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:45 p.m.

    Big Rivers Conference

    2017 Standings

    Superior (2-0)................................................................. 0-0

    Menomonie (2-0)............................................................ 0-0

    Rice Lake (1-0)................................................................ 0-0

    Hudson (1-1)................................................................... 0-0

    River Falls (1-1).............................................................. 0-0

    Chippewa Falls (1-1)..................................................... 0-0

    Eau Claire Memorial (1-1)............................................. 0-0

    Eau Claire North (0-2)................................................... 0-0

    Thursday, Aug 24

    Eau Claire Memorial 47, La Crosse Central 22

    Friday, Aug. 25

    Superior 62, Somerset 50

    Ellsworth 13, River Falls 78

    New Richmond at Rice Lake (cancelled)

    La Crosse Logan 20, Eau Claire North 7

    Menomonie 49, Holmen 14

    Stevens Point 23, Hudson 21

    Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13

    Friday, Sept. 1

    (All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

    Superior at Eau Claire Memorial

    Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

    Eau Claire North at Hudson

    River Falls at Menomonie

    Heart O’ North Conference

    Bloomer (2-0)................................................................. 0-0

    Northwestern (1-1)........................................................ 0-0

    Chetek-Weyer. (1-0)....................................................... 0-0

    Ladysmith (1-0).............................................................. 0-0

    Spooner (1-1)................................................................. 0-0

    Cumberland (1-1)........................................................... 0-0

    Hayward (0-1)................................................................. 0-0

    Barron (0-2)..................................................................... 0-0

    Thursday, Aug. 24

    Ladysmith 26, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

    Friday, Aug. 25

    Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14

    Cumberland 42, Cameron 6

    Durand 70, Barron 14

    Osceola 23, Northwestern 14

    Baldwin-Woodville 26, Spooner 16

    Ashland at Hayward

    St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyer.

    Friday, Sept. 1

    Ladysmith at Cumberland

    Barron at Hayward

    Chetek-Weyer. at Northwestern

    Bloomer at Spooner

    Large Lakeland – 8-man

    Thursday, Aug. 24

    Bruce 64, Clayton 16

    Friday, Aug. 25

    Luck at Northwood

    Prairie Farm 40, New Auburn 22

    Lincoln 28, Siren 24

    Mercer/Butternut at Mellen

