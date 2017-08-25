Friday's Prep Football Scores - Aug. 25
Big Rivers Conference
2017 Standings
Superior (2-0)................................................................. 0-0
Menomonie (2-0)............................................................ 0-0
Rice Lake (1-0)................................................................ 0-0
Hudson (1-1)................................................................... 0-0
River Falls (1-1).............................................................. 0-0
Chippewa Falls (1-1)..................................................... 0-0
Eau Claire Memorial (1-1)............................................. 0-0
Eau Claire North (0-2)................................................... 0-0
Thursday, Aug 24
Eau Claire Memorial 47, La Crosse Central 22
Friday, Aug. 25
Superior 62, Somerset 50
Ellsworth 13, River Falls 78
New Richmond at Rice Lake (cancelled)
La Crosse Logan 20, Eau Claire North 7
Menomonie 49, Holmen 14
Stevens Point 23, Hudson 21
Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13
Friday, Sept. 1
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Superior at Eau Claire Memorial
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Eau Claire North at Hudson
River Falls at Menomonie
Heart O’ North Conference
Bloomer (2-0)................................................................. 0-0
Northwestern (1-1)........................................................ 0-0
Chetek-Weyer. (1-0)....................................................... 0-0
Ladysmith (1-0).............................................................. 0-0
Spooner (1-1)................................................................. 0-0
Cumberland (1-1)........................................................... 0-0
Hayward (0-1)................................................................. 0-0
Barron (0-2)..................................................................... 0-0
Thursday, Aug. 24
Ladysmith 26, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Friday, Aug. 25
Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14
Cumberland 42, Cameron 6
Durand 70, Barron 14
Osceola 23, Northwestern 14
Baldwin-Woodville 26, Spooner 16
Ashland at Hayward
St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyer.
Friday, Sept. 1
Ladysmith at Cumberland
Barron at Hayward
Chetek-Weyer. at Northwestern
Bloomer at Spooner
Large Lakeland – 8-man
Thursday, Aug. 24
Bruce 64, Clayton 16
Friday, Aug. 25
Luck at Northwood
Prairie Farm 40, New Auburn 22
Lincoln 28, Siren 24
Mercer/Butternut at Mellen