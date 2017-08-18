Friday's Prep Football Scores - Aug. 18
Hudson 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 10
Superior 20, Merrill 10
Menomonie 40, Oshkosh North 0
River Falls at New Richmond (n)
La Crosse 45, Eau Claire North 7
Eau Claire Memorial 35, La Crosse Logan 6
Rice Lake 36, Medford 0
Holmen 34, Chippewa Falls 28
Northwestern 14, Ashland 8
Amery 24, Barron 0
Chetek-Weyer. 20, Elk Mound 6
Ladysmith 41, Flambeau 0
Lakeland 28, Hayward 27
Spooner 14, St. Croix Falls 0
Bloomer 46, Somerset 38
Grantsburg 72, Cumberland 52
Thursday’s Scores
Lincoln 28, Bruce 22
New Auburn 58, Mercer/Butternut 6
Northwood/Solon Springs 60, Siren 37