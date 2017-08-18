Search
    Friday's Prep Football Scores - Aug. 18

    By Superior Telegram on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:03 p.m.

    Friday’s Football Scores

    Hudson 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 10

    Superior 20, Merrill 10

    Menomonie 40, Oshkosh North 0

    River Falls at New Richmond (n)

    La Crosse 45, Eau Claire North 7

    Eau Claire Memorial 35, La Crosse Logan 6

    Rice Lake 36, Medford 0

    Holmen 34, Chippewa Falls 28

    Northwestern 14, Ashland 8

    Amery 24, Barron 0

    Chetek-Weyer. 20, Elk Mound 6

    Ladysmith 41, Flambeau 0

    Lakeland 28, Hayward 27

    Spooner 14, St. Croix Falls 0

    Bloomer 46, Somerset 38

    Grantsburg 72, Cumberland 52

    Thursday’s Scores

    Lincoln 28, Bruce 22

    New Auburn 58, Mercer/Butternut 6

    Northwood/Solon Springs 60, Siren 37

