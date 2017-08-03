Naughton wins twice at mini meet

Naughton finished first in the open mile (5 minutes, 25 seconds) and the 5K cross country race (21:54).

Jack Androsky was second in both events with times of 5:40 in the open mile and 21:56 in the 5K.

In other action, Veronica Wahman won the 100-meter dash; Jennifer Nummi, Shannon McCoshen and Jaylynn Glaus tied for first in the predicted mile; Gabe Anderson won the 400-meter dash; and Lee Sims was first in the 800-meter dash.

The final week of the series is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All ages are welcome from small children to master runners.

The cost is 50 cents and runners under 18 will need a parent to sign a waiver for them.

UWS Track & Cross Country Mini-Meet

100-meter dash

Veronica Wahman.............................. 16.80

Aidan Robbins.................................... 17.37

Julian Robbins................................... 18.00

John Robbins..................................... 19.70

Steve Heikkila.................................... 21.29

Frank Robbins.................................... 23.98

Henry Carlson..................................... 25.10

Josh Drexler....................................... 33.14

Ozzie Carlson...................................... 35.02

Margaret Sims.................................... 49.79

Alice Sims............................................ 1:02

Predicted Mile

Time difference by seconds

Jennifer Nummi......................................... 7

Shannon McCoshen.................................. 7

Jaylynn Glaus........................................... 7

Michael Barnaby..................................... 10

Jack Androsky........................................ 18

Jarrow Wahman....................................... 19

Dan Conway............................................ 22

Jackson Karren....................................... 23

Jonathan Chicka..................................... 28

Samuel Johansen................................... 60

Jennifer Robbins..................................... 73

Open Mile

Thomas Naughton................................ 5:25

Jack Androsky..................................... 5:40

Jackson Karren.................................... 6:04

Gabe Anderson..................................... 6:31

Josh Howie........................................... 6:36

Sasha Wahman.................................... 7:51

Jarrow Wahman.................................... 7:51

400-meter dash

Gabe Anderson..................................... 1:11

Jennifer Nummi.................................... 1:14

Shannon McCoshen............................. 1:20

Jaylynn Glaus...................................... 1:30

Aidan Robbins...................................... 1:34

Julian Robbins..................................... 1:36

John Robbins....................................... 1:46

Frank Robbins...................................... 1:59

Josh Drexler......................................... 3:00

Margaret Sims...................................... 3:14

800-meter run

Lee Sims.............................................. 2:53

Josh Howie........................................... 3:09

Julian Robbins..................................... 3:36

Aidan Robbins...................................... 4:06

5K cross country

Tom Naughton.................................... 21:54

Jack Androsky................................... 21:56

Bethany Gant...................................... 23:54

Jonathan Chicka................................ 28:10

Josh Howie......................................... 29:27

Ailie King............................................ 41:01

Samuel Johansen.............................. 41:10

Mike King 42:21