Superior Reds ousted at regional tournament

The Reds lost to Menomonie 2-1 and New Richmond 10-5 to finish the season with an overall record of 20-9.

The host River Falls squad defeated New Richmond and Menomonie for a berth in today’s championship game against the winner of New Richmond and Menomonie.

The champion advances to the state tournament July 26-30 at Merrill.

In the Reds’ loss to Menomonie, Brett Lechler threw a complete-game one-hitter in picking up the win.

He had a no-hitter going until allowing Matt Strum’s seventh-inning single. Strum eventually scored Superior’s run on Bryce Connolly’s sac fly.

Brandon Wing allowed six hits in six innings for the Reds. Mason Moen pitched a perfect seventh inning.

Wisconsin AA Regional

First National Bank Field – River Falls

Thursday, July 20

Menomonie 2, Superior 1

River Falls def. New Richmond

New Richmond 10, Superior 5

River Falls def. Menomonie

Friday, July 21

Game 5 — New Richmond vs. Menomonie, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game

River Falls vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Championship game, if necessary, 1 p.m.

WIAA Summer Baseball

State Tournament

Kapco Park — Mequon, Wis.

Friday, July 21

Kiel (19-8) vs. Marquette (26-7), 11:35 a.m.

West Bend West (31-0) vs. Franklin (27-6), 2 p.m.

Championship Game

Semifinal winners, 6:05 p.m.