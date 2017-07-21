Search
    Superior Reds ousted at regional tournament

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:15 a.m.

    The Superior Reds’ season came to an end with a pair of losses at the Wisconsin AA regional American Legion baseball tournament Thursday at First National Bank Field in River Falls.

    The Reds lost to Menomonie 2-1 and New Richmond 10-5 to finish the season with an overall record of 20-9.

    The host River Falls squad defeated New Richmond and Menomonie for a berth in today’s championship game against the winner of New Richmond and Menomonie.

    The champion advances to the state tournament July 26-30 at Merrill.

    In the Reds’ loss to Menomonie, Brett Lechler threw a complete-game one-hitter in picking up the win.

    He had a no-hitter going until allowing Matt Strum’s seventh-inning single. Strum eventually scored Superior’s run on Bryce Connolly’s sac fly.

    Brandon Wing allowed six hits in six innings for the Reds. Mason Moen pitched a perfect seventh inning.

    Wisconsin AA Regional

    First National Bank Field – River Falls

    Thursday, July 20

    Menomonie 2, Superior 1

    River Falls def. New Richmond

    New Richmond 10, Superior 5

    River Falls def. Menomonie

    Friday, July 21

    Game 5 — New Richmond vs. Menomonie, 2:30 p.m.

    Championship game

    River Falls vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

    Saturday, July 22

    Championship game, if necessary, 1 p.m.

    WIAA Summer Baseball

    State Tournament

    Kapco Park — Mequon, Wis.

    Friday, July 21

    Kiel (19-8) vs. Marquette (26-7), 11:35 a.m.

    West Bend West (31-0) vs. Franklin (27-6), 2 p.m.

    Championship Game

    Semifinal winners, 6:05 p.m.

