Superior Reds ousted at regional tournament
The Superior Reds’ season came to an end with a pair of losses at the Wisconsin AA regional American Legion baseball tournament Thursday at First National Bank Field in River Falls.
The Reds lost to Menomonie 2-1 and New Richmond 10-5 to finish the season with an overall record of 20-9.
The host River Falls squad defeated New Richmond and Menomonie for a berth in today’s championship game against the winner of New Richmond and Menomonie.
The champion advances to the state tournament July 26-30 at Merrill.
In the Reds’ loss to Menomonie, Brett Lechler threw a complete-game one-hitter in picking up the win.
He had a no-hitter going until allowing Matt Strum’s seventh-inning single. Strum eventually scored Superior’s run on Bryce Connolly’s sac fly.
Brandon Wing allowed six hits in six innings for the Reds. Mason Moen pitched a perfect seventh inning.
Wisconsin AA Regional
First National Bank Field – River Falls
Thursday, July 20
Menomonie 2, Superior 1
River Falls def. New Richmond
New Richmond 10, Superior 5
River Falls def. Menomonie
Friday, July 21
Game 5 — New Richmond vs. Menomonie, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game
River Falls vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Championship game, if necessary, 1 p.m.
WIAA Summer Baseball
State Tournament
Kapco Park — Mequon, Wis.
Friday, July 21
Kiel (19-8) vs. Marquette (26-7), 11:35 a.m.
West Bend West (31-0) vs. Franklin (27-6), 2 p.m.
Championship Game
Semifinal winners, 6:05 p.m.