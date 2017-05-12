Struggles continue for Solon Springs baseball team

Zach Rajala suffered the loss, allowing three runs in the first inning and four in the second. In his three innings of work he allowed eight hits with a strikeout and two walks.

Alex Hunter pitched the final four innings, allowing three hits with one strikeout.

“Alex was great in relief,” Solon Springs coach Nathan Ahlberg said. “Errors hurt us early on with three of them coming while Zach was pitching.”

Solon Springs scored twice in the first inning then strung together six straight hits and score three runs to lead off the fourth inning.

“We then loaded the bases and had our 2-3-4 hitters coming to bat, but we didn’t get a hit from the heart of our order and weren’t able to tie the game,” Ahlberg said.

Hunter also had a hit and two RBIs; Julian Lawler had two hits and an RBI; and Chase Latvala singled twice.

In earlier action, the Eagles lost to Washburn 9-5, and Hurley 16-6 in five innings.

Rajala suffered the complete-game loss to Washburn, allowing nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Noah Stano led the Eagles on offense with two doubles, a single and two RBIs.

“Noah hit the ball well,” Ahlberg said. “That was his first three-hit game of the season.”

In the loss to Hurley, Owen Dickenson and Ethan Skaggs both had RBI singles and Latvala had a hit and scored a run.

Solon Springs led 5-1 until Hurley exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning and seven more in the fourth.

“We got out to a nice lead, but walks and errors did us in,” Ahlberg said. “Nine runs in an inning are the most we’ve given up in a game this season. We’re not going to win games when we give up that many runs in just a frame.”

The Eagles finished with five errors.

Solon Springs (5-9 overall, 4-8 Indianhead Conference) played at Mellen Thursday and will take part in the Bruce Tournament on Saturday.

Solon Springs................ 010 500 0 — 6 10 5

Mellen......... 420 000 1 — 7 11 2

Ironwood................ 340 000 0 — 7 11 0

Solon Springs......... 200 300 0 — 5 8 3

Solon Springs......... 122 10 — 6 4 5

Hurley..................... 009 7x — 16 10 1

Washburn............... 103 040 1 — 9 9 1

Solon Springs 000 004 1 — 5 7 2