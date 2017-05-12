Thursday's Local Scores - May 11 (updated)
Prep Softball
Superior 10, Rice Lake 2
Superior JV 13, Rice Lake JV 10
Hurley 15, Bayfield 0
Cumberland 13, Hayward 2
Ladysmith 8, Chetek 7
Bloomer 7, Spooner 0
Eau Claire North 14-18, River Falls 3-5
Eau Claire Memorial 10-7, Menomonie 5-6
Chippewa Falls 12, Hudson 7
Chippewa Falls 15, Hudson 0, 5 innings
New Richmond 9, St. Croix Central 2
Flambeau 12, Prairie Farm 3
Bruce 12, Clear Lake 2
St. Croix Falls 8, Unity 5
Esko 13, Aitkin 1
Barnum 21, Isle 15
Duluth Denfeld 10, Proctor 8
Hermantown 5, Duluth East 4
Silver Bay 8, Ely 3
Virginia 13, Greenway 0, 5 innings
Prep Baseball
Northwestern 15, Barron 0, 5 innings
Mellen 7, Solon Springs 6
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Hudson 4
Eau Claire North 9, Chippewa Falls 2
Rice Lake 9, Menomonie 5
Bloomer 4, Spooner 3
Black River Falls 7, Altoona 3
Osseo-Fairchild 14, Blair-Taylor 4
Prairie Farm 14, Flambeau 0
Webster 14, Shell Lake 0
Clayton/Turtle Lake 13, Luck/Frederic 3
Unity 2, St. Croix Falls 1
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 16, Northwood 3
Proctor 8, Cloquet 3
Cook County 2, McGregor/Cromwell-Wright 1
Deer River 14, Hill City-Northland 2, 6 innings
Ely 9, Cherry 8
Isle 5, Barnum 2
Moose Lake-Willow River 13, Mesabi East 3, 5 innings
South Ridge 11, Wrenshall 1, 5 innings
Two Harbors 18, Carlton 14, 8 innings
Girls Tennis
Eau Claire North 2, Menomonie 0
Boys Tennis
Duluth East 7, Bemidji 0
Duluth East 6, Thief River Falls 1
Duluth Marshall 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
College Baseball
Minnesota Duluth 3, Concordia St. Paul 2
UMAC Baseball Tournament
Wade Stadium
Thursday, May 11
Bethany Lutheran 7, Minn. Morris 4
St. Scholastica 12, UW-Superior 2, 7 innings
Friday, May 12
Game 3 — Minn. Morris (18-19) vs. UW-Superior (15-26), 1 p.m.
Game 4 — Bethany Lutheran (21-17) vs. St. Scholastica (30-7), 4 p.m.
Game 5 — Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Game 6 —Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 1 p.m.
Game 7 —If necessary – same teams as Game 6, 4 p.m.