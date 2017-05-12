Weather Forecast

    Thursday's Local Scores - May 11 (updated)

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:40 a.m.

    Prep Softball

    Superior 10, Rice Lake 2

    Superior JV 13, Rice Lake JV 10

    Hurley 15, Bayfield 0

    Cumberland 13, Hayward 2

    Ladysmith 8, Chetek 7

    Bloomer 7, Spooner 0

    Eau Claire North 14-18, River Falls 3-5

    Eau Claire Memorial 10-7, Menomonie 5-6

    Chippewa Falls 12, Hudson 7

    Chippewa Falls 15, Hudson 0, 5 innings

    New Richmond 9, St. Croix Central 2

    Flambeau 12, Prairie Farm 3

    Bruce 12, Clear Lake 2

    St. Croix Falls 8, Unity 5

    Esko 13, Aitkin 1

    Barnum 21, Isle 15

    Duluth Denfeld 10, Proctor 8

    Hermantown 5, Duluth East 4

    Silver Bay 8, Ely 3

    Virginia 13, Greenway 0, 5 innings

    Prep Baseball

    Northwestern 15, Barron 0, 5 innings

    Mellen 7, Solon Springs 6

    Eau Claire Memorial 6, Hudson 4

    Eau Claire North 9, Chippewa Falls 2

    Rice Lake 9, Menomonie 5

    Bloomer 4, Spooner 3

    Black River Falls 7, Altoona 3

    Osseo-Fairchild 14, Blair-Taylor 4

    Prairie Farm 14, Flambeau 0

    Webster 14, Shell Lake 0

    Clayton/Turtle Lake 13, Luck/Frederic  3

    Unity 2, St. Croix Falls 1

    Cornell/Lake Holcombe 16, Northwood 3

    Proctor 8, Cloquet 3

    Cook County 2, McGregor/Cromwell-Wright 1

    Deer River 14, Hill City-Northland 2, 6 innings

    Ely 9, Cherry 8

    Isle 5, Barnum 2

    Moose Lake-Willow River 13, Mesabi East 3, 5 innings

    South Ridge 11, Wrenshall 1, 5 innings

    Two Harbors 18, Carlton 14, 8 innings

    Girls Tennis

    Eau Claire North 2, Menomonie 0

    Boys Tennis

    Duluth East 7, Bemidji 0

    Duluth East 6, Thief River Falls 1

    Duluth Marshall 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

    College Baseball

    Minnesota Duluth 3, Concordia St. Paul 2

    UMAC Baseball Tournament

    Wade Stadium

    Thursday, May 11

    Bethany Lutheran 7, Minn. Morris 4

    St. Scholastica 12, UW-Superior 2, 7 innings

    Friday, May 12

    Game 3 — Minn. Morris (18-19) vs. UW-Superior (15-26), 1 p.m.

    Game 4 — Bethany Lutheran (21-17) vs. St. Scholastica (30-7), 4 p.m.

    Game 5 — Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, May 13

    Game 6 —Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 1 p.m.

    Game 7 —If necessary – same teams as Game 6, 4 p.m.

