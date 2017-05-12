Thursday's Local Scores - May 11 (updated)

Ladysmith 8, Chetek 7

Bloomer 7, Spooner 0

Eau Claire North 14-18, River Falls 3-5

Eau Claire Memorial 10-7, Menomonie 5-6

Chippewa Falls 12, Hudson 7

Chippewa Falls 15, Hudson 0, 5 innings

New Richmond 9, St. Croix Central 2

Flambeau 12, Prairie Farm 3

Bruce 12, Clear Lake 2

St. Croix Falls 8, Unity 5

Esko 13, Aitkin 1

Barnum 21, Isle 15

Duluth Denfeld 10, Proctor 8

Hermantown 5, Duluth East 4

Silver Bay 8, Ely 3

Virginia 13, Greenway 0, 5 innings

Prep Baseball

Northwestern 15, Barron 0, 5 innings

Mellen 7, Solon Springs 6

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Hudson 4

Eau Claire North 9, Chippewa Falls 2

Rice Lake 9, Menomonie 5

Bloomer 4, Spooner 3

Black River Falls 7, Altoona 3

Osseo-Fairchild 14, Blair-Taylor 4

Prairie Farm 14, Flambeau 0

Webster 14, Shell Lake 0

Clayton/Turtle Lake 13, Luck/Frederic 3

Unity 2, St. Croix Falls 1

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 16, Northwood 3

Proctor 8, Cloquet 3

Cook County 2, McGregor/Cromwell-Wright 1

Deer River 14, Hill City-Northland 2, 6 innings

Ely 9, Cherry 8

Isle 5, Barnum 2

Moose Lake-Willow River 13, Mesabi East 3, 5 innings

South Ridge 11, Wrenshall 1, 5 innings

Two Harbors 18, Carlton 14, 8 innings

Girls Tennis

Eau Claire North 2, Menomonie 0

Boys Tennis

Duluth East 7, Bemidji 0

Duluth East 6, Thief River Falls 1

Duluth Marshall 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 2

College Baseball

Minnesota Duluth 3, Concordia St. Paul 2

UMAC Baseball Tournament

Wade Stadium

Thursday, May 11

Bethany Lutheran 7, Minn. Morris 4

St. Scholastica 12, UW-Superior 2, 7 innings

Friday, May 12

Game 3 — Minn. Morris (18-19) vs. UW-Superior (15-26), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Bethany Lutheran (21-17) vs. St. Scholastica (30-7), 4 p.m.

Game 5 — Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 6 —Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 1 p.m.

Game 7 —If necessary – same teams as Game 6, 4 p.m.