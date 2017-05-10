Tuesday's Local Scores - May 9 (updated)
Baseball
Superior 4, Proctor 3
JV: Superior 9, Proctor 8
Hayward 6, Northwestern 5
Hayward 8, Northwestern 4
Cumberland 15, Bloomer 1
Barron 11, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 9
Prairie Farm 11, Northwood 1
Prairie farm 17, Winter 5
Ladysmith 6, Spooner 5
Duluth Denfeld 6, Cloquet 2
Somerset 4, Osceola 3
Prescott 8, Amery 4
Ellsworth 3, St. Croix Central 2
Clear Lake 6, Flambeau 1
Menomonie 5, Rice Lake 0
Eau Claire North 2, Chippewa Falls 1
Stanley-Boyd 9, Thorp 6
Fall Creek 12,Osseo-Fairchild 11
McDonell 11, Cadott 0
Anoka 11, Grand Rapids 0, 5 innings
Ely 11, Northeast Range 1, 6 innings
Esko 20, Barnum 1, 5 innings
Hermantown 8, Ashland 5
McGregor 9, Silver Bay 3
Mesabi East 7, Nashwauk-Keewatin 4
Northland/Hill City 4, Cherry 1
South Ridge 13, Moose Lake-Willow River 7
Softball
Superior 6, Cloquet 0
Northwestern 10, Hayward 0
Northwestern 19, Hayward 3
Spooner 8, Ladysmith 0
Spooner 9, Ladysmith 5
Bloomer 12, Cumberland 6
Fall Creek 8, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Fall Creek 1
Thorp 15, Stanley-Boyd 2
Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 1
Duluth Denfeld 18, Duluth Marshall 4
Esko 16, Barnum 10
Holmen 6, La Crosse Central 5
Hurley 12, Solon Springs 0
Bruce 15, Cornell-Lake Holcombe 0
Baldwin-Woodville 7, New Richmond 1
Cameron 9, St. Croix Falls 4
Hermantown 10, Proctor 0
Moose Lake-Willow River 7, South Ridge 3
Boys Tennis
Duluth Marshall 4, Ashland 3
Grand Rapids-Greenway 5, Hermantown 2
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Hudson 0
Menomonie 7, Eau Claire North 0
Regis 7, Osceola 0
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Superior 0
Hayward 2, Somerset 0
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Spooner-Shell Lake 0
Hudson 3, Eau Claire North 1
Regis/McDonell 12, Arcadia 0