UWS coach Plachta’s future in limbo

    Tuesday's Local Scores - May 9 (updated)

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:59 a.m.

    Baseball

    Superior 4, Proctor 3

    JV: Superior 9, Proctor 8

    Hayward 6, Northwestern 5

    Hayward 8, Northwestern 4

    Cumberland 15, Bloomer 1

    Barron 11, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 9

    Prairie Farm 11, Northwood 1

    Prairie farm 17, Winter 5

    Ladysmith 6, Spooner 5

    Duluth Denfeld 6, Cloquet 2

    Somerset 4, Osceola 3

    Prescott 8, Amery 4

    Ellsworth 3, St. Croix Central 2

    Clear Lake 6, Flambeau 1

    Menomonie 5, Rice Lake 0

    Eau Claire North 2, Chippewa Falls 1

    Stanley-Boyd 9, Thorp 6

    Fall Creek 12,Osseo-Fairchild 11

    McDonell 11, Cadott 0

    Anoka 11, Grand Rapids 0, 5 innings

    Ely 11, Northeast Range 1, 6 innings

    Esko 20, Barnum 1, 5 innings

    Hermantown 8, Ashland 5

    McGregor 9, Silver Bay 3

    Mesabi East 7, Nashwauk-Keewatin 4

    Northland/Hill City 4, Cherry 1

    South Ridge 13, Moose Lake-Willow River 7

    Softball

    Superior 6, Cloquet 0

    Northwestern 10, Hayward 0

    Northwestern 19, Hayward 3

    Spooner 8, Ladysmith 0

    Spooner 9, Ladysmith 5

    Bloomer 12, Cumberland 6

    Fall Creek 8, Osseo-Fairchild 6

    Osseo-Fairchild 7, Fall Creek 1

    Thorp 15, Stanley-Boyd 2

    Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 1

    Duluth Denfeld 18, Duluth Marshall 4

    Esko 16, Barnum 10

    Holmen 6, La Crosse Central 5

    Hurley 12, Solon Springs 0

    Bruce 15, Cornell-Lake Holcombe 0

    Baldwin-Woodville 7, New Richmond 1

    Cameron 9, St. Croix Falls 4

    Hermantown 10, Proctor 0

    Moose Lake-Willow River 7, South Ridge 3

    Boys Tennis

    Duluth Marshall 4, Ashland 3

    Grand Rapids-Greenway 5, Hermantown 2

    Eau Claire Memorial 7, Hudson 0

    Menomonie 7, Eau Claire North 0

    Regis 7, Osceola 0

    Girls Soccer

    Eau Claire Memorial 8, Superior 0

    Hayward 2, Somerset 0

    Baldwin-Woodville 4, Spooner-Shell Lake 0

    Hudson 3, Eau Claire North 1

    Regis/​McDonell 12, Arcadia 0

