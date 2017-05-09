Tuesday's Local Scores - May 9
Baseball
Superior 4, Proctor 3
JV: Superior 9, Proctor 8
Hayward 6, Northwestern 5
Ladysmith 6, Spooner 5
Cumberland 15, Bloomer 1
Duluth Denfeld 6, Cloquet 2
Somerset 4, Osceola 3
Prescott 8, Amery 4
Ellsworth 3, St. Croix Central 2
Prairie Farm 17, Winter 5
Clear Lake 6, Flambeau 1
Softball
Superior 6, Cloquet 0
Northwestern 10, Hayward 0
Northwestern 19, Hayward 3
Spooner 8, Ladysmith 0
Spooner 9, Ladysmith 5
Duluth Denfeld 18, Duluth Marshall 4
Esko 16, Barnum 10
Holmen 6, La Crosse Central 5
Hurley 12, Solon Springs 0
Bruce 15, Cornell-Lake Holcombe 0
Baldwin-Woodville 7, New Richmond 1
Cameron 9, St. Croix Falls 4
Boys Tennis
Grand Rapids 5, Hermantown 2
Girls Soccer
Hayward 2, Somerset 0
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Spooner-Shell Lake 0