Weather Forecast

Close

    Tuesday's Local Scores - May 9

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:35 p.m.

    Baseball

    Superior 4, Proctor 3

    JV: Superior 9, Proctor 8

    Hayward 6, Northwestern 5

    Ladysmith 6, Spooner 5

    Cumberland 15, Bloomer 1

    Duluth Denfeld 6, Cloquet 2

    Somerset 4, Osceola 3

    Prescott 8, Amery 4

    Ellsworth 3, St. Croix Central 2

    Prairie Farm 17, Winter 5

    Clear Lake 6, Flambeau 1

    Softball

    Superior 6, Cloquet 0

    Northwestern 10, Hayward 0

    Northwestern 19, Hayward 3

    Spooner 8, Ladysmith 0

    Spooner 9, Ladysmith 5

    Duluth Denfeld 18, Duluth Marshall 4

    Esko 16, Barnum 10

    Holmen 6, La Crosse Central 5

    Hurley 12, Solon Springs 0

    Bruce 15, Cornell-Lake Holcombe 0

    Baldwin-Woodville 7, New Richmond 1

    Cameron 9, St. Croix Falls 4

    Boys Tennis

    Grand Rapids 5, Hermantown 2

    Girls Soccer

    Hayward 2, Somerset 0

    Baldwin-Woodville 4, Spooner-Shell Lake 0

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness