    Weekend Local Scoreboard - May 5 & 6 (updated)

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:51 a.m.

    Prep Softball

    Greenway 7, Proctor 3

    Hermantown 6, Rodgers 4

    Eagan 4, Hermantown 1

    Hermantown 8, Minnetonka 3

    Chanhassen 3-7, D.C. Everest 1-0

    South St. Paul 7, Cloquet 5

    Becker Tournament

    Quarterfinals

    Becker 15, Duluth Denfeld 0

    Anoka 16, St. Francis 0

    Superior 10, Park Center 0

    St. Michael - Albertville 4, Rocori 3

    Semifinals

    Anoka 9, Becker 1

    STMA 4, Superior 2

    Consolation semifinals

    St. Francis 10, Duluth Denfeld 0

    Rocori 11, Park Center 0

    Championship - Anoka 8, STMA 0

    Third Place - Superior 3, Becker 2

    Consolation - Rocori 13, St. Francis 7

    Seventh place - Park Center 14, Duluth Denfeld 11

    Prep Baseball

    Menomonie 5-3, Superior 0-2

    Hibbing 10, International Falls 4

    Esko 6, Aitkin 5

    Deer River 9, Crosby-Ironton 5

    Deer River 15, Wrenshall 5, 5 innings

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, Wrenshall 3

    Crosby-Ironton 8, Nashwauk - Keewatin 2

    Rice Lake 8, Ellsworth 7

    Stanley-Boyd 4, McDonell 2

    Altoona 15, Fall Creek 0

    Osseo-Fairchild 10, Cadott 0

    Minnetonka 4, Grand Rapids 3

    Totino-Grace 3, Grand Rapids 2

    Boys Tennis

    Eden Prairie 6, Duluth East 1

    Elk River 4, Duluth East 3

    St. Cloud Tech 7, Duluth East 0

    College Softball

    St. Scholastica 7, Northwestern 1

    FRIDAY'S RESULTS

    Baseball

    River Falls 10, Somerset 7

    Eau Claire Memorial 7, Wisconsin Rapids 4

    Rice Lake 8, Ellsworth 7

    Bloomer 5, Cumberland 3

    Gilman 15, Flambeau 6

    Clayton / Turtle Lake 5, Unity 2

    Prairie Farm 10, Cameron 0

    Esko 6, Hinckley-Finlayson 5

    International Falls 19, Mesabi East 4, 5 innings

    Softball

    Northwestern 11, Bonduel 7

    Flambeau 7, Cornell / Lake Holcombe 2

    Prairie Farm 6, Randolph 2

    Cherry 9, Greenway 4

    Duluth Denfeld 15, Ashland 0, 4 innings

    Eveleth-Gilbert 7, Hibbing 6

    Mesabi East 14, Mountain Iron-Buhl 11

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 2, Cromwell-Wright 1

    Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, Northland 2

    Virginia 7, Mora 2

