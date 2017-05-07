Weekend Local Scoreboard - May 5 & 6 (updated)
Prep Softball
Greenway 7, Proctor 3
Hermantown 6, Rodgers 4
Eagan 4, Hermantown 1
Hermantown 8, Minnetonka 3
Chanhassen 3-7, D.C. Everest 1-0
South St. Paul 7, Cloquet 5
Becker Tournament
Quarterfinals
Becker 15, Duluth Denfeld 0
Anoka 16, St. Francis 0
Superior 10, Park Center 0
St. Michael - Albertville 4, Rocori 3
Semifinals
Anoka 9, Becker 1
STMA 4, Superior 2
Consolation semifinals
St. Francis 10, Duluth Denfeld 0
Rocori 11, Park Center 0
Championship - Anoka 8, STMA 0
Third Place - Superior 3, Becker 2
Consolation - Rocori 13, St. Francis 7
Seventh place - Park Center 14, Duluth Denfeld 11
Prep Baseball
Menomonie 5-3, Superior 0-2
Hibbing 10, International Falls 4
Esko 6, Aitkin 5
Deer River 9, Crosby-Ironton 5
Deer River 15, Wrenshall 5, 5 innings
Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, Wrenshall 3
Crosby-Ironton 8, Nashwauk - Keewatin 2
Rice Lake 8, Ellsworth 7
Stanley-Boyd 4, McDonell 2
Altoona 15, Fall Creek 0
Osseo-Fairchild 10, Cadott 0
Minnetonka 4, Grand Rapids 3
Totino-Grace 3, Grand Rapids 2
Boys Tennis
Eden Prairie 6, Duluth East 1
Elk River 4, Duluth East 3
St. Cloud Tech 7, Duluth East 0
College Softball
St. Scholastica 7, Northwestern 1
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Baseball
River Falls 10, Somerset 7
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Rice Lake 8, Ellsworth 7
Bloomer 5, Cumberland 3
Gilman 15, Flambeau 6
Clayton / Turtle Lake 5, Unity 2
Prairie Farm 10, Cameron 0
Esko 6, Hinckley-Finlayson 5
International Falls 19, Mesabi East 4, 5 innings
Softball
Northwestern 11, Bonduel 7
Flambeau 7, Cornell / Lake Holcombe 2
Prairie Farm 6, Randolph 2
Cherry 9, Greenway 4
Duluth Denfeld 15, Ashland 0, 4 innings
Eveleth-Gilbert 7, Hibbing 6
Mesabi East 14, Mountain Iron-Buhl 11
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2, Cromwell-Wright 1
Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, Northland 2
Virginia 7, Mora 2