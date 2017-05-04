Thursday's Local Scores - May 4
1 / 10
2 / 10
3 / 10
4 / 10
5 / 10
6 / 10
7 / 10
8 / 10
9 / 10
10 / 10
Prep Softball
Superior 3, Duluth East 2
Barron 3, Hayward 2
Cumberland 10, Ladysmith 1
Grantsburg 11, Unity 1
Grantsburg 7, Unity 2
Flambeau 6, Birchwood 3
St. Croix Falls 16, Webster 1
St. Croix Falls 18, Webster 3
Hurley 29, Butternut 5
D.C. Everest 10, Wausau East 0
South Ridge 15, Cook Country 0
Esko 13, Two Harbors 2
Prep Baseball
Proctor 8, Greenway 4
Northwestern 5, Spooner 1
Washburn 9, Solon Springs 5
Cornell / Lake Holcombe 9, Flambeau 6
Amery 5, Somerset 3
Osceola 11, St. Croix Central 1
Regis 6, Stanley-Boyd 2
Girls Soccer
Hayward 1, Osceola 0
College Softball
Bethany Lutheran 5, UW-Superior 4
Crown def. Northwestern
St. Scholastica 21, Bethany Lutheran 0, 5 innings
Northwestern 5, UW-Superior 4, 8 innings (UWS is eliminated)