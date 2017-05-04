Weather Forecast

    Thursday's Local Scores - May 4

    By Superior Telegram on May 4, 2017 at 10:25 p.m.
    Superior's Allie Thul (30) tags out Duluth East's Andrea Brown (2) in the third inning of the Spartans win in Superior on Thursday afternoon.
    Prep Softball

    Superior 3, Duluth East 2

    Barron 3, Hayward 2

    Cumberland 10, Ladysmith 1

    Grantsburg 11, Unity 1

    Grantsburg 7, Unity 2

    Flambeau 6, Birchwood 3

    St. Croix Falls 16, Webster 1

    St. Croix Falls 18, Webster 3

    Hurley 29, Butternut 5

    D.C. Everest 10, Wausau East 0

    South Ridge 15, Cook Country 0

    Esko 13, Two Harbors 2

    Prep Baseball

    Proctor 8, Greenway 4

    Northwestern 5, Spooner 1

    Washburn 9, Solon Springs 5

    Cornell / Lake Holcombe 9, Flambeau 6

    Amery 5, Somerset 3

    Osceola 11, St. Croix Central 1

    Regis 6, Stanley-Boyd 2

    Girls Soccer

    Hayward 1, Osceola 0

    College Softball

    Bethany Lutheran 5, UW-Superior 4

    Crown def. Northwestern

    St. Scholastica 21, Bethany Lutheran 0, 5 innings

    Northwestern 5, UW-Superior 4, 8 innings (UWS is eliminated)

