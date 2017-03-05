Prep Scoreboard - March 5
WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament
Division 1
Friday’s Semifinals
Appleton North (26-0) vs. Milwaukee King (25-0), 6:35 p.m.
De Pere (24-2) vs. Middleton (23-3), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Final
Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
Division 2
Friday’s Semifinals
Hortonville (20-5) vs. Cudahy (19-7), 1:35 p.m.
Beaver Dam (26-0) vs. Monroe (21-3), 3:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Final
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
Division 3
Thursday’s Semifinals
Bloomer (22-4) vs. Martin Luther (25-1), 1:35 p.m.
Wrightstown (23-3) vs. Edgewood (23-3), 3:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Final
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Division 4
Thursday’s Semifinals
Durand (23-3) vs. Howards Grove (25-1), 6:35 p.m.
Shiocton (16-8) vs. Aquinas (26-0), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Final
Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.
Division 5
Friday’s Semifinals
Clayton (27-0) vs. Milw. Academy of Science, 9:05 p.m.
Loyal (23-4) vs. Bangor (24-3), 10:45 a.m.
Saturday’s Final
Semifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.
2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament
Veterans Memorial Coliseum,
Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1
Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2
Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0
Friday’s Semifinals
Waukesha North 5, Sun Prairie 4
Hudson 4, Wausau West 1
Saturday’s Championship Game
Hudson 2, Waukesha North 1
2017 State Girls Hockey Championships
Friday’s Semifinals
Green Bay East Co-op 2, Hayward Co-op 1
D.C. Everest Co-op 1, Sun Prairie 0
Saturday’s Championship Game
D.C. Everest 2, Green Bay East 1, OT
WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs
DIVISION 1
Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals
Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47
Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Appleton North 79, Chippewa Falls 52
DIVISION 2
Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals
Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53
Hortonville 55, New London 40
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Hortonville 74, Menomonie 44
DIVISION 3
Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals
Somerset 64, Hayward 58
Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Bloomer 72, Somerset 57
DIVISION 4
Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals
Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60
Durand 47, Colfax 45
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Duran 69, Cameron 67
DIVISION 5
Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals
at Superior
Mercer 49, South Shore 40
at Chetek
Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42
Saturday’s Sectional Final
Clayton 67, Mercer 31
WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs
Sectional 1
DIVISION 1
Friday, March 3
Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46
Wausau West 47, Wis. Rapids 43
Marshfield 91, Hudson 80
Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT
Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50
Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45
Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Mem. 51
Stevens Point 88, Superior 53
Saturday, March 4
Reginal Finals
Oshkosh North 69. Wausau West 47
Marshfield 70, Neenah 69
Eau Claire North 67, Appleton North 61, 2OTs
Stevens Point 83, Chippewa Falls 46
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
at Applton North
Oshkosh Noth vs. Marshfield
at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North vs. Stevens Point
Saturday, March 11
Sectioal Final
at Marshfield, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Friday, March 3
La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45
La Cross Logan 68, Tomah 43
Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68
Onalaska 78, River Falls 33
Saturday’s Regional Finals
La Crosse central 84, La Crosse Logan 62
Onalaska 76, Rice Lake 60
Wausau West 59, Rhinelander 53
Medford 71, Hortonville 65
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At La Cross Logan
La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska
at Merrill
Wausau East vs. Medford
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Stevens Point 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Friday, March 3
Prescott 90, Barron 50
St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 40
Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53
Northwestern 86, Amery 67
Saturday’s Regional finals
Northwestern 59, Hayward 58
Prescott 83, St. Croix Central 68
Mauston 83, Bloomer 79
GET 63, Altoona 60
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At River Falls
Northwestern vs. Prescott
at Osseo-Fairchild
Mauston vs. GET
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Menomonie, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Friday, March 3
Phillips 73, Cumberland 58
St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39
Unity 87, Chetek-Weyer. 65
Cameron 78, Washburn 40
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Phillips 77, St. Croix Falls 61
Cameron 66, Unity 38
Stanley-Boyd 56, Durand 46
Regis 71, Spring Valley 53
Thursday, March 9
At Rice Lake
Phillips vs. Cameron
at New Richmond
Stanley-Boyd vs. Regis
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Friday, March 3
Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT
Luck 59, South Shore 48
Mellen 63, Webster 59
Soloin Springs 61, Mercer 46
Saturday, March 4
Regional Finals
Luck 53, Drummond 47
Mellen 71, Solon Springs 66
McDonell Central 74, Owen-Withee 57
Clear Lake 51, Prentice 49, OT
Thursday, March 9
Sectional Semifinals
At Superior
Luck vs. Mellen
at Chetek
McDonell vs. Clear Lake
Saturday, March 11
Sectional Final
At Spooner, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
(All games on WDIO Ch. 10)
CLASS AA
Thursday's Quarterfinals
Lakeville South (18-9-1) vs. No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (23-4-1), 11 a.m.
Hill-Murray (19-5-4) vs. No. 3 Moorhead (22-3-3), 1:30 p.m.
Wayzata (10-17-1) vs. No. 1 Eden Prairie (21-4-2), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Grand Rapids (20-7-1) vs. No. 4 Maple Grove (22-6), 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
At Mariucci Arena, Minneapolis
Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.
Lower-bracket losers, noon
Saturday's Games
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Fifth Place
At Mariucci Arena
Consolation semifinal winners, noon
CLASS A
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake (21-6-1) vs. No. 2 Delano (24-3-1), 11 a.m.
Northfield (20-5-3) vs. No. 3 Mahtomedi (16-11-1), 1:30 p.m.
Luverne (22-5-1) vs. No. 1 Hermantown (26-1-1), 6 p.m.
No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral (20-6-2) vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks (17-8-2), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Consolation Semifinals
At Mariucci Arena
Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.
Lower-bracket losers, noon
Friday's Games
Semifinals
Upper-bracket winners, 11 a.m.
Lower-bracket winners, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Third Place
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Fifth Place
At Mariucci Arena
Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs
SECTION 7AAA
Saturday’s Semifinals
Grand Rapids 68, Cloquet 35
Hermantown 43, Hibbing 35
Thursday’s Championship
At Duluth Denfeld
Hermantown (24-3) vs. Grand Rapids (22-5), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7AA
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
At Romano Gym
Crosby-Ironton 72, Pequot Lakes 68
Proctor 36, Duluth Marshall 33
International Falls 55, Two Harbors 42
Esko 71, Aitkin 37
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Romano Gym
Crosby-Ironton (16-12) vs. Proctor (16-12), 5:45 p.m.
International Falls (18-8) vs. Esko (22-6), 7:15 p.m.
SECTION 5A
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
At Crosby-Ironton
Cromwell-Wright (22-4) 74, Verndale 54
Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), night
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Crosby-Ironton
Cromwell-Wright (23-4) vs. Pine River-Backus/Menagha winner, 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Saturday’s Quarterfinals
At Hibbing Memorial Arena
Cook County 55, South Ridge 49
Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Deer River 20
Bigfork 67, Cherry 48
Floodwood 40, Carlton 25
Tuesday’s Semifinals
At Hibbing Memorial Arena
Cook County (14-10) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (27-1), 5:45 p.m.
Bigfork (27-2) vs. Floodwood (19-9), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota Boys Basketball
SECTION 7AAA
Wednesday’s Quarterfinals
No. 8 North Branch (5-21) at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Cloquet (11-15) at No. 4 Hermantown (9-17), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Princeton (6-20) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (11-15), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Hibbing (10-16) at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (13-13), 7 p.m.
SECTION 5A
North Subsection
Monday’s Play-in Game
No. 9 Laporte (4-21) at No. 8 Menahga (11-14), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s First Round
Menahga/Laporte winner at No. 1 Nevis (24-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Walker-Hacksensack-Akeley (15-11) at No. 4 Sebeka (15-10), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Cromwell-Wright (13-13) at No. 3 Verndale (19-6), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Pine River-Backus (11-15) at No. 2 McGregor (23-3), 7 p.m.