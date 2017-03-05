Prep Scoreboard - March 5

Appleton North (26-0) vs. Milwaukee King (25-0), 6:35 p.m.

De Pere (24-2) vs. Middleton (23-3), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Final

Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.

Division 2

Friday’s Semifinals

Hortonville (20-5) vs. Cudahy (19-7), 1:35 p.m.

Beaver Dam (26-0) vs. Monroe (21-3), 3:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Final

Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

Division 3

Thursday’s Semifinals

Bloomer (22-4) vs. Martin Luther (25-1), 1:35 p.m.

Wrightstown (23-3) vs. Edgewood (23-3), 3:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Final

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Division 4

Thursday’s Semifinals

Durand (23-3) vs. Howards Grove (25-1), 6:35 p.m.

Shiocton (16-8) vs. Aquinas (26-0), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Final

Semifinal winners, 12:45 p.m.

Division 5

Friday’s Semifinals

Clayton (27-0) vs. Milw. Academy of Science, 9:05 p.m.

Loyal (23-4) vs. Bangor (24-3), 10:45 a.m.

Saturday’s Final

Semifinal winners, 11:05 a.m.

2017 State Boys Hockey Tournament

Veterans Memorial Coliseum,

Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Thursday’s Quarterfinals

Waukesha North Co-op 2, Arrowhead 1

Sun Prairie 3, Bay Port 2

Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Wausau West 7, West Salem/Bangor 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Waukesha North 5, Sun Prairie 4

Hudson 4, Wausau West 1

Saturday’s Championship Game

Hudson 2, Waukesha North 1

2017 State Girls Hockey Championships

Friday’s Semifinals

Green Bay East Co-op 2, Hayward Co-op 1

D.C. Everest Co-op 1, Sun Prairie 0

Saturday’s Championship Game

D.C. Everest 2, Green Bay East 1, OT

WIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

DIVISION 1

Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals

Appleton North 61, Appleton West 47

Chippewa Falls 66, D.C. Everest 58

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Appleton North 79, Chippewa Falls 52

DIVISION 2

Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals

Menomonie 59, Onalaska 53

Hortonville 55, New London 40

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Hortonville 74, Menomonie 44

DIVISION 3

Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals

Somerset 64, Hayward 58

Bloomer 54, Elk Mound 49, OT

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Bloomer 72, Somerset 57

DIVISION 4

Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals

Cameron 65, St. Croix Falls 60

Durand 47, Colfax 45

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Duran 69, Cameron 67

DIVISION 5

Thursday’s Sectional Semifinals

at Superior

Mercer 49, South Shore 40

at Chetek

Clayton 55, McDonell Central 42

Saturday’s Sectional Final

Clayton 67, Mercer 31

WIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

Sectional 1

DIVISION 1

Friday, March 3

Oshkosh North 86, Appleton North 46

Wausau West 47, Wis. Rapids 43

Marshfield 91, Hudson 80

Neenah 56, Appleton East 52, OT

Eau Claire North 68, D.C. Everest 50

Appleton West 49, Oshkosh West 45

Chippewa Falls 57, Eau Claire Mem. 51

Stevens Point 88, Superior 53

Saturday, March 4

Reginal Finals

Oshkosh North 69. Wausau West 47

Marshfield 70, Neenah 69

Eau Claire North 67, Appleton North 61, 2OTs

Stevens Point 83, Chippewa Falls 46

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

at Applton North

Oshkosh Noth vs. Marshfield

at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North vs. Stevens Point

Saturday, March 11

Sectioal Final

at Marshfield, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Friday, March 3

La Crosse Central 84, Holmen 45

La Cross Logan 68, Tomah 43

Rice Lake 80, Sparta 68

Onalaska 78, River Falls 33

Saturday’s Regional Finals

La Crosse central 84, La Crosse Logan 62

Onalaska 76, Rice Lake 60

Wausau West 59, Rhinelander 53

Medford 71, Hortonville 65

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At La Cross Logan

La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska

at Merrill

Wausau East vs. Medford

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Stevens Point 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Friday, March 3

Prescott 90, Barron 50

St. Croix Central 52, Osceola 40

Hayward 65, Ellsworth 53

Northwestern 86, Amery 67

Saturday’s Regional finals

Northwestern 59, Hayward 58

Prescott 83, St. Croix Central 68

Mauston 83, Bloomer 79

GET 63, Altoona 60

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At River Falls

Northwestern vs. Prescott

at Osseo-Fairchild

Mauston vs. GET

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Menomonie, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Friday, March 3

Phillips 73, Cumberland 58

St. Croix Falls 46, Grantsburg 39

Unity 87, Chetek-Weyer. 65

Cameron 78, Washburn 40

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Phillips 77, St. Croix Falls 61

Cameron 66, Unity 38

Stanley-Boyd 56, Durand 46

Regis 71, Spring Valley 53

Thursday, March 9

At Rice Lake

Phillips vs. Cameron

at New Richmond

Stanley-Boyd vs. Regis

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Friday, March 3

Drummond 52, Frederic 51, OT

Luck 59, South Shore 48

Mellen 63, Webster 59

Soloin Springs 61, Mercer 46

Saturday, March 4

Regional Finals

Luck 53, Drummond 47

Mellen 71, Solon Springs 66

McDonell Central 74, Owen-Withee 57

Clear Lake 51, Prentice 49, OT

Thursday, March 9

Sectional Semifinals

At Superior

Luck vs. Mellen

at Chetek

McDonell vs. Clear Lake

Saturday, March 11

Sectional Final

At Spooner, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

(All games on WDIO Ch. 10)

CLASS AA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

Lakeville South (18-9-1) vs. No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (23-4-1), 11 a.m.

Hill-Murray (19-5-4) vs. No. 3 Moorhead (22-3-3), 1:30 p.m.

Wayzata (10-17-1) vs. No. 1 Eden Prairie (21-4-2), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Grand Rapids (20-7-1) vs. No. 4 Maple Grove (22-6), 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 6 p.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

At Mariucci Arena, Minneapolis

Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

Lower-bracket losers, noon

Saturday's Games

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Fifth Place

At Mariucci Arena

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

CLASS A

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake (21-6-1) vs. No. 2 Delano (24-3-1), 11 a.m.

Northfield (20-5-3) vs. No. 3 Mahtomedi (16-11-1), 1:30 p.m.

Luverne (22-5-1) vs. No. 1 Hermantown (26-1-1), 6 p.m.

No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral (20-6-2) vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks (17-8-2), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Consolation Semifinals

At Mariucci Arena

Upper-bracket losers, 10 a.m.

Lower-bracket losers, noon

Friday's Games

Semifinals

Upper-bracket winners, 11 a.m.

Lower-bracket winners, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Fifth Place

At Mariucci Arena

Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Minnesota Girls Basketball Playoffs

SECTION 7AAA

Saturday’s Semifinals

Grand Rapids 68, Cloquet 35

Hermantown 43, Hibbing 35

Thursday’s Championship

At Duluth Denfeld

Hermantown (24-3) vs. Grand Rapids (22-5), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7AA

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

At Romano Gym

Crosby-Ironton 72, Pequot Lakes 68

Proctor 36, Duluth Marshall 33

International Falls 55, Two Harbors 42

Esko 71, Aitkin 37

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Romano Gym

Crosby-Ironton (16-12) vs. Proctor (16-12), 5:45 p.m.

International Falls (18-8) vs. Esko (22-6), 7:15 p.m.

SECTION 5A

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

At Crosby-Ironton

Cromwell-Wright (22-4) 74, Verndale 54

Pine River-Backus (22-5) vs. Menahga (22-5), night

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Crosby-Ironton

Cromwell-Wright (23-4) vs. Pine River-Backus/Menagha winner, 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday’s Quarterfinals

At Hibbing Memorial Arena

Cook County 55, South Ridge 49

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Deer River 20

Bigfork 67, Cherry 48

Floodwood 40, Carlton 25

Tuesday’s Semifinals

At Hibbing Memorial Arena

Cook County (14-10) vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (27-1), 5:45 p.m.

Bigfork (27-2) vs. Floodwood (19-9), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota Boys Basketball

SECTION 7AAA

Wednesday’s Quarterfinals

No. 8 North Branch (5-21) at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cloquet (11-15) at No. 4 Hermantown (9-17), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Princeton (6-20) at No. 3 Duluth Denfeld (11-15), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Hibbing (10-16) at No. 2 Chisago Lakes Area (13-13), 7 p.m.

SECTION 5A

North Subsection

Monday’s Play-in Game

No. 9 Laporte (4-21) at No. 8 Menahga (11-14), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s First Round

Menahga/Laporte winner at No. 1 Nevis (24-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Walker-Hacksensack-Akeley (15-11) at No. 4 Sebeka (15-10), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Cromwell-Wright (13-13) at No. 3 Verndale (19-6), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Pine River-Backus (11-15) at No. 2 McGregor (23-3), 7 p.m.